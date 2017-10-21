"The Real"s Jeannie Mai Divorcing Husband After 10 Years




- Co-Host of the nationally syndicated talk show "The Real" divorcing Freddy Harteis.

- Jeannie admits when they first met they agreed they did not want children

- 10 years later, Harteis wants to be a dad but Jeannie still does not want children

- Jeannie says "...I can’t just have a child for another person, and you don’t have a child to save your marriage..."

ONTD, have you had the "do you want kids?" talk with your partners?
