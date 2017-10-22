Chiwetel Ejiofor to star in, write and direct film adaptation of 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Production for the film has started in Malawi. It is based on a Ted talk + book by William Kamkwamba. In 2001, William's community was hard hit by famine. Like most in the village William's family relied on farming to survive and as a source of income. William (who was 14 at the time) had to drop out of school, but kept going to the library to read and borrow books.
He came across a book called "Using Energy" which had wind turbines on its cover and because he is better than all of us he thought "I can do that!". He went on to build a windmill that could pump water and generate electricity - using parts he gathered around including a bicyle parts, thereby saving his family and community from the famine. The story of his achievement went from local Malawian newspapers to American blogs and soon he was being flown to Tanzania to deliver TED talks and he wrote a book.
William has since gone on to earn a degree from Dartmouth, a built another windmill and launched countless community projects.
The film stars newcomer Maxwell Simba as William Kamkwamba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as his father Trywell, Noma Dumezweni (Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Edith Sikelo, the librarian who helped bring William’s story to public attention, Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey -The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) as Chief Wimbe, and Aissa Maiga (Anything for Alice) as William's mother, Agnes.
Deadline says the film is focusing on the father and son narrative as well as "environmental sustainability and the power of education".
"The emotional journey of a father and his exceptional son at its heart, William’s tale captures the incredible determination of a boy whose inquisitive mind overcame every obstacle in his path. Key themes from the film aim to raise awareness around environmental sustainability and the power of education."
