can we be more subtle about bait movies pls

The kids I work with are so excited for this.

calling it now: jacob tremblay is gonna win an oscar for this role

I will watch this one day at home when I have nothing to do. but that is it.

aww I love this book and I think it's done great thinks for kids in school.

This looks cute. Good message for kids.

this looks really american

extra weird since it was written (partly) by a british person



Edited at 2017-10-21 08:39 pm (UTC)

I don't think is that weird, like the director, actors and other two writters are american. Well, and the fact that british movies still have a more similar style to american movies than the ones from other european countries.

