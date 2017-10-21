"The Real"s Jeannie Mai Divorcing Husband After 10 Years
The Real's Jeannie Mai Divorcing Husband After 10 Years of Marriage https://t.co/ZagwprRYBI— People (@people) October 20, 2017
- Co-Host of the nationally syndicated talk show "The Real" divorcing Freddy Harteis.
- Jeannie admits when they first met they agreed they did not want children
- 10 years later, Harteis wants to be a dad but Jeannie still does not want children
- Jeannie says "...I can’t just have a child for another person, and you don’t have a child to save your marriage..."
Source
ONTD, have you had the "do you want kids?" talk with your partners?
Disclaimer: I only read the op's notes.
I love ONTD.
The worst was when I was in my early 20s and the dude was like "I want 5". I was like "I'm not a vending machine" and he just laughed and said "ok but I want at least 3".
I hope you left his ass after that encounter. I’d have to fight to urge to slap someone like that
Needless to say there wasn't a third date. He virtually threatened to impregnate me because he wanted those 3-5 kids and we had to keep stillbirths in mind lmao
A womb is just a factory.
Edited at 2017-10-21 08:06 pm (UTC)
Couple 1: Husband didn't want kids, they divorced, got back together, remarried, and had a baby.
Couple 2: Wife didn't want kids, they divorced, stayed divorced. Both dating new people.
I think they all had the conversations before getting married but later one person changed their minds and did want kids.
Edited at 2017-10-21 07:57 pm (UTC)
If one partner wants kids and the other doesn’t, the relationship is doomed to fail. This applies to any value that is very important to either person in the relationship
I feel bad for her because he kept trying to push children on her and it’s like... dude let it go
I hope she finds someone who respects her wishes in the future
My bf and I both want kids and want to get married so I’m happy we’re on the same page in terms of values and what matters to us
Either way, she shouldn’t have to feel pressured to have children because he changed his mind.
I don't want kids either and sometimes it feels like it's impossible to find men who genuinely don't want them either.
Making that decision and then one person changing their mind years later.
She is shit.
Edit: Not bc she doesnt want kids. Bc she is just a shit person.
Edited at 2017-10-21 08:00 pm (UTC)
She use to do all my friends hair back in the day when she lived in the bay sadly they were just trying to catch a glimpse of Joel Madden as if he’d be hanging out at the shampoo station
Edited at 2017-10-21 08:05 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-21 08:20 pm (UTC)
Season 1 is a big hump to get over though—just a warning.
I'm so glad [Spoiler (click to open)]they decided to not make her get pregnant @ the end of the series. YAY writers!