Chris Hemsworth & Cate Blanchett cover Vouge Australia's November issue
*NEW* Cate Blanchett and Chris Hemsworth cover the Vogue Australia magazine November 2017 issue! 😍 pic.twitter.com/KOGZl1M9sG— daily cate blanchett (@blanchettdaily) October 21, 2017
#ThorRagnarok "Meet Hela" Extended Movie Clip.#TomHiddleston #ChrisHemsworth #CateBlanchett #Loki #Thor #Hela https://t.co/5XgMwdmbOK pic.twitter.com/Vw5WDrzE3S— Tom Hiddleston Page (@HiddlesPage) October 19, 2017
and i say this as a fan
Maybe the failed Hiddleswift relationship and the backlash caused him to feel like he's never going to be the star he wants to be and he's being a bitter Betty about everything right now.
What movies are you excited to see in the next little while, ONTD?
GEOSTORM!!!!
Flatliners (idc that it's bad)
Murder on the Orient Express
Murder on the Orient Express
The Disaster Artist
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
And I'm not looking forward to it, but my mom wants to see The Greatest Showman for whatever reason, and I don't know how to say no when she asks if I'll go with her, lol.
Star Wars
Call Me By Your Name
Ladybird
Stronger (which still isn't in cinemas in my country like what the fuck, we must be the last country to get this movie smh)
Can't think of any others rn
A Bad Moms Christmas (white mediocracy but it's an event with a goodiebag so idgaf)
Murder on the Orient Express
Star Wars
Thor
Jane
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
I CAN'T WAIT FOR THE DISASTER ARTIST
Thor
Star Wars
I'll see Justice League because I have Moviepass
I will probably see Geostorm lol
Novitiate
Princess Cyd
Thor
Thor
Coco
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
I, Tonya
The Florida Project
Although some of these will be in early 2018 for me.
Coco
The Greatest Showman
Disaster Artist
Proud Mary
The Hurricane Heist (????? BOM dates it for Feb but......there's like not even a trailer?? I just want to see my fave :( )
Black Panther
Pac Rim U
I need a moviepass card
Also, I'm so excited for this.