Stans and Zayn Malik bribe and beg Most Requested Live to play their song requests

Are you lazy and/or sad af ontd?



smh @ OP calling zayn lazy, have some respect for the dead! Reply

Downright disrespectful Reply

Same, ain't too proud to admit it Reply

legit every stanbase does this tho..... Slumber Party was most requested for weeks and weeks and barely charted haha Reply

Nothing bunt cakes are my fucking shit. Reply

so good Reply

Someone brought them to a house party I went to and I stuffed my face with it. SO GOOD. Reply

I didn't realize bundt cakes were supposed to be moist (I know, awful word but idk how else to describe it) until I had one of their cakes. Reply

While lazy af, I'm not in the least sad.



Why does Zayn have stans, beyond his being hot? Hasn't he dropped out of every live performance he's ever scheduled? Reply

maybe cuz hes actually asian, unlike some. Reply

what Reply

Really? You think that would be the only reason someone had stans? You sound racist af. Reply

how dare you, he has performed 5 times! & he also has a great voice & his music is pretty good. befour is iconic, deserved a grammy and cruel deserved better, etc. Reply

his struggles w mental illness do not negate his talent, which is considerable Reply

Lazy and sad actually, check and check Reply

I’m definitely lazy af Reply

anti-stanning is p sad if you ask me but i digress Reply

For real. Reply

i had completely forgotten about his uncle jesse phase



Edited at 2017-10-22 01:37 am (UTC)

lol he's so pretty Reply

Loool mte Reply

Isn't taking bribes like that totally unethical? Idk how this shit works. Reply

Yeah, I think it is, too. Reply

Then to tweet about it while at it? Pretty much encouraging other crazy stan groups to do it, hmm, maybe not the best idea. Reply

Nah. Payola and all that. Reply

Parent

this is so common in c/k-pop, fans usually send food trucks/gifts to people who work with their idols. I just hope bts stans didn't start a trend in western pop because I'm nhft. Reply

I'm only here for the "nothing bundt cakes" love. Amazing little treats. BTS fans are the best. Reply

The nearest one is like 30 minutes away but I might just take that drive rn lmao Reply

I love the red velvet. Do it! Reply

I'm lazy af and sad af how did u know Reply

This is like, illegal, right?! Reply

