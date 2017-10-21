Beyoncé could've been in the live-action Beauty and the Beast
Beyoncé could've been in the live-action #BeautyAndTheBeast movie: https://t.co/NQ67KsrSWJ pic.twitter.com/ZHxxkl3wST— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 21, 2017
Director Bill Condon offered her the role of feather duster and she turned it down
Bonus: New Beyonce Instagram photos
Beyoncé looks gorgeous in a new set of Instagram photos. pic.twitter.com/DIKD0JsYKj— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 21, 2017
Source:
https://twitter.com/EW/status/921775633029652481
https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/921782427470659584
Emma wasn't the director or producer of this movie,she was the actress.
Gugu should have been Belle and Emma Watson should have been the feather duster.