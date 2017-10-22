33 Of The Dumbest Lines In Movie History

gray

1. When Christian Grey opened up about how many shades of fucked up he is in Fifty Shades of Grey.



1

7. When, in Twilight, Edward gives Bella a piggyback ride.



Harley

13. When Harley Quinn got ~deep~ in Suicide Squad.



rsz_storm

22. When Storm utterly eviscerated Toad in more ways than one with this doozy in X-Men.



harry potter

33. And when Dumbledore ever-so-slightly — just the tiniest bit — overreacted in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.



source

What's the worst movie line you have heard??
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,