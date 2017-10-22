misc | fassbender

Channel 4's 'My Week as a Muslim' Draws Backlash for Brownface




- channel 4 is airing a documentary following a white british woman using prosthetics and having her skin colour altered to see what life is like as a pakistani muslim woman in manchester
- many people criticised the use of brownface and pointed out that if you want to document islamophobia you could talk to actual muslims
- exec producer fozia khan said in defense: "the programme allowed Katie to meaningfully walk in the shoes of someone from a different background and to experience what it is like to be part of the British Pakistani Muslim community rather than observe it as an outsider"

