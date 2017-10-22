harry chest icon

Stans and Zayn Malik bribe and beg Most Requested Live to play their song requests



Zayn's assistant Zayn takes an unorthodox approach to promo; instead of performing or making any public appearances (even missing the GQ awards where he won most fashionable man of the year award), he's chosen to tweet asking Most Requested Live to play his + Sia's song.

Meanwhile fans of Korean boyband BTS + 5H alumni Camila Cabello have taken to sending the show food to encourage them to play their faves music.




