Taylor Swift Posts Then Deletes A Comment On Tumblr, Drama Ensues
Taylor Swift posted and then deleted this comment about her new single on Tumblr https://t.co/B0O4NCXZRG pic.twitter.com/bVPL8LeYZk— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 20, 2017
- People have been speculating who the baby is at the beginning of Taylor's new single, "Gorgeous."
- Taylor commented on a Tumblr post, saying that "300 people know."
- The "300 people" is a reference to the fans she's invited to her "Reputation" secret sessions.
- Some fans accused her of favoritism and said the comment made them sad.
- Taylor deleted the comment. Today, she commented publicly on the drama.
Taylor left a reply on Tumblr about deleting her comment on the Gorgeous baby voice! She is trying to meet as many of us as possible ☺️ pic.twitter.com/snthKarV3c— Taylor Swift Podcast (@Swiftcast13) October 21, 2017
God damn it.
Shes a sociopath.
the pic comparing taylor to hitler was a nice touch. this shit is bordering on defamation lmao. see u in court
this is a bit much.......
moneyfans?! She cherishes that bank accounther fans way too much! She needs their moneythem to know she's their friend!
Her stans can't say shit here because we have too many receipts on her alt right enabling.
get a hobby
get a hobby indeed.
lmao, fucking youths.
Did they also call her problematic, gross, or unhinged?
(Jake G. is ugly to me so let me preemptively state that, because God knows ONTD has an awful taste to rival T Swift)
She’s dated dudes better looking than him for sure
But maybe he really is a great guy for her. I wonder how long they'll last. Maybe he'll be the one she takes a break with then comes back with a whole new mature sound.
[Spoiler (click to open)]I can't believe she really thinks this piece of stale pasta is anywhere near gorgeous
Seriously, WHERE?