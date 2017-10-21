ONTD Original: Actors on Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre (Part 2)

Joan Collins (Hansel & Gretel)

Helen Mirren and Karen Black (The Little Mermaid)

No, sadly Mirren does not play the title character, that honor belongs to Pam Dawber, better known as Mindy of Mork & Mindy fame. Mirren instead plays the sidepiece, the betrothed to Dr Andy Brown- I mean...Treat Williams' prince. Dawber's mer-sisters include post-SNL Laraine Newman. This episode is known best for its attempt at making everything look like it is underwater, through the usage of obvious fans. The late Karen Black gives a delicious performance as the cynical, sarcastic Sea Witch, whose one-scene-wonder appearance is definitely memorable. And yes, this tale keeps the tragic original ending from the story. Several years later, a certain redheaded mermaid would steal her thunder.......



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Jeff Goldblum (The Three Little Pigs)

Alfre Woodard (Puss in Boots)