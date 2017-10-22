



I thought We Cant Stop or The Climb would be #1 tbh. I genuinely love the climb, kelly clarkson's version with the two other women harmonizing is so pretty Reply

Thread

Link

Kelly Clarkson makes some bop remakes. I still listen to her remake of bitch better have my money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This list is terrible. It’s missing:



See You Again, Maybe You’re Right, Bottom of the Ocean, The Driveway, Two More Lonely People, My Heart Beats for Love and Obsessed. Reply

Thread

Link

I can get behind See You Again but yikes at the rest sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to love bottom of the ocean. It’s such a cute song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaaas two more lonely people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This list is invalid without See You Again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did not know who she was until I heard The Climb. It was a great song even though she later turned out to be a low-key racist.

I liked her Bangerz album a lot too. But she's terrible so I've written her off now.

Reply

Thread

Link

ugh her whole response to that JayZ line should've been a warning of things to come Reply

Thread

Link

this was kinda cute i guess





if any of you mention the messy as shit pain-in-the-ear 'robot' istg... Reply

Thread

Link

r... o... c.... k... mafia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas this bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yas. I had this stuck in my head once I entered this post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Malibu is on the list and no SMS Bangerz?



Delete this. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't tell if this version is 100% not pitched or whatever but it's def in my top 3 miley songs. There's been such an attempt to scrub this song from the internet it makes me curious. Maybe she just thinks it sucks.



Reply

Thread

Link

Yes!! Love this song and I can't believe it was never released Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas i live for that pettiness when she went up to selena singing the song about nick jonas.



the driveway and these four walls are my faves Reply

Thread

Link

My fav Miley song is Someday Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh didn’t expect to see anyone mention it but it was cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





and snooze fest Malibu is This See you again erasure...and snooze fest Malibu is #5 ??? 23 is on the list at all? Flop taste Reply

Thread

Link

This list is shit with its lack of See You Again, Let’s Dance, These Four Walls, Full Circle, Obsessed, See You In Another Life, Who Owns My Heart, Forgiveness & Love, and so many other better candidates. Reply

Thread

Link

From a songwriting POV, I’m incredibly pissed at ‘Can’t be tamed’ for its use of ‘I can’t cant be tamed’ when a simple ‘I cannot be tamed’ would have been an finitely more elegant/compact choice.



/rant Reply

Thread

Link

"I don't listen to Pop Music" ... oh dear. Reply

Thread

Link

'see you again' is definitely my favourite miley song, it was my go to song on singstar on playstation

Reply

Thread

Link