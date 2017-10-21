The Goonies/Lord of the Rings Actor Sean Astin's Powerful Take Down of Harvey Weinstein

I've always really liked Sean Astin and wished he would do more things because IDGAF about LOTR.



Good for him for speaking up about it.



I'm glad he said something.



I think I may be the only special snowflake millennial I know who hasn't seen The Goonies.

It's not that great

get outta here ➡️➡️➡️

i haven't seen it either, lol

i haven't either. it's still on my list tho, to get to eventually lol

I haven't seen it either

once you are over a certain age, you don't miss a thing by not seeing it.



some movies just don't age well as we age. Reply

It's of its' time but there is something very simplistic and special about it.

I haven't seen it either and everyone acts like that's a high crime

it's garbage imo

i saw it in middle school and fucking hated it. when people reference it it makes me mad

idek what that is and dont wanna know either

I may have seen it but I can't remember it all that well.

I think it's very much a childhood nostalgia thing. I finally saw it in my late teens, and it was very much "all that talk is about this??"

I watched it when I was 12/13 and hated it

I've never seen it, tbh I don't really even know what its about.

Cyndi Lauper's theme song is the best despite the shit she put up with getting it made

i haven't seen it either

seaaaan!!!! :') <3

good on him and i really appreciate the way he called out trump and the way many americans totally excused his behavior. Reply

I also enjoyed this analysis:

"In the world of the wealthy, liberalism is something you do to offset your rapacious behavior in other spheres." https://t.co/aZ4jvCApOd — David Sirota (@davidsirota) October 21, 2017

I liked what he said.I also enjoyed this analysis:

i don't think this is limited to wealthy people but i get what this article is saying

Thanks for the link!

I still can't wrap my head around the fact that people listened to *rump say all of that and they still voted for him. It makes me want to vomit.

Congrats on finally getting your post up OP!





Congrats on finally getting your post up OP! Reply

Thank you so much and also for your help as well the other day. I'm so glad that the post went through, I was rewatching the extended trilogy and it made me even more inclined to try.

sean has always been sweet and thoughtful.











hope this momentum can keep going and make waves with child actors, it's good he brought that up. framing sometimes makes harvey seem like the cause instead of a symptom, like trump.sean has always been sweet and thoughtful. Reply

<3 <3 <3 i miss lotr and the cast so much, wow.

Best cast of all time tbh - they all seemed to really like each other and care for each other.

sean is the perfect sam



he just radiates ~goodness Reply

aww <3 i never got into LOTR but this is majorly sweet

OMG I'm about to cry over these gifs.

Samwise was the heart/soul of the films, the loyal and best friend we all deserve in real life tbh.

who could've predicted

not shocked

trump voter are 100% pure garbage

we need to destroy all these pervs

he'll always be drew barrymore's muscle bound brother in 50 first dates to me



it's cool that he took people to task for cosigning trump's misconduct during the election, bc i don't doubt there is an overlap (however small) between trump voters and people who are disgusted by weinstein Reply

I'm pretty psyched that all these assholes are being exposed. Case in point: http://www.nola.com/business/index.ssf/2017/10/john_besh_restaurants_fostered.html#incart_m-rpt-2

i love sean astin and i love patty duke

LOL. Is the Orc supposed to be Harvey? Amazingly savage

Yes the orc that is all foul/evil and much more is Harvey and I love that Sean used that pic to signify him as that.

Yes, is genius. And the resemblance is uncanny, it even has a lazy eye when giving a sleazy smile

Edited at 2017-10-22 05:40 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-22 05:40 am (UTC) Reply

My sister ran the Disney marathon a few years ago and he was a runner. He did the Dopey challenge and we were trying to get a glimpse of him because we've always liked him so much. Didn't see him but it was cool he was in there somewhere.

He spoke at two of the Disneyland race expos I've been to. The first time was kind of depressing- about how running is a lonely sport and you get injured and stuff. We were thinking about leaving but my now-BIL was like "NO! Goonies never say die!" The second time he was just showing off family pictures. He seems like a pretty chill guy.

STOOOOP 😭😭❤️

