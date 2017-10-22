Halloween

Lady Gaga is Secret Guest at "One America Appeal" Benefit Concert



This video is Lady Gaga only. Her banter is a little awkward at times but her performances are good. Her Born This Way foundation donated $1M and specifically includes mental health support. Some harmless singing-flirting to the Presidents, particularly Obama, during You and I. ** Video quality is better on the full video (below)







Secret Service was surely on red alert, given that all five former POTUS were there. They appeared on stage during the anthem and once more when they spoke on stage later in the concert; otherwise, they sat in the front row in comfy chairs. At some point after Lady Gaga, they skidaddled.

... Bush 41 (who is in a wheelchair), plus Barbara (who is on portable oxygen)
... Bush 43 (who looked after dad), plus Laura
... Carter (no Rosalyn)
... Clinton (no Hillary, she's in UK on book tour; there's a different post with her appearance on the Graham Norton show)
... Obama (no Michelle)



This video is the full concert. The rest of the performers were /mostly/ old-school country or gospel. The Cadets sang the anthem (POTUS on stage) @ 23mins, and Lady Gaga is @ 1hr 35mins (times approx). For POTUS watchers, I'll drop a note in the comments. Also in attendance- VP Cheney, SOS Baker, Eddie Munster (lols), and other TX pols. The full video includes hurricane coverage and appearances by people who stepped up and helped out. Fun fact: Obama was welcomed like a rock star, every time.


One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief
ONTD if you'd like to contribute, funds are being dispersed to all areas impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in Texas, Louisiana, and the Caribbean. Go to One America site or text OneAmerica to 50555 for $10 donation. 100% is going to relief aid; the website has details where the money goes.

