Taylor Swift Posts Then Deletes A Comment On Tumblr, Drama Ensues


- People have been speculating who the baby is at the beginning of Taylor's new single, "Gorgeous."
- Taylor commented on a Tumblr post, saying that "300 people know."
- The "300 people" is a reference to the fans she's invited to her "Reputation" secret sessions.
- Some fans accused her of favoritism and said the comment made them sad.
- Taylor deleted the comment. Today, she commented publicly on the drama.




