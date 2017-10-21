The Goonies/Lord of the Rings Actor Sean Astin's Powerful Take Down of Harvey Weinstein
-It is a long but poignant read considering his own mother the late Great Patty Dukes child actor career and the horrible abuse she suffered, and becoming later in life a mental health illness advocate. She was one of the first big celebrities to come out and speak out on mental illness.
-ONTD LOTR fans will recognize the pic Sean uses for Harvey Weinstein
-In the midst of the post, Sean responded in goodwill. One in particular stands out as someone commented asking about his own mother and the ordeal she went through. It is heartbreaking in terms of how this issue is something that Hollywood still does especially to young child actors. This in conjecture`with recent news of the APA agency firing off someone for their misconduct amongst his clients and etc. This has to change, everybody should be treated with dignity and respect no matter what status or position they are in.
-What Sean said is true, especially about President Trump in particular. He is a pos and any person who uses their power to coerce or intimidate people are horrible and foul creatures on our planet.
-Also random tidbit from one of the commenter who met Sean
-Also forgot to mention that Sean is going to be in Season 2 of Stranger Things, so yay on that and hope he's not a Barb 2.0.
Source#1:https://www.facebook.com/SeanAstinPublic/photos/a.342798179074644.78267.206339316053865/1674075299280252/?type=3
Source #2: https://www.facebook.com/SeanAstinPublic/posts/1674088949278887?comment_id=1674140015940447&reply_comment_id=1674144465940002
Source #3: https://www.facebook.com/SeanAstinPublic/posts/1674088949278887?comment_id=1674126299275152
Source #4: https://twitter.com/IUP_KateS/status/920131879751254018
-Also forgot to mention that Sean is going to be in Season 2 of Stranger Things, so yay on that and hope he's not a Barb 2.0.
Before the day is out, wishing @GaryDunhamIUP a #HappyBossDay birthday! The man, the (eventual) meme! pic.twitter.com/ca0C3M5Qrg— Kate (@IUP_KateS) October 17, 2017
Good for him for speaking up about it.
I think I may be the only special snowflake millennial I know who hasn't seen The Goonies.
some movies just don't age well as we age.
Cyndi Lauper's theme song is the best despite the shit she put up with getting it made
good on him and i really appreciate the way he called out trump and the way many americans totally excused his behavior.
I also enjoyed this analysis:
Congrats on finally getting your post up OP!
sean has always been sweet and thoughtful.
he just radiates ~goodness
surprise
Re: surprise
Re: surprise
Re: surprise
Re: surprise
it's cool that he took people to task for cosigning trump's misconduct during the election, bc i don't doubt there is an overlap (however small) between trump voters and people who are disgusted by weinstein
<3