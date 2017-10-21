ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 20 Creepy Monsters from 'Sailor Moon'

this is a PHENOMENAL post. a+ Reply

ha watching madoka magica right now, what a fucked up take on the magical girl trope. im really enjoying it!!

It's hard for me to get into new anime, but I always hear about this one.

I'm the same tbh, but I really did enjoy Madoka Magica.

it's a WHOLE LOT emotionally

I had Sailor Moon cards as a kid and they had cards for some of the youma. They were really cool.

I may still have mine somewhere in my closet.

Lucky, I lost all mine but I still somehow have some of those stones that were supposed to be life points or something? Idk the game w/ the cards was convoluted af.

I still have a bunch somewhere! They were so cool!

My four year old self is crying but my current self is living for this post.



Also, nothing scared me like orochimaru from Naruto. Creepy snake fucker!!



Edited at 2017-10-21 06:28 pm (UTC)

The Yasha monster's unmoving kabuki mask was wayyyy creepier, and its English dub voice was fucked up.

The old dub had pretty good voicing for the monsters.

They could scream something fierce:



Reply

I always forget how fucking creepy the youma are

that yester thing is terrifying omg the teeth



amazing post op did you make these gifs yourself?

Yep, I made them.

I googled it and it still makes me want to puke

the only cartoon that ever put the fear of god into me was a Dungeons and Dragons cartoon from the 80s, one dude straight up turned into a donkey-man and freaked the FUCK OUT about it and then STAYED THAT WAY for the series

Made me think of Pinocchio.

He deserved it. He was always s piece of shit

'the third pig' tales from the crypt episode freaked me out a a kid. idk but cartoon gore disturbed be more than live action gore



+ the animated sequences of cool world and the judge doom scenes from roger rabbit

Cool World was... strange.

great post op!



I'd been trying to rewatch this all the way through and was surprised at how creepy the ep. 1 villain was

YEEEEEEEESSSSS A CREEPY SAILOR MOON POST! ♥♥



Murid was always my absolute favorite. I love the whole creepy doll aesthetic, lol.

Murid was always my absolute favorite. I love the whole creepy doll aesthetic, lol.



YES. One day I won't be garbage for planning an epic hallowe'en costume, and will do a creepy/broken doll one. :D

Omg that'd make an AWESOME costume.



I wanna eventually get around to doing a creepy, cracked porcelain doll painting.

Also just got back from the local fall festival and the pumpkin patch, yaaaaaaaaaay :D



I'm so ready for Halloween, only ten more days!

I've been ready for 'ween since summer~



Then it's over in an instant and we're stuck with Christmas sigh.

I'm always ready for Halloween, tbh. Just fall in general. The South is too damn hot until this time of year.



I'm tempted every year to leave the Halloween decorations out and just add on the Christmas ones when December rolls around, to go with that Nightmare Before Christmas look. But that might be tacky so I haven't actually done it yet.

this guy from darkwing duck haunted my fucking dreams, and sometimes i still remember it and go "uhhhh"



Edited at 2017-10-21 06:46 pm (UTC)

this guy from darkwing duck haunted my fucking dreams, and sometimes i still remember it and go "uhhhh"

Jesters are always creepy.

i remember Jamanen fucked me up for some reason lol reminds me of the Vampire Hunter D movie

omg carmilla

this queen <3

I've only seen the first D movie, but I don't remember anything about it since I was so young.

