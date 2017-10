Corey Feldman says he’s working on a plan to bring his Hollywood abusers to justice

I hope he's successful in bringing these a holes to justice Reply

:( good luck Reply

I hope he finds a way to eventually feel safe enough to out these fuckers. I understand he feels he needs protection against retaliation, it must be scary. Reply

More power to you, son, you can do it. Reply

i just want all abusers exposed and put away. Reply

Just realized your icon is Ryan Gosling at the Oscars in a ghost sheet! For a while, I thought it was some creepy Russian guy oops. Reply

Charlie sheen is crying in the club Reply

I could have sworn you disappeared or is it just me that don't come here often. Reply

No you're right i've been gone for a few years, but i got bored and here i am Reply

Major props/respect to him. Watched a couple of vids and the View video. Wow, like Barbara Walters saying "You're ruining a whole industry reputation or something", after poor Corey talked about his ordeal in a heartfelt way. Reply

yas bitch expose em! Reply

safety for his family? wow these people don't play games. wish him the best of luck! Reply

End them all, dude. End everything and shut them down Reply

Go Corey, we're all rooting gor you!! Reply

i can't help thinking he's doing this for his career than for the ones who've been abused... hopefully he succeeds... Reply

Gross. He has been talking about this for YEARS. It didn't help his career then and it won't now. Reply

If anything it (not wanting to be part of all this terrible shit anymore) is part of what ruined his career Reply

don't bother this trick stays messy and leaving antiquated ass comments from 2009 Reply

what is this comment Reply

Nah Reply

He IS the one who's been abused wtf Reply

this is a disgusting thing to say without proof abt an abuse victim in general, but especially when it's abt someone who's being doing it for years & def to the detriment of his career. Reply

lol just stick to talking about supernatural mate Reply

Wtf Reply

Think that's just the narrative people who want him to stay silent have pushed over the years. Reply

Ronan call Corey! Reply

mte :( Reply

such a flawless gif <3 Reply

wait did she actually say that? Reply

/what is this from bc I initially thought it was Moulin Rouge RIP me Reply

I thought he died?! Or am i thinking about another child actor that was molested. Either way these people should be bought to justice, abuse of power and child abuse. Reply

Corey Haim Reply

Corey Haim Reply

His friend Corey Haim died of a drug overdose. Corey spoke about Haim being abused and raped as a kid. He said that his abuse led to his drug addiction. Reply

Ah yes, thanks guys. The cory name confused me also not familiar with their works only heard about them via ontd and the abuse issues. Reply

Corey Haim's life is so tragic... Reply

Lucas is such a cute movie, and Corey is adorable. But I can't watch it again. :( Reply

Remember when he was selling his teeth on ebay? :( Reply

