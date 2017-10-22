Lady Gaga is Secret Guest at "One America Appeal" Benefit Concert

How sad is it that the current POTUS doesn’t give about Puerto Rico Reply

He gives himself a 10 though!

It's nice that they did this. Shame the other guy dgaf.

queen of vocals, legend, she sounds and looks stunning (but when doesn't she tbh). love the pic w the all the presidents lolqueen of vocals, legend, #LadyGagaForPresident etc

I envy the pic with all the POTUS. Like, it's a charity event, that is #photogoals

Fun fact: Obama was welcomed like a rock star, every time.



I fucking miss this dude so much. I doubt it's true but one of those "Rogue WH Staff" twitters claim that Trump has banned WH tour guides from mentioning Obama. The pettiness.

I could be mistaken, but I think that only self guided tours of the East Wing are available to the public, and tickets have to be obtained by contacting one of your House or Senate representatives.



Tours of the West Wing have been discontinued, except by private invitation only, and Agent Orange refuses to reveal the visitor log for West Wing tours.



So idk how that fits with not mentioning Obama, but I guess by default would be true, because East Wing tour has no guide, and West Wing tours are only his cronies, and fools like Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent who disrespect the sanctity of the WH with their childish antics.

I'll never get tired of Gaga's piano renditions of "Edge of Glory"

Look at my state playing host to a good thing, for once. lmao @ how much everyone loves Obama, Tr*mp can seethe until the end of time



I'm inspired and glad for charity of the general public but I'm also pressed as fuck that we even have to solicit ordinary citizens for assistance when the fucking federal government isn't doing its job with PR and USVI. The government should provide for the whole what the individual cannot provide for themselves. Why am I even paying taxes at this point in the face of this federal dereliction of duty

IA. I mean, it's so obvious what he's done to PR and VI. I meant to add some POTUS people-watching comments but didn't know that this was approved. When Clinton was speaking, Bush 43 said something to Obama, they lol'd, and then grinned during the rest of Clinton's remarks. Probably childish, but I felt certain they were mocking Covfefe, because this occurred exactly as Clinton brought up PR and VI in his speech. I added the remarks further down in the post.

The photos I've seen of her from this are perfection. She looks amazing and I love her pantsuit.

Eta I cried during every song. I would be ok with seeing her and just a piano. She's amazing.

Her face settled quite well!

She looks really good.

President Gaga > President Trump

i know this is for a good important cause but the way miss gaga was sucking up to the bushes made me uncomfortable (coming from a staN)

IA. Symbolically I know it was special to have all the previous prez there for the cause but I was lowkey side eyeing ha.

She can play up to the event she's in most of the time so I commend that.

Jimmy Carter doesn't get enough credit for being such a good person and I'm glad he's still kicking and slaying outchea.

Yeah, I meant to add some POTUS people-watching comments but didn't know that this was approved. He was known for being sorta prickly as a person and wasn't well liked in DC circles back when he was POTUS but he's true of heart imo. He was still relied on for NK diplomacy under previous POTUS, so he was still long considered a respected statesmen. It's hard to believe he's 93 yrs old, beat brain cancer, and still building houses with HFH. I added a few more remarks further down in the post. But he's awfully spry for his age, and considering Bush 41 is only a few mos older (but has health issues).

You And I is one of my favorite Gaga songs.

Crikey this was in queue for so long that I thought, shrugs, it got rejected but I didn't receive any email notification, bloop!



Some observations re/POTUS in this thread

POTUS are on stage as Cadets sing the anthem, then they're on camera as they come around front and take their seats. Obama gets the loudest cheers. POTUS reappear on stage @ 1hr 36mins (ish). All but 41 speak briefly. If you have been starved for POTUS to talk coherently…

Sidebar: Bush 43 is the guy in school who distracts you with a joke when you're supposed to be paying attention to the teacher, then you get in trouble because you're actually lol while he is just smirky smirk face able to contain it. When he wasn't thinking funny inside jokes, he was checking on his dad.

Carter seems as old as Methuselah (age 93). He plugs Habitat for Humanity, which he's been working with for 36 yrs. He's still building houses. He's gonna live forever. He beat brain cancer, not the kind like McCain, but he had a tumor and they used this new procedure developed by Duke Univ which injects the polio virus directly into the tumor. When successful, it kills the tumor but leaves the brain healthy. (thx 60 Minutes for that super informative segment that aired before Carter was diagnosed and treated) Anyway, he talks about volunteerism and makes a quip about how easy it is to donate to … 1 800 Habitat. (it was chuckle-worthy)

Clinton has been talking all week at his CGI Annual Forum, his voice was hoarse, and he seemed (throughout the night) at times laughing/energetic then at others tired/dragging. He started off talking about ADA and dropped some Benjamin Franklin history. He doesn't plug anything, says be good humans stuff. When he mentions PR and VI, Bush 43 says something to Obama that makes BO laugh and they both grin at inside joke for the rest of Clinton's speech. (I pretended that 43 probably said to BO that Covfefe would have to look up "calamitous", a word Clinton used during PR VI part)

All POTUS were greeted well, but Obama won the clap-o-meter in every instance. He was a rock star. He didn't plug anything but said (similar to Clinton) be good humans stuff, then he brought the Points of Light award winners on stage. After a woman gave details of what each did to win, they were thanked by each POTUS. He has such a squee smile. It's contagious.

Bush 43 didn't say a lot, mostly called out that he and the folks in front (eg, mom, wife, colleagues) loved his dad. They all went and stood around Bush 41 in his wheelchair while the audience clapped for him, then Clinton wheeled him off stage. (I was going to say "pushed" him off stage but I figured that would get a lot of haha's out of context).

Bush 41 (also age 93) can speak words, but speeches are too hard. He has a form of Parkinsons and has to use a wheelchair. Sometimes his eyes are closed because the bright lights are harsh. ICYMI, I didn't notice tonight, but he's known for mixing his socks on purpose, which has become a thing for people who give him socks. He'll become the longest lived POTUS on Nov 25th and his mind is still alert. He's 3 ½ mos older than Carter. He formed a close father/son relationship with Clinton, starting just before Clinton left office. Bush 43 calls Clinton his brother-from-another-mother. The elder Bushes and Clintons were known to visit and vacation with each other, under the radar, before the elder Bushes began having old age health issues.

