Taika Waititi & Jeff Goldblum did a Facebook Live interview

That "when someone hits on your man right in front of you" tweet is killing me.

Jeff Goldbum's goldblummy schtick seems out of place in the Marvel universe. Remember when they brought him in to save L&O CI's dying ratings?

also glee for a blip lmao, but his schtick elevated what he was in.

I love Criminal Intent. It's my fave L&O. /flop taste

Mine too even tho ONTD is and SVU place. I loved seasons 1-4 when D'onofrio was still svelte and had that cute curly/wavy cut. Erbe's one liners were amazing.

"LOOK WHO IT IS!"



I love my precious Thunderbae <3

Good to be back in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/TGJHOhQ9KF — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 21, 2017

Sis... James Comey just confirmed "my" conspiracy theory post about him:

I believe!

whats ur theory

Taika is really, really cute to me :)

I'm so excited for this movie. I'm almost excited for it as much as Star Wars. It already looks better than Dark World. I might start my rewatch tonight.

this was such a funny interview. And tbh I've never really paid attention to Jeff Goldbloom so I never knew he was like this lol.

I'm so into them!! <3

I love Taika! So happy for his success

I love how much everyone loves Taika.

tbh taika is one of the only men on god's green earth i'd bone down

lmao running to the source just for the harry anderson comment

Sandwich me.

I can't believe I only just recently watched What We Do in the Shadows. That movie is EVERYTHING.

