Angelina Jolie joined by daughters Shiloh and Zahara at “The Breadwinner” premiere in LA

Aww, they grow so fast! I still remember when S and Z were babies. Darn I feel old, lol. Reply

Terrible actress. Terrible director. Terrible daughter. Terrible wife. Flop. Reply

i miss fun trolls Reply

Terrible troll. slimmandsexxy you're not. Reply

Omg S&S is legit memories Reply

They couldn't even hold a candle to SS. Reply

There will never be another S&S Reply

i miss her smmmmm Reply

lmao, that user was wildT...rip. Reply

sometimes I like to eat pancakes for breakfast. Reply

Try harder Reply

lmaooooooo Reply

Shiloh is going to be out of this world gorgeous when she grows up. Reply

Wow I haven't seen a picture of Zahara in forever, she's growing up so pretty! I can't believe these kids are so big already. Reply

Ontd is your face basically a carbon copy of your father's?



I feel like it's really common for girls to take after their dads and boys to take after their moms. I'd say I definitely look more like my dad than my mom and I know a lot of other women who do too.



The Beckham boys look so much like Victoria, for example. Suri Cruise looks so much like Tom to me.



Edited at 2017-10-21 11:46 pm (UTC)

I think the fact that most kids look like their dad has a revolutionary explanation? As a way of confirming paternity for the dads or something. My sister and I look like our mum though. Reply

I feel like daughters look like their dad when they’re little and grow to look like their moms. Reply

I'm a dead ringer for my mum. Same voice. Same face. Same eyes. The only thing I got from my dad was my height. Reply

Same. I look like my mom but I am tall like my dad. My sister is the opposite. Looks like dad and is short like mom. Reply

same, we just have different eye colors... I have HER mom's eyes, lol. Reply

i definitely look like my dad. especially my nose. which i hated when i was younger because it's big, but since he died i kinda like the idea that every time i look in the mirror i am reminded of him. sadly, the only thing i've got from my mum is my haircolour, mouse brown and boring :-( Reply

I look like my maternal grandmother. My siblings all look like the mix between northern and southern European features they are and then there is me who looks straight out of a Sicilian fisher's village. The only thing I got from my father is my height. Reply

My sister and I both have out father's coloring. He's very dark and olive toned and my mom's super fair, blonde, blue-eyed type. My sister has a few shades on me though. I look like my dad in the face and my sister is the splitting image of my mom in the face. Reply

i feel like this is confirmation bias tbh.



i don't think you're more predisposed to look like your opposite gender parent. Reply

I pretty much totally take after my dad's side. If you compare childhood pics of me to those of my grandma, we could almost be twins. The only things I got from my mom are my lips and my height (or lack thereof, lmao). Reply

Shiloh looks like a bb Jon Voight. Reply

Me and one of my brothers look like my dad and my other brother looks a lot like my mom. Reply

I think I'm a healthy mix of both. I looked a lot like my mom as a kid, but as I grew up (and gained weight in my face) I started to look more like my dad w/ his face shape. I still get told I look like my mom though. Reply

i look, sound, move, and talk just like my mom. i usually find it cute but a couple of days ago i got creeped out when i looked at my reflection in the front mirror of my car and saw my mom instead lol Reply

My sister and I look a lot like my dad. My mom looks so unrelated to us that teachers never knew she was our mom for parent/teacher stuff at school. Reply

i have my mum's colouring but my dad's bone structure. people are always telling me how much i look like my mum...i guess because the colouring thing is more obvious. but i don't see it. Reply

Whenever I see pics of Shiloh, I stare at them for like 5 minutes. lol She's the perfect mixture of Brad and Angie. She's going to be absolutely stunning when she grows up. Reply

ANgie is a natural blonde right? Reply

Yeah Reply

idk if she's a natural blond or she's the kind of person who had blond hair as a child and it darkened as she aged. my friend has natural dark brown hair but all her childhood pics she's a blonde. Reply

i don't know what i am saying Reply

I think that's probably the case here Reply

up loading photos

nah youre right she had brown hair as a kid and blonde as a baby Reply

yeah, both my mom and sister were blonde when they were younger. Reply

I hate to say it but...



What on earth is going on with that girl's hairline?? Reply

LISTEN everyone is not blessed with a great hairline. Ex: Khylin Rhambo. Some people got that hairline meant for roasting. Reply

she's east african. we got royally high hairlines, bih Reply

I know right. But we're usually blessed with height. Reply

IKR? These people need to recognize.



Slay Zahara! Reply

She’s rocking our signature fivehead too #representationmatters Reply

mte please tell them Reply

:')



Edited at 2017-10-22 03:16 am (UTC)

Yeah, I was thinking the same, but I wasn't going to say anything. lol Reply

Was gonna say the same lol. Them edges are struggling Reply

Lmao Reply

lmaoooooo



i think she's gorgeous regardless Reply

I can’t believe my beautiful Brangelina ended in such a way Reply

mte, tbh Reply

when will hollywood have another power couple on that level? Reply

Never Reply

Tbh they’re probably the last of an ~era. Reply

Seriously their entire story was a gossip community revolution. Idk if there will ever be anything like that again. Reply

Mte :( I can't believe Brad fucked up that much. Reply

i loved them together but i'm glad lol brad is with some 21yo model now go figure so its gonna be interesting to see who angie gets with next Reply

I distinctly remember all the covers when Shiloh was born so seeing her so big now is weird. Reply

I remember the ontd post. Iconic, tbh. Reply

i've been here too long Reply

Shiloh's got those Bieber eyebrows in every pictures. lmao Reply

beautiful daughter. i wonder when shiloh is gonna officially come out as a man. Reply

Shiloh looks like old school Justin Bieber. That hair is a no, but she's a kid, we all made mistakes. Reply

Shiloh looks more like Angie to me Reply

I see a lot of Jon Voight in her Reply

Vivienne looks more like Voigt than Shiloh, imo. Reply

right? she's a walking copy of voight Reply

I definitely see it. If you look at a pic of young Angie they look so similar Reply

