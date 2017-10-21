Gwilym Lee #1

Nikki Reed "not ready to say goodbye" to placenta pills

  • Nikki Reed (29), who used to be an actor or something, gave birth three months ago to Bodhi Soleil Reed-Somerhalder (yes, that is her name).

  • On her Instagram, she posted a photo of her placenta pills with the caption: "Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!! Ps sending love to all you mamas out there doing whatever feels right for you! This was recommended to me by my doula but that does not mean it’s for everyone :). Just do you! ❤"

  • If Reed can't toss the pills herself, perhaps husband Ian Somerhalder can throw them out like he did with her birth control.


