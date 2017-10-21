Meet Vesta Lugg a new Latin Pop Diva living in L.A
If you mix Britney Spears and Gigi Hadid you'll get: Vesta Lugg
The music video directed by Oscar Andree was filmed at Zapallar beach in chile during 23 hours.
Vesta Lugg is the name of this new Chilean sensation, she's not just a singer, she's also actress, model, youtuber and a fashionist.
Her Instagram with more than 800k is a fashion bible, Vesta is now living in L.A to work on her international career.
Source Source
The music video directed by Oscar Andree was filmed at Zapallar beach in chile during 23 hours.
Vesta Lugg is the name of this new Chilean sensation, she's not just a singer, she's also actress, model, youtuber and a fashionist.
Her Instagram with more than 800k is a fashion bible, Vesta is now living in L.A to work on her international career.
Source Source
https://www.instagram.com/vestalugg/
I see you, girl.
Chile is full of talent gurl