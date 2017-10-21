Taika Waititi & Jeff Goldblum did a Facebook Live interview




- Yesterday director Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum did a FB live interview, to promote Thor Ragnarok
- Taika discussed his cameo, as the rock monster Korg.
- Jeff comented how Korg was like an cannoli
- When they were talking about the Grandmaster, it lead to "a conversation about Grandmaster Flash (and Harry Anderson from Night Court) and Waititi singing “White Lines” while Goldblum accompanied with a mimed bass."
- Then they took time for a snuggle break, one of many






Source
Source 2
Source 3
