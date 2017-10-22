Chiwetel Ejiofor to star in, write and direct film adaptation of 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

black excellence Reply

he was my favourite actor in the world like a decade ago Reply

This looks good. Reply

When it said he would 'star in' this movie I thought he'd play the 14-year old for a second.. I was like.. I know Hollywood has old people play teens.. but gurl.. Reply

lmao @ the image of 40 year old chiwetel trying to pass for 14.



Edited at 2017-10-22 10:02 am (UTC)

LOL MTE Reply

Edited at 2017-10-22 01:21 pm (UTC)

Thought this was an interesting debut choice for Chiwetel. it is a very african story, and a very black cast, the white saviour role (if you can even call it that) is pretty limited and probably won't come in till the middle to end of the film.



Deadline says the film is focusing on the father and son narrative as well as "environmental sustainability and the power of education".



"The emotional journey of a father and his exceptional son at its heart, William’s tale captures the incredible determination of a boy whose inquisitive mind overcame every obstacle in his path. Key themes from the film aim to raise awareness around environmental sustainability and the power of education."



Edited at 2017-10-22 09:23 am (UTC)

I was just wondering where he was these days. Good! Reply

So many black people, are they sure? No kind white lady around?



But heeey @ Chiwetel and let's make this happen. Reply

There might be a nice white man in form of the journalist that makes the story known to the western world. I thought that was going to be angle...the journalist trying to track William down cos it was a bit of a mission. But, looks like they are going for the father/son angle which is interesting in light of Chiwetel's father dying when he was young. And in the story William uses his father's old bicycle for the first windmill. basically, have your tissues at the ready. Reply

Oh shit 😥 Reply

yesterday i talked to a north european guy who said "i interned in malawi, so i can talk about african problems in work."



well done, chiwetel. keep it up. Reply

David Oyelowo & Lupita N'yongo already tried doing an African centric true life story project like this and it got buried underneath Moonlight's hype that year. I fucking love Chiwetel but what will make this different? Reply

um, because they are two different films? Because David Oyelowo & Lupita N'yongo made one film that did mediocre doesn't mean we should stop telling african stories? Chiwetel starred in half of a yellow sun which didn't do big numbers either, so I'm sure he knows what he is getting into. Reply

mte, thank you. Reply

When I posed the question it wasn't to criticize him or say there should be a quota on African movies (I would be real self hating if I did that). I was trying to point on that even with having Disney support that Oyelowo's movie still failed because it still wasn't enough, which I don't want to see for Chiwetel. Reply

I mean tell that to white people and disaster movies cause it sure as fuck never stopped them. Reply

there shouldn't be a quota for african movies, just like there's no quota for superhero movies. the good ones rise to the top, and there's always a way to innovate in the genre, even adjusting for saturation. Reply

what are you even going on about? there's no limit to stories on African countries. how many derivative white films are dropped each year with no questions asked? Reply

aw, i remember reading about this. that's a great story to tell. Reply

That's an amazing story.



Anytime i see Chiwetel i think about how annoyed i was by Andrew Lincoln in Love Actually. Keira Knightley was lucky enough to marry Chiwetel and you think she wants your pasty white ass confessing on her doorstep? How romantic 🙄 Reply

Lol, this, Chiwetel looked FINE on that movie ( I mean he always does but he looks so good there) AL character was dumb if he thought he had a chance Reply

I hate that scene I would've gotten a restraining order so fast. Reply

my friend convinced me to watch this for the first time as an adult and I was horrified on how fucking awful all of it was. she watched it as a kid and she readily admitted nostalgia had her vouching for this movie Reply

That sounds pretty interesting and an all black (or mostly black) cast?? Here for this, also my fave Chiwetel, he needs to be on everything, I miss him ): Reply

From being familiar with the story the main roles are black. There is a potential white role in there...I'm curious to see who they will cast - big name draw or just a normal B-list. Reply

i love chiwetel. and this is an amazing story! what a smart guy Reply

Edited at 2017-10-22 01:31 pm (UTC) Loving the fact that the actress playing Chiwetel's wife/William's mother is 42, age appropriate and dark skinned.

A sense of realism Reply

