Nikki Reed "not ready to say goodbye" to placenta pills

Some women have their placenta turned into pills for them to take post-birth. Idk if there is science behind it but it's said to help you bounce back easier and even help you avoid getting post partum depression. I've also heard the "lots of other mammals eat their placentas, why not us!!!!!" argument.

it's just like...you'd think if we were among those animals, we'd have a natural craving for it or something. or some kind of instinct to eat it. but we don't and I only see people doing this because other people tell them it's got special healing powers or w/e



Edited at 2017-10-22 04:15 am (UTC)

Lots of other animals also eat their vomit. My dog has also eaten her shit before. Is that reason for vomit and poop pills?



I'm so tired of this GOOP-level of fuckery and I wish people who perpetuate this nonsense would stop. It falls right in with the whole "detox and cleanse" nonsense. Reply

Just FYI there is no science behind it (yet). To that end, the placenta contains a lot of waste - it's not like it contains what your body definitely needs after birth.



Some people have argued that the placebo effect is enough to justify some women eating it, on the off-chance it might have benefits for them. If that's the case for you, I'd look for a reputable business who are willing to process it hygienically, especially if you're breast feeding.

i know that this is a commonISH practice, but i legit cannot see how there can be any science behind it

basically. there's no scientific benefit that's been found.

Don't eat your placenta, researchers warn https://t.co/lfgnu7IAss — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2017





But in June the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a warning about placenta eating. A new mom in Oregon passed on a potentially deadly blood infection to her breast-feeding baby, as The Washington Post's Peter Holley reported. The cause: capsules of the placenta the mother had been ingesting since giving birth.



"Because placentophagy is potentially harmful with no documented benefit, counseling women should be directive: physicians should discourage this practice," the recent study says. "Health care organizations should develop clear clinical guidelines to implement a scientific and professional approach to human placentophagy."



Edited at 2017-10-22 04:15 am (UTC)

However, there's no scientific proof that placentophagy works. Randomized, double-blind, placebocontrolled human studies (the gold standard of medical research) haven't been completed yet. Anecdotal evidence has been encouraging, though: A study of nearly 200 women by Dr. Benyshek in the journal Ecology of Food and Nutrition found that 95 percent of them considered the experience "positive" or "very positive," noting improved mood (40 percent), increased energy (26 percent), and a surge in milk production (15 percent).

http://www.parents.com/pregnancy/my-body/pregnancy-health/placenta-encapsulation/ i was looking into this and wanted to see if there was any legit science behind the practice and...there's not.



http://www.parents.com/pregnancy/my-body/pregnancy-health/placenta-encapsulation/ i was looking into this and wanted to see if there was any legit science behind the practice and...there's not. Reply

sounds like it might just be a placebo effect

my brain kept reading this as "placebo pills," probably to protect me

oh god the dull grey colour of those pills is grossing me out

its a no from me dawg

I don't think its even scientifically backed so why even Reply

lol i'm imagining a woman saying this to her doula, it's cracking me up

i'd rather plant my placenta with a tree than eat it.

U know the quinoa queen has a whole placenta recipe book tbh.

Worst part of Big Little Lies second to her son and Reese's annoying as fuck character

no thanks. though i would totally save the cord blood in case my child got sick or donate it to those with sick kids.

oh man in one of my classes we had a huge argument about this bc of how expensive it is

everything that helps people costs a small fortune. it's redic, and evil.



but hey, for profit medicine.

Parent

to store it?

I have a friend who is a hematology doctor and she was telling me how reduced the diseases that can be treated with that cord blood, and that when your kids reach a certain age then it's just a waste of money to keep them. Plus, I'm not really sure if you can donate it to non related family members cause the chances of it being rejected are high.

"If Reed can't toss the pills herself, perhaps husband Ian Somerhalder can throw them out like he did with her birth control."

Reply

