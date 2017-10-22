Channel 4's 'My Week as a Muslim' Draws Backlash for Brownface
Channel 4's My Week as a Muslim advert draws heavy controversy over brownface:https://t.co/s6h8N9FDrC pic.twitter.com/kdhTiIqBeT— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) October 18, 2017
- channel 4 is airing a documentary following a white british woman using prosthetics and having her skin colour altered to see what life is like as a pakistani muslim woman in manchester
- many people criticised the use of brownface and pointed out that if you want to document islamophobia you could talk to actual muslims
- exec producer fozia khan said in defense: "the programme allowed Katie to meaningfully walk in the shoes of someone from a different background and to experience what it is like to be part of the British Pakistani Muslim community rather than observe it as an outsider"
trailer:
people are too offended by everything. as someone who can speak on this issue, i say go for it.
this photo of Matt Lucas is from 2010. this is what you get when the majority of powerful people in nearly every strata of society, from politics to art, is a white toff.
just googled this show. wtf
It's not just in comedy but you see it on Halloween and even more so on Carneval. Carneval has a lot of people dress up as racial stereotypes from the 50s. There are tubs of brown and yellow bodypaint especially made for that reason.
I‘m middle eastern/muslim and this show is shit, and brown face is racist!
Muslim majority country ≠ Middle Eastern.
Thank you.
To have this lady in brown face to change 1 persons attitude about race, the white people at home aren't gaining sympathy or understanding about being Pakistani they are feeling bad to see a fellow white person being treated poorly. You can't dress every racist up on the planet and make them see how it is to be someone else for a day.
Shows like this have been done before. I have yet to see mass change or even conversation from these 'walk in another person's shoes' shows
but idk I hope its successful for her
The lack of melanin make empathy really hard
still looks like a fucking mess though
But yo does anyone remember that Ice Cube reality produced series from 2006 about a black family and a white family swapping lives and both going in blackface/white face for the whole series?
Like I remember people actually thinking it was profound (in the same way someone would think Crash was profound about race) and I just kept looking at this show like "What the fuck" lol
http://www.criticalmediaproject.org/cml/media/black-white-episode-1/
The funniest part is you could tell these were white people in black face, who were these other people in their neighbourhood they were fooling? lol
lol reminded me of this tv show. thought it was funny the black girl turned white looks like emma watson kinda. couldnt find the vid of the white family turning black
