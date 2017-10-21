Chris Hemsworth & Cate Blanchett cover Vouge Australia's November issue

"A cute day with mom before the wedding rehearsal". I like it. Reply

Lol Reply

any time I see the Angel puppet it never fails to make me giggle Reply

Is she still playing Lucille Ball because YUCK Reply

that debra messing isn't playing her is a joke Reply

Stunned Debra has not played Lucille Ball Reply

Ikr Reply

worst casting decision ever made lol Reply

Damn these men need sunscreen. Reply

Don't get Woody cooties, Chris. Reply

mte Reply

lol Reply

he'd do a woody allen movie in five seconds i feel like



and i say this as a fan Reply

I'm unsure, maybe he knows to stay in his lane. Or maybe his agent will. Reply

The promo tour for this movie is working, I'm actually excited for this movie. I like the bits I've seen of Hemsworth and I love that he doesn't seem to take his role as Thor that serious and I'm glad Hiddleston's pasty ass is not dad-dancing on camera this time around. And also I love the attention Taika is getting so. Reply

hiddleston is doing so little promo for this one compared to the other movies. he didn't seem that enthusiastic at the premiere red carpet either. maybe he doesn't like the movie lol



Edited at 2017-10-21 06:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Tbh I wonder if it’s just bc he’s worried about getting a bunch of Tswift questions, especially bc her album is about to be released and I think at least some of their ~whirlwind~ romance happened during filming? Which I don’t have a lot of sympathy for bc he made his bed but ultimately it’s probably a good strategic move. Reply

I think that's why he grew out that beard and hair. He wants to be incognito for awhile.



Maybe the failed Hiddleswift relationship and the backlash caused him to feel like he's never going to be the star he wants to be and he's being a bitter Betty about everything right now.



Edited at 2017-10-21 06:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thor, of course

GEOSTORM!!!!

Flatliners (idc that it's bad)

Murder on the Orient Express Reply

Thor

Murder on the Orient Express

The Disaster Artist

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Reply

Thor and Star Wars.



And I'm not looking forward to it, but my mom wants to see The Greatest Showman for whatever reason, and I don't know how to say no when she asks if I'll go with her, lol. Reply

Thor

Star Wars

Call Me By Your Name

Ladybird

Reply

Thor

Stronger (which still isn't in cinemas in my country like what the fuck, we must be the last country to get this movie smh)



Can't think of any others rn Reply

Thor

A Bad Moms Christmas (white mediocracy but it's an event with a goodiebag so idgaf)

Murder on the Orient Express

Star Wars



Star Wars

Call Me By Your Name

Thor

Jane

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Reply

I got a moviepass and I'm stoked



I CAN'T WAIT FOR THE DISASTER ARTIST

Thor

Star Wars

I'll see Justice League because I have Moviepass

I will probably see Geostorm lol Reply

Thelma

Novitiate

Princess Cyd

Thor Reply

Justice League Reply

Star Wars

Thor

Coco

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

I, Tonya

The Florida Project



Although some of these will be in early 2018 for me. Reply

Star Wars

Coco

The Greatest Showman

Disaster Artist

Proud Mary

The Hurricane Heist (????? BOM dates it for Feb but......there's like not even a trailer?? I just want to see my fave :( )

Black Panther

Pac Rim U



I need a moviepass card Reply

his wig in the first movie was so bad Reply

I was watching clips this morning and I got so hyped, I went ahead and bought my tickets. Reply

does natalie portman's character no longer exist? she was his love interest right? Reply

yeah Jane Foster played a big part in the first two Thor movies but she's not gonna be in this one. apparently it gets explained in the movie. Reply

I'm so fucking tired of white people normalizing white people Reply

I'd love all these in hi-res Reply

i want hela and thor to fuck in thor 3 tbh Reply

Knowing the spoiler makes this comment typically ONTD lol Reply

lol Reply

Didn't the first trailer have Hela destroy mjilonir in an alleyway?? I'm confused.



Also, I'm so excited for this. Reply

Are they (Hela and Thor) supposed to be siblings...? Because in the legend and in the comic, Hela is Loki's daughter...? I'm kind of confused. Reply

This is such a basic cover. They could have done so much more with those two. Nevertheless, Cate looks lovely. Reply

