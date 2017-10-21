ONTD Original: Actors on Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre (Part 2)
Continuing with part 2, here are a few more celebrities you might recognize on Faerie Tale Theatre!
Joan Collins (Hansel & Gretel)
Duvall continues her trend of casting actors in dual roles, this time with the feisty Joan Collins portraying both the evil stepmother and the wicked witch in Hansel and Gretel. The story follows Hansel (a pre-messy Ricky Schroder) and Gretel (the late Brigitte Anderson), as they get lost in the woods after being mistreated by their parents (Paul Dooley and Ms Collins). Collins' witch is both fucking terrifying and fucking comical to look at, with her rather exaggerated appearance. She was rocking the prostetic nose long before Nicole Kidman did.
Helen Mirren and Karen Black (The Little Mermaid)
No, sadly Mirren does not play the title character, that honor belongs to Pam Dawber, better known as Mindy of Mork & Mindy fame. Mirren instead plays the sidepiece, the betrothed to
Jeff Goldblum (The Three Little Pigs)
Jeff Goldblum made an early appearance as the Big Bad Wolf in the Three Little Pigs adaptation, which also featured Billy Crystal as one of the pigs. Goldblum practically devours (ha pun) every scene he's in, and the makeup department deserves an award simply for making him look extremely menacing and convincing. "So uh, I'm uh, gonna like uh, blow your uh...house down." The pigs.....not so much.
Alfre Woodard (Puss in Boots)
The divine Miss Woodard appears as the love interest to Ben Vereen's character (what did you think i was going to say, his Puss? Ha ha get your mind out of the gutter, creep) in this all-black adaptation of the popular Puss in Boots tale. Brock Peters (Tom Robinson from To Kill a Mockingbird) appears as an ogre. She delivers a perfect appearance, and is clearly having a lot of fun with the role. So much so, that she and Peters appeared in the "Lost Episode" clip show at the party Duvall hosted with many of the cast and crew, talking about how much fun they had with their roles. Woodard in particular, mentions how she always wanted to play a "fairy princess" type role, and with this, she finally got to do that.
my favorite one was the Seven Dancing Princesses with Leslie Ann Warren and that one guy who played the prince, i think he was Robocop?
I had totally forgotten how fucked up the Beauty and the Beast episode is. Beauty hearing the Beast scream in the night? Showing up in her room covered in blood? Nightmare fuel.
I'm about to veg out on the couch so it's the ee perfect time to watch these!