Friday Box Office Estimates
1. Boo 2: 7.47m
2. Geostorm: 4.3m
3. Happy Death Day: 2.98m
[Spoiler (click to open)] I didn't think much about the movie beforehand so it may have been obvious but I was totally surprised by the end, I didn't realize it would be a tear jerker
Same.
never saw 2012!
Very unpopular opinion. I saw The Dark Tower and I did not hate it.
Hail, Caesar! (Shit)
Did you hear about the Morgans (much cuter than expected)
Handsome Devil (sweet, bit stale, expected more teen gayness, but also Andrew Scott)
And a lot of Wynonna Earp.
also saw 'breathe', generic as fuck period british movie with no major conflict (except making sure he breathes at all times - how harrowing). i'll be disappointed as fuck if this is a huge awards contender.
andrew garfield didn't do much but sit there and talk in a slow, gargling voice (this should NOT be compared to eddie redmayne in 'the theory of everything'), and claire foy may as well just have regurgitated her role in 'the crown' (which concerns me as she got the lisbeth role and seems pretty one-note right now)
