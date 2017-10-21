Sophia Bush Opens Up About 'Chicago P.D.' Exit

Damn and she likes to tell it like it is so you know it's bad if she is being that vague. I hope she eventually exposes the real reason!



I haven’t gone to her feed or checked older posts but I seem to recall she tweeted something brief and sorta vague that alluded she wanted equal pay and was denied, so she left. Reply

That makes sense when it comes to her, she doesn't seem like the type to take that lying down Reply

Ty for the informative post Reply

Good for her. I’ve been a fan since OTH and I’m glad she has a solid career.





Is she still dating Jesse? Reply

i think they broke up, but they seem to still be friends. Reply

they broke up a while ago... i wonder if that had a part in her leaving? Reply

Seeing as Sophia stayed on OTH for a thousand years despite it being beyond awful you know the work environment must have been fucked up on PD if she wanted out so badly Reply

mte. like not only did she not try to get out, but she resigned on a few times after her initial contract ran out. so for her to actively try hard to get out of a contract early, must have really sucked Reply

i could be wrong but OTH was hard during the Chad years but once he left, she p. much ran her own show. Reply

It was very hard. There would always be set leaks from close staff members about her crying on set after a scene. Bethany and Hilarie were her pretty much her rock during that time. Reply

mte. I remember reading the OTH boards as it aired and she and the rest of the cast put up with a lot, but she did stick around because everyone (except CMM's ass) was family.



I keep reading that the environment bts for CPD turned sour. Not sure what happened because the cast used to be close and would hang out a lot outside of the set, but you could tell something shifted in the past yr or so. :/ Reply

I wonder what happened... I gave up in S1, I remember how excited she was when she was still promoting it Reply

She did too, we'll get the reason when a few more core people leave. Reply

i think it was a combination of the work environment (kind of a guys club), jason being rude to her and her being sexually harassed by a guest star. Reply

Has it been confirmed that it was Jason who was rude to her? :( Reply

I really like her and love her twitter/IG feed. Reply

Mmmmkay I will be patiently waiting for the day Sophia is finally ready to spill the real deets. Reply

that was opening up? Reply

clickbait on Hollywood reporter's part Reply

The show was all about her character Lindsay, so the behind scenes must have been bad for her to leave before the end of her contract Reply

Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show.



So something definitely happened. Reply

It wouldn't surprise me if they allowed her to go only if she agreed not to talk in depth about why she wanted out. I've liked her from the beginning of OTH but I low-key stan for her these days because you can tell that she truly wants the world to be a better place for everyone. Reply

"Brooke Davis is going to change the world someday, and I’m not sure she even knows it."



Lucas may be shit but he got one thing right at least Reply

lol yep Reply

SHE DID THAT 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ercFTBgm5E — jess (@ginasbush) October 21, 2017

i loved her other responses too. especially to the guy who called her a twat. Reply

I was watching some Banks interview on YouTube the other night and she was talking about how society always tries to make women feel/be so small. Then to see Sophia talking about this aspect of society with men is also great. It seems like in the past few years more women in the industry are more open about how boxed in men expect them to be. Reply

lmao this is not opening up, but i guess some shit went down. like someone else said, her character was the focus of the show so it must have been some OD nonsense to make her wanna leave Reply

have always loved her, glad she's still successful and seems to still be very true to herself. GoGina.mp3 Reply

i love how all the media outlets are jumping on this and make it sound like she has given an actual interview when it was actually just a damn tweet Reply

