Nikki Reed "not ready to say goodbye" to placenta pills
Nikki Reed is "not ready to say goodbye" to taking placenta pills:
- Nikki Reed (29), who used to be an actor or something, gave birth three months ago to Bodhi Soleil Reed-Somerhalder (yes, that is her name).
- On her Instagram, she posted a photo of her placenta pills with the caption: "Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!! Ps sending love to all you mamas out there doing whatever feels right for you! This was recommended to me by my doula but that does not mean it’s for everyone :). Just do you! ❤"
- If Reed can't toss the pills herself, perhaps husband Ian Somerhalder can throw them out like he did with her birth control.
Have you ever ingested placenta before, ONTD?
I'm so tired of this GOOP-level of fuckery and I wish people who perpetuate this nonsense would stop. It falls right in with the whole "detox and cleanse" nonsense.
Some people have argued that the placebo effect is enough to justify some women eating it, on the off-chance it might have benefits for them. If that's the case for you, I'd look for a reputable business who are willing to process it hygienically, especially if you're breast feeding.
But in June the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a warning about placenta eating. A new mom in Oregon passed on a potentially deadly blood infection to her breast-feeding baby, as The Washington Post’s Peter Holley reported. The cause: capsules of the placenta the mother had been ingesting since giving birth.
“Because placentophagy is potentially harmful with no documented benefit, counseling women should be directive: physicians should discourage this practice,” the recent study says. “Health care organizations should develop clear clinical guidelines to implement a scientific and professional approach to human placentophagy.”
However, there’s no scientific proof that placentophagy works. Randomized, double-blind, placebocontrolled human studies (the gold standard of medical research) haven’t been completed yet. Anecdotal evidence has been encouraging, though: A study of nearly 200 women by Dr. Benyshek in the journal Ecology of Food and Nutrition found that 95 percent of them considered the experience “positive” or “very positive,” noting improved mood (40 percent), increased energy (26 percent), and a surge in milk production (15 percent).
Worst part of Big Little Lies second to her son and Reese's annoying as fuck character
but hey, for profit medicine.
