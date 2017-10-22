Channel 4's 'My Week as a Muslim' Draws Backlash for Brownface

Deep sigh Reply

Thread

Link

This has been heavily advertised and looks a fucking offensive mess. The bit where the woman’s mother cries when she sees her makes me cringe. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean they could just talk to any muslim, but sometimes white people need to see/experience it for themselves. and white people are more like to connect if they watch another white person experience it, rather than a muslim.



people are too offended by everything. as someone who can speak on this issue, i say go for it. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the point is clearly to have someone with bigoted views, walk a day in the shoes of someone they've been horrible about to open their eyes to the discrimination they face and their own ignorance towards them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. this will do much more good than harm. not everything needs to be so offensive. it's exhausting Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this günter wallraff realness Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You can't experience it because being brown and muslim isn't something you can take off at the end of filming. white people just need to have empathy for other people and not be assholes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

troll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. Just no.



Logging off now.

Reply

Thread

Link





remember when tyra went undercover as a fat person? Reply

Thread

Link

and when she was 'homeless' lmfaooooo. she is SUCH a messy woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i miss her damn talk show so much. she was so ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rmr when kaley cuoco did too? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg that talk show was a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









this photo of Matt Lucas is from 2010. this is what you get when the majority of powerful people in nearly every strata of society, from politics to art, is a white toff. honestly the UK has issues when it comes to this stuff, esp in comedythis photo of Matt Lucas is from 2010. this is what you get when the majority of powerful people in nearly every strata of society, from politics to art, is a white toff. Reply

Thread

Link





just googled this show. wtf



Edited at 2017-10-22 10:50 am (UTC) just googled this show. wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the other one I forgot his name plays a big black woman as well, and the two of them fight over some rich white guy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If by UK you mean Europe in general, then yes.

It's not just in comedy but you see it on Halloween and even more so on Carneval. Carneval has a lot of people dress up as racial stereotypes from the 50s. There are tubs of brown and yellow bodypaint especially made for that reason. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wonder how many white ppl on here are going to be offended on behalf of the muslim family who are happily participating in this or on behalf of Fozia Khan, the Pakistani woman who made it. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao thank you! muslims / middle eastern people as a generality don't care about "brown face" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf

I‘m middle eastern/muslim and this show is shit, and brown face is racist!

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why are you bringing up Middle Eastern people when this is about Pakistanis? Pakistan is actually in South Asia.



Muslim majority country ≠ Middle Eastern.



Edited at 2017-10-22 11:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your expertise as an Australian is sorely needed in this conversation.



Thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I won't be so quick to go to bat for Fozia and that's all I'm going to say about that. Also, there are loads of Muslims on social media who are offended and confused by this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's 2017 ugh Reply

Thread

Link

White people are completely unable to feel empathy unless they insert themselves.

Reply

Thread

Link

honestly, This is true. Which is why i don't find the concept offensive. White people have a serious empathy deficit. I'm not gonna get mad at POC for trying creative ways to help overcome white people's racism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not trying to undermine the work of a POC in the race relations sector (LOL) but I wonder if its worth it?



To have this lady in brown face to change 1 persons attitude about race, the white people at home aren't gaining sympathy or understanding about being Pakistani they are feeling bad to see a fellow white person being treated poorly. You can't dress every racist up on the planet and make them see how it is to be someone else for a day.



Shows like this have been done before. I have yet to see mass change or even conversation from these 'walk in another person's shoes' shows



but idk I hope its successful for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep



The lack of melanin make empathy really hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They get so angry when you tell them that, but it's true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never get over that scene in A Time to Kill when the jury had to picture a white little girl in order to understand her father’s anger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

from the trailer it looks like she is living with a muslim family and they are focusing on their expieriences as well, which is good I guess.

still looks like a fucking mess though Reply

Thread

Link





But yo does anyone remember that Ice Cube reality produced series from 2006 about a black family and a white family swapping lives and both going in blackface/white face for the whole series?



Like I remember people actually thinking it was profound (in the same way someone would think Crash was profound about race) and I just kept looking at this show like "What the fuck" lol

http://www.criticalmediaproject.org/cml/media/black-white-episode-1/



The funniest part is you could tell these were white people in black face, who were these other people in their neighbourhood they were fooling? lol



You could have just done a docuseries about a western woman converting to Islam without the brown face like Morgan Spurlock did on his docuseries about that american dude who tried to be muslim for a month.But yo does anyone remember that Ice Cube reality produced series from 2006 about a black family and a white family swapping lives and both going in blackface/white face for the whole series?Like I remember people actually thinking it was profound (in the same way someone would think Crash was profound about race) and I just kept looking at this show like "What the fuck" lolThe funniest part is you could tell these were white people in black face, who were these other people in their neighbourhood they were fooling? lol Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this is insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You could tell they all had a bunch of makeup on there is no way any of them had anyone fooled lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Muslim women’s words, documentaries, experiences etc aren’t good enough for yts. They have to *personally feeel* the oppression in order to sympathize w their plight. Reminds me of every Hollywood film: ooh here we have the story of Martin Luther King.. but told through the eyes of the racist yt man who was in Birmingham at the time Reply

Thread

Link

I’m against brown face etc but “you could talk to muslims”? Give me a fucking break. I live in a predominantly muslim country (and i was raised muslim) and you’d not believe the shit most of ppl get offended over. Saying imams can’t officiate weddings makes you automatically an atheist asshole who doesn’t tolerate muslims (in a predominantly muslim country) so sorry but i’m gonna take documented experience over just words. Reply

Thread

Link



lol reminded me of this tv show. thought it was funny the black girl turned white looks like emma watson kinda. couldnt find the vid of the white family turning black Reply

Thread

Link

They actually look legit white LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where are all the conspiracy theorists claiming Hillary, Bernie, etc are secretly black and just get this done every day?



Edited at 2017-10-22 10:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL fucking horrifying. They legit look like leather face clones. Just put a chainsaw in their hands! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link