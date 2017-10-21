Taika Waititi & Jeff Goldblum did a Facebook Live interview
The best moments from Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum's #ThorRagnorak Facebook interview https://t.co/WIPXHoLsZe pic.twitter.com/OsA1494oNE— UPROXX (@UPROXX) October 20, 2017
- Yesterday director Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum did a FB live interview, to promote Thor Ragnarok
- Taika discussed his cameo, as the rock monster Korg.
- Jeff comented how Korg was like an cannoli
- When they were talking about the Grandmaster, it lead to "a conversation about Grandmaster Flash (and Harry Anderson from Night Court) and Waititi singing “White Lines” while Goldblum accompanied with a mimed bass."
- Then they took time for a snuggle break, one of many
When someone hits on your man RIGHT in front of you... pic.twitter.com/hs8LuCGlYe— Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) October 20, 2017
