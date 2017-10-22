Stans and Zayn Malik bribe and beg Most Requested Live to play their song requests
Hey @MostRequestLive @OnAirRomeo you wanna play #DuskTillDawn ? 🤣 https://t.co/dEY0idIG43 #MostRequestedLive— zayn (@zaynmalik) October 22, 2017
Meanwhile fans of Korean boyband BTS + 5H alumni Camila Cabello have taken to sending the show food to encourage them to play their faves music.
Look at these delicious @nothingbundt cakes we got from the #BTSArmy this week! 🍰 Thank you @USARMY_4BTS & @BTSx50States #BTSonMRL #BTS #DNA pic.twitter.com/hnLl1NkY6S— Most Requested Live (@MostRequestLive) October 21, 2017
How sweet are the #Camilizers? 🍓🍍🍇 Thanks for the delicious edible arrangement @cutiecamilizer & @cabelloseffect 😍😍#MostRequestedLive pic.twitter.com/NgjFibjcFT— Most Requested Live (@MostRequestLive) October 21, 2017
Are you lazy and/or sad af ontd?
yes
yes
yes
Why does Zayn have stans, beyond his being hot? Hasn't he dropped out of every live performance he's ever scheduled?
I'm lazy af and sad af how did u know
I don't care for your tone.
also, yes