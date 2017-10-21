Taylor Swift Posts Then Deletes A Comment On Tumblr, Drama Ensues

Favoritism? Sad?



God damn it. Reply

Thread

Link

she knew what she was doing.



Shes a sociopath. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She'll bother to comment on this but not on white supremacists/Breitbart adopting "Look What You Made Me Do" as their anthem, or say anything about that time she took a pic with a guy with a Swastika on his shirt……… Reply

Thread

Link

Hahaha my friend and I just wrote a piece about Taylor and white supremacy: http://popfront.us/2017/09/swiftly-to-the-alt-right-taylor-subtly-get-the-lower-case-kkk-in-formation/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

high school paper op-ed realness



the pic comparing taylor to hitler was a nice touch. this shit is bordering on defamation lmao. see u in court Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Taylor Swift was called nazi barbie by Camille Paglia who stated that swift is “a silly, regressive public image of white 50’s America.”"

this is a bit much....... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good job, you played yourself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pro tip, don't leave the getty images watermark in the image stolen from getty images Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um i remember watching The View segment on that swastika shirt years ago and she DID release a statement that the party was dark and she didnt notice what was on the shirt Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm pretty sure she addressed the swastika thing and it was also a long time ago so I dont know if that can be grouped in with the fact that she's been a hundred percent silent about the white supremacists and all of the insane things that have going on in this country.



Edited at 2017-10-21 10:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right? I mean, she'll send a cease and desist to shut down fans who make merch and sell it on etsy.....but she won't make a generic statement telling the klan to stop using her image/likeness/music...???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she couldn't give less of a fuck about racism, it doesn't affect her. But her money fans?! She cherishes that bank account her fans way too much! She needs their money them to know she's their friend! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i luv how a handful of tweeted lyrics has flanderized to nazis adopting her song as their national anthem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEP!!!!!



Her stans can't say shit here because we have too many receipts on her alt right enabling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay? lol Reply

Thread

Link

Some fans accused her of favoritism and said the comment made them sad.







get a hobby Reply

Thread

Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so strange how entitled these fans are Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe this is what passes as a music scandal these days. When will singers go back to doing interesting things that make good scandals like marrying familu members or marrying their celeb best friend's baby dad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte... has it rly come to this? like this is why pop culture has become such a joke... i mean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Taylor Swift fan community on tumblr is pretty hilarious. There needs to be a case study done of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meanwhile on ontd, taylor posts often get 1000+ comments....



get a hobby indeed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She really loves to stir the pot 😒 Reply

Thread

Link

The entitlement amazes me. Reply

Thread

Link

Alternately, she could just say who the baby is and not manipulate her fans with mundane information that's going to become public knowledge eventually...... Reply

Thread

Link

I'd figured it was one of her model friends's baby or something. Or maybe she ripped off a baby clip from Youtube. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But that would make too much sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. rme. it's not like people really care that much (outside of the crazies). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Then no one feels left out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's definitely one of those fucked up things where she encourages a culture of keeping her secrets because anyone who tells is not a true fan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is all gonna crumble soon, and I hope it's not because a fan does something after Taylor encourages their ~friendship~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's part of her PR strategy to keep her fans guessing and talking. The whole promotional strategy for Reputation is so clever and well done, bravo TayTay PR team. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm kind of shocked people give a shit to begin with but lol ia Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her stans are rabid. Reply

Thread

Link

understatement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wth? lol Her fandom is needy & entitled.



Reply

Thread

Link

Of course she wouldn't want to piss off any of her fans. Reply

Thread

Link

Your ICON ♡ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. I'm obsessed with Padme right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...why are Taylor and her stans so exhausting. Reply

Thread

Link

Isnt the baby Blake Lively's daughter? Reply

Thread

Link

Some fans accused her of favoritism and said the comment made them sad.



lmao, fucking youths.



Did they also call her problematic, gross, or unhinged? Reply

Thread

Link

HDU she's never done anything problematic in her life! The Shake It Off or Wildest Things videos generated no criticism whatsoever! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course not, she's their friend. they're just disappointed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor and her stans are on the same level of maturity which I think is lovely. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am still absorbing the fact that she thinks Joe Alwyn is gorgeous. Reply

Thread

Link

He may be the most bland-looking guy she's dated yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know it's all subjective but he looks like that ice cream baked potato Sandra Lee made. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right? like gorgeous??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just trying not to think about his face at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When the most attractive person you've ever dated has been Joe Jonas, you'd think you'd be careful while throwing those big compliments around.



(Jake G. is ugly to me so let me preemptively state that, because God knows ONTD has an awful taste to rival T Swift) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe she just focused on him having hair idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte he’s so ugly and I get bored just looking at him



She’s dated dudes better looking than him for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he’s got a large uncut peen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To a lot of girls like Taylor, a white guy having an English accent makes the guy appears dreamy.

But maybe he really is a great guy for her. I wonder how long they'll last. Maybe he'll be the one she takes a break with then comes back with a whole new mature sound. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]







I can't believe she really thinks this piece of stale pasta is anywhere near gorgeous



Seriously, WHERE? MTE, I have no problem admitting that I have thirsted for white bread before buut...Seriously, WHERE? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did we conclude that the song is def about him?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have to agree...I even went on YouTube to see his speaking clips and...I don't get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find it very troubling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link