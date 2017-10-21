"The Real"s Jeannie Mai Divorcing Husband After 10 Years

Did they not talk about this when they decided to get married? That’s a pretty serious issue, maybe he thought he could change her mind. Reply

it says in the post that they agreed when they married, but 10 years later, he's changed his mind Reply

Jeannie always said on the show neither of them wanted kids. He has since changed his mind Reply

ONTD doesn't read Reply

I made sure I put that in the post cause I knew that question would come up lol Reply

It sounds like they did talk about it and were on the same page, but people's minds change.



Disclaimer: I only read the op's notes. Reply

LMAO! Literally 4 bullet points of reading.

I love ONTD. Reply



I love ONTD. Reply

ONTD doesnt READ Reply

Lol at this as the first comment. If only ONTD reads... Reply

At least they can read Reply

lmao Reply

Every second date I had with a man included the kid question.



The worst was when I was in my early 20s and the dude was like "I want 5". I was like "I'm not a vending machine" and he just laughed and said "ok but I want at least 3". Reply

...ummm lmao

I hope you left his ass after that encounter. I’d have to fight to urge to slap someone like that Reply

I don't ever want to get pregnant. Not even with one child.



Needless to say there wasn't a third date. He virtually threatened to impregnate me because he wanted those 3-5 kids and we had to keep stillbirths in mind lmao

A womb is just a factory. Reply

huh? some people want a lot of kids... why tf would you be pissed at him for that? 5 kids is a lot but its not unreasonable

Edited at 2017-10-21 08:06 pm (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-10-21 08:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Someone on Reddit was so upset that I suggested five kids is too many that they went thru my comment history to berate me over personal things I've posted lmaooo. I love kids but I hate parents, that being an example Reply

Yea I notice men are always the ones to bring it up 🤔 Reply

I know two couples that divorced over this.



Couple 1: Husband didn't want kids, they divorced, got back together, remarried, and had a baby.



Couple 2: Wife didn't want kids, they divorced, stayed divorced. Both dating new people.



I think they all had the conversations before getting married but later one person changed their minds and did want kids.



Edited at 2017-10-21 07:57 pm (UTC) Reply

damn that sucks. Reply

They should’ve never gotten married in the first place. I feel like he probably always wanted kids but said what he needed to in order to appease and also thought she might “come around” /rollseyes

If one partner wants kids and the other doesn’t, the relationship is doomed to fail. This applies to any value that is very important to either person in the relationship

I feel bad for her because he kept trying to push children on her and it’s like... dude let it go

I hope she finds someone who respects her wishes in the future



My bf and I both want kids and want to get married so I’m happy we’re on the same page in terms of values and what matters to us



Reply

People do change minds... especially throughout 10 years Reply

Who said they don’t? I just personally trust a man who “firmly” says he doesn’t want kids but won’t go through with getting a vasectomy.

Either way, she shouldn’t have to feel pressured to have children because he changed his mind. Reply

Yea like, this sucks but it happens and I don't think anyone is wrong or at fault for it. Reply

mte 10 years is a long time, and most people eventually wants kids tbh Reply

I think your theory is plausible if only because so many people assume that women especially will change their minds about not wanting kids. But I will say that I think it's not totally unheard of for like, a 24 year old to feel differently about children vs a 34 year old. 10 years is a long time. I think it can totally go the other way too, where when you're young you might think kids is something you want in your life, but as you get older and more established you find that kids don't actually fit the lifestyle you've built for yourself. Reply

Spoiler alert, he changes his mind and doesn't want children Reply

Good for her for not having a kid at an attempt to save the marriage Reply

No kidding. It's almost rare to see that. I'm glad she stuck by her beliefs and knew what she wanted/didn't want.



I don't want kids either and sometimes it feels like it's impossible to find men who genuinely don't want them either. Reply

yeah. it's sad they had to break up but props for them for doing what feels right Reply

Seriously. That's a smart decision. Reply

That's gotta suck.



Making that decision and then one person changing their mind years later. Reply

She is shit.

Edit: Not bc she doesnt want kids. Bc she is just a shit person.



Edited at 2017-10-21 08:00 pm (UTC) Reply

welp i liked her on that yahoo fashion week talk show thing. what did she do? Reply

A lot of slick ass racist comments. Mostly about Black people. She thinks her mom's anti-Black bullshit is funny. I remember her saying something like she likes dark meat on the side but white men as the main course. Just fucked up stuff. Reply

Parent

Good for her.



She use to do all my friends hair back in the day when she lived in the bay sadly they were just trying to catch a glimpse of Joel Madden as if he’d be hanging out at the shampoo station Reply

lol she used to date Joel Madden? Reply

pre Hillary and Nicole Reply

My boyfriend wants 3 kids. I want 1. So we compromised, we're gonna get 4 dogs. Reply

This is a win. Reply

My husband and I were firmly no kids for many years, but he started to change his mind when more of our friends had kids. I'm not entirely sold but I actually seem to be pretty good with kids so we're trying. A part of me still thinks it's flat out cruel to bring a kid into this shitshow of a world, though. Reply

you're trying even thought you're not completely sold on the idea yet? Reply

lmao Reply

i can't Reply

literally crying tears. LMAO Reply

Yeah, this sounds like a really smart move... Reply

mte lol Reply

Eh, I've had so many women tell me if you're even kinda on the fence, you probably want them. Good luck. Reply

I also think Freddie started cheating on her, by the way the view of her relationship changed. In the first season of the show, she was so against her husband flirting with other women, and even going places alone with with women who weren't his family/coworkers. This season, she said he can give his number to a woman he likes, and she has to physically catch him cheating to leave him. I sorta kinda feel bad for her, because she's been sooooo open and honest with her relationship (way more than the other women, who fake how great their relationships are) but now she can be with one of the black men she loves so much! Reply

Didn't she say on the show once that she dated white men for security but was really into black men? I have a feeling she's gonna stick with white guys if that's her mindset eek Reply

Yup, and I think some of her family members might be racist. I was a hardcore stan of The Real in the first season and she made a comment about one of her relatives not liking the "type" of people she was hanging out with when she was younger, and that affected her dating life. Loni also said something about not being welcome at her parties because of "certain people." Reply

is it true he was racist? Reply

Well dang Reply

Link









Edited at 2017-10-21 08:05 pm (UTC) This Halt & Catch Fire Cam/Joe storyline! Reply

is that san junipero girl? is this show worth watching? Reply

HACF is one of the greatest tv shows of all time in my humble opinion.



Edited at 2017-10-21 08:20 pm (UTC) Reply

YES YES YES YES YES!



Season 1 is a big hump to get over though—just a warning. Reply

I'm so glad [ Spoiler (click to open) ] they decided to not make her get pregnant @ the end of the series. YAY writers! LMAO! Oh Cameron.I'm so glad Reply

I think she's so pretty, maybe I should try that show Reply

Thank god my boyfriend and I are on the same page completely. No kids, we like waking up and being able to pop over to Palm Springs for a few days , fly somewhere close for the weekend without thinking etc. also No marriage. I've been there and done that and he just doesn't care. We're totally down to Kurt russel/Goldie Hawn our situation. Reply

the dream tbh Reply

It really is. I'm grateful as hell that I found someone with the same mindset as me. Reply

