Sophia Bush Opens Up About 'Chicago P.D.' Exit
Sophia Bush opens up about #ChicagoPD exit https://t.co/n2d1RwzYcF pic.twitter.com/T6NoHiWOjL— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 21 octobre 2017
She responds to comments on her Instagram page about the recent development deal she signed.
“Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show. I left because I wanted to. End of story.”
Is she still dating Jesse?
I keep reading that the environment bts for CPD turned sour. Not sure what happened because the cast used to be close and would hang out a lot outside of the set, but you could tell something shifted in the past yr or so. :/
So something definitely happened.
Lucas may be shit but he got one thing right at least