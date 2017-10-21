

I didn't think much about the movie beforehand so it may have been obvious but I was totally surprised by the end, I didn't realize it would be a tear jerker I saw Only The Brave because my dad wanted to, mild spoilers under the cut

How did I escape seeing any promo for Boo2? Had no idea this was coming out.

Yeah, I hadn't heard a single thing about it before this week when website released their box office projections for the weekend. I haven't watch the first so I wasn't actively looking for any news on the sequel but still.

i wish i had your luck

lol this has got to be one of the worst box office openings in history.

this are only the numbers for Friday. Boo 2 is projected to cross 20m which is OK for a relatively low budget movie.

yiiiiiiiiiiikes

Geostorm looked so bad, I love a good disaster movie but that one just looked so stiff and wooden and awful

The trailer made it look like one of those cheap knock off movies that usually come out around the time the „actual real movie" comes out by this one studios name i cant recall right now. Starting with an a

If Geostorm was made by my boy Roland Emmerich i'd be all over that. I love 2012 and Day After Tomorrow. They are both terrible but i enjoy them much

Omg yes, The Day After Tomorrow is my guilty pleasure and has BB Jake Gyllenhaal as well.

I loved day after tomorrow lol



never saw 2012! Reply

lol you should see 2012. It is so OTT ridiculous.

Roland is a pedophile

i keep forgetting that it isnt an emmerich film bc it looks exacly like both those movies had a baby

Why are you a fan of a pedophile

HDD already made its budget back and then some so I'm happy. I forgot Boo 2 was coming out, but it is October so. Never even heard of Geostorm.

i haven't watched a horror movie since like the first week in october. shameful. i need to get to work.

I've been rewatching the Scream series. I'm excited to rewatch 4 tomorrow 'cause it's the only one of the series I've only seen once so I don't remember much except for the killer.

My parents went to see Boo but I couldn't tolerate giving tyler perry money for his foolishness.

So many garbage movies. A friend just texted me asking if I wanted to go see Blade Runner and even though it would be cool to meet up three fuckin hours of 2017 80s reboot for £15... I stayed in and watched 1922 on Netflix instead. It wasn't great but it was free and a good christlike one and a half hours long.

Very unpopular opinion. I saw The Dark Tower and I did not hate it.

I don't think there was enough to hate, it was just a collection of potential going nowhere. If you would have thrown it out there as b-fantasy, people might have been more okay with it.

Honesty people seem nervous to admit they enjoyed it

I actually liked it, but I wanted more from it. I wish they'd given it more time and developed the characters/world further.

I watched

Hail, Caesar! (Shit)

Did you hear about the Morgans (much cuter than expected)

Handsome Devil (sweet, bit stale, expected more teen gayness, but also Andrew Scott)



And a lot of Wynonna Earp. Reply

lol i like did you hear about the morgans too! idgaf, if hugh grant is in it, i'll enjoy it. and the script was alright too. like, it wasn't *good* but it was totally watchable and cute.

Exactly, it was like nineties romcom, right what I needed.

I am going to watch the Professor Marsten and the Wonder Women movie tonight.

i really enjoyed it, all three leads were wonderful

I have had a few people tell me that so I am excited. Love Rebecca Hall so not going to miss this.

saw prof. marston yesterday, very well done movie, and great performances (even though i know the relationship was hanged a bit from real life). i'd recommend seeing it



also saw 'breathe', generic as fuck period british movie with no major conflict (except making sure he breathes at all times - how harrowing). i'll be disappointed as fuck if this is a huge awards contender.



andrew garfield didn't do much but sit there and talk in a slow, gargling voice (this should NOT be compared to eddie redmayne in 'the theory of everything'), and claire foy may as well just have regurgitated her role in 'the crown' (which concerns me as she got the lisbeth role and seems pretty one-note right now) Reply

