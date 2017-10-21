Beyoncé could've been in the live-action Beauty and the Beast

lmao damn right she turned that shit down. oblig gugu shoulda been belle comment. Reply

Gugu is the embodiment of Beauty™ Reply

Flawless opinion is flawless. Reply

You're so woke. Reply

I just watched the live action version recently and Emma Watson was so dull. No charisma or energy needed for the character. Gugu would have been great. Reply

Gugu is fantastic and deserved more from that film. Reply

Who wants to be a feather duster?



I mean, the cartoon version is pretty flirty/sexy so I think Beyonce would have killed it but also she is not second to anyone, especially Emma Watson lol Reply

Dodged a bullet there Reply

as would i, tf Reply

of course she turned it down...imagine offering beyonce the role of featherduster while an actual mop plays belle... Reply

They asked my sis to play the feather duster? Bitch the fucking HELP?



The DISRESPECT. https://t.co/Cj9RmbIXAm — spooky. (@chrstvphr) 11 octobre 2017

Right? As oif Beyonce would be in a movie where she isn't the center of attention lmao Reply

lmaaao i came here to post this exact tweet Reply

I was expecting Belle and was like what. a feather duster lmao Reply

beyonce being offered the feather duster while emma watson gets to be belle sums up hollywood so succinctly Reply

It also defines Emma Watson's "feminism" I feel like. Reply

lol How exactly?

Emma wasn't the director or producer of this movie,she was the actress. Reply

Beyonce is too old to play Belle. Emma's almost too old to play her. Reply

I still feel so let down by that whole movie/concept. Its genuinely my favourite Disney film for different reasons. If you can't improve on or add something new to something, what is the point? Also, her espadrilles in the movie really annoyed me, that's my key takeaway from it Reply

Bey is a STAR! Top billing even if she were to take such an inconsequential role. Reply

The fact that she turned it down is not surprising at all, lol. I'm surprised they'd even ask her something so ridiculous. Reply

This bitch.

Gugu should have been Belle and Emma Watson should have been the feather duster. Reply

i'm glad i never bothered to see this. i mean the disrespect of gugu and audra mcdonald playing supporting roles to emma watson is just...you'll never convince me that of all the women who wanted that role emma was the best choice. Reply

They wanted that Hermione "I'm not like other girls" fandom money.



Reply

that director had some fuckin nerve excuse me Reply

