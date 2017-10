What even?



I haven't kept up with this but so are they just...ignoring the Alice in Wonderland show? Reply

I haven't watched, but I think the new characters are from a different dimension of fairytales or some shit like that. Reply

Alternate worlds via another storybook. The current Hook in the show is actually a different Hook from the one from the original show for example (same actor though). Reply

They're ignoring literally everything. Reply

Not really, they're explaining how this fits in with the old show. Reply

You make it sound like the old show make any sense and like every episode didn't ignore what had come before. Reply

The show was crap a lot of the time but it still had a fairly consistent mythology as opposed to something like X-Files. Reply

lol Reply

A convincing rebuttal. Reply

ahkna started the old ontd_ouat. pretty sure homegirl knows what's up. Reply

What does one have to do with the other? Reply

Omg no @ that vid cap. Not again/still. Reply

this show did way to many characters dirty. robin hood and maid marion deserved so much better. Reply

The whole bit with Zelena killing Marion and raping Robin Hood and then making it all about her happily raising the baby from said rape was disgusting. I have no idea wtf they were thinking. Reply

amazing how ouat made the worst adaptation of beauty and the beast ever, somehow skeevier than the original tales. Reply

no @ that cap. belle deserves better than this entire show. Reply

i legit lol at that actresses face when she said the last line. lol wtf. Reply

