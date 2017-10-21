Jeremy is so funny in a creepy kinda way

The Sh*t Hits The Fan On The Jeremy Renner App


  • App debuted back in March

  • Members complaints about bullying have fallen on deaf ears

  • There was a contest meet him at the Avengers set and to raise money for Corpus Christi’s Driscoll Children’s Hospital after Huricanne Harvey and raised $$20,000

  • The set visit ended up being a visit to his home

  • The contest winner said that she hadn't met him but then Jeremy posted that she had been to his home.

  • App member conplained and the app was shut down for a mysterious update

  • When the app went back online anyone who critized Jeremy or complained about the contest was banned

  • Jeremy's BBF and businness manager Kristoffer Winters says “I don’t even know if we’re going to keep the app..."



Source

ONTD, what is the stupidest fight your have ever seen? Has your fave actor dissapointed you too many times?

  • Current Music: Linday Lohan - Rumors
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , ,