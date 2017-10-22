Lady Gaga is Secret Guest at "One America Appeal" Benefit Concert
This video is Lady Gaga only. Her banter is a little awkward at times but her performances are good. Her Born This Way foundation donated $1M and specifically includes mental health support. Some harmless singing-flirting to the Presidents, particularly Obama, during You and I. ** Video quality is better on the full video (below)
Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) 22 October 2017
Secret Service was surely on red alert, given that all five former POTUS were there. They appeared on stage during the anthem and once more when they spoke on stage later in the concert; otherwise, they sat in the front row in comfy chairs. At some point after Lady Gaga, they skidaddled.
... Bush 41 (who is in a wheelchair), plus Barbara (who is on portable oxygen)
... Bush 43 (who looked after dad), plus Laura
... Carter (no Rosalyn)
... Clinton (no Hillary, she's in UK on book tour; there's a different post with her appearance on the Graham Norton show)
... Obama (no Michelle)
This video is the full concert. The rest of the performers were /mostly/ old-school country or gospel. The Cadets sang the anthem (POTUS on stage) @ 23mins, and Lady Gaga is @ 1hr 35mins (times approx). For POTUS watchers, I'll drop a note in the comments. Also in attendance- VP Cheney, SOS Baker, Eddie Munster (lols), and other TX pols. The full video includes hurricane coverage and appearances by people who stepped up and helped out. Fun fact: Obama was welcomed like a rock star, every time.
One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief
ONTD if you'd like to contribute, funds are being dispersed to all areas impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in Texas, Louisiana, and the Caribbean. Go to One America site or text OneAmerica to 50555 for $10 donation. 100% is going to relief aid; the website has details where the money goes.
queen of vocals, legend, #LadyGagaForPresident etc
I fucking miss this dude so much. I doubt it’s true but one of those “Rogue WH Staff” twitters claim that Trump has banned WH tour guides from mentioning Obama. The pettiness.
Tours of the West Wing have been discontinued, except by private invitation only, and Agent Orange refuses to reveal the visitor log for West Wing tours.
So idk how that fits with not mentioning Obama, but I guess by default would be true, because East Wing tour has no guide, and West Wing tours are only his cronies, and fools like Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent who disrespect the sanctity of the WH with their childish antics.
I'm inspired and glad for charity of the general public but I'm also pressed as fuck that we even have to solicit ordinary citizens for assistance when the fucking federal government isn't doing its job with PR and USVI. The government should provide for the whole what the individual cannot provide for themselves. Why am I even paying taxes at this point in the face of this federal dereliction of duty
She looks really good.
She can play up to the event she's in most of the time so I commend that.
