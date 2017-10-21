P!nk is obsessed with Grey's Anatomy

I just watched the bold type and it's one of my favorite recent shows! 3 young women working at a fashion magazine in new york plus sam page eye candy it's like it was made for me



my other favorite recent show is schmidt's creek



I just wish both of those shows didn't have such short seasons!

i love the bold type. it's such a fun, easy watch. Reply

I love the boss too, she's firm and expects results but she's also so nice and supportive to her employees.

I really need to watch The bold type. Maybe I'll start today Reply

The Bold Type is next on my list! Need to fill that Younger void. Reply

i want the easiness of the bold type back in my life already Reply

My friend loves it and made me watch it with her a few weeks ago. I was so bored. The show is boring! I was surprised it was still on tv. Reply

It was really good in the earlier season. Most of the people watching now are the ride or die fans like me. Going to watch it till the end.

It is ABC's highest rated drama

It is ABC's highest rated drama Reply

Yeah. It's a boring soap Reply

i hate it. Reply

I'm always surprised by the fact hella people hella stan that show. Reply

makes sense, since that boring shit has been on for an eternity Reply

I was obsessed with GA in college back when it was on Sunday nights. We'd all sit around and watch with snacks. Addison arriving is still one of my all time favorite TV moments. I think the only other show I was obsessed with was Mad Men.

I just started binge watching Riverdale though. I think I'll start Stranger Things next.



I just started binge watching Riverdale though. I think I’ll start Stranger Things next. Reply

Isn't 3 seasons like 100 episodes? Did she sit for days? Reply

the max episodes a show has during a season these days is 25. Though Grey's did have a 27 episode season for it's 2nd one. And depends which season she watched, because the first one only has 9 episodes.

its like 44 hours of television - 22 eps a season, 40 min each.

I think Grey's first season was smaller Reply

the good place by far, plus i really like the orville and can't wait for stranger things! Reply

I'm watching Mindhunter right now and....meh...



Obsessed with Fringe though and I think I'm due for a re-watch. Reply

I gave up on Mindhunters. Such a draaaaaag Reply

I find the lead character really annoying tbh. Reply

I just started watching Grace and Frankie and I love it! Reply

It’s so good! Reply

it's a great show. Reply

netflix's best show Reply

Literally anyone: hi how ar-



Me: watch Halt and Catch Fire



/i already miss u



Edited at 2017-10-21 05:40 pm (UTC)

hahaha okay. this was the comment i guess i needed to read right now. Reply

haha yes Reply

me 2 pink, me 2.



i will watch greys until the day i die because let's be honest it's going to outlive us all. Reply

I am on a tv show massacre this fall. Anything that cannot hold my interest for 3 episodes without drifting off on social media half way through gets thrown out from my watch list.



I somehow used to watch over 25+ shows at the same time. Now i am down to 10ish fall shows Reply

I started watching Fargo this morning since it popped up on Netflix



I'm not really obsessed with any shows right now. There are those I enjoy - Veep, Superstore, Outlander, Brooklyn 99, Exorcist... but I'm not dying to watch any of them or would miss them terribly if they were cancelled (well exorcist is a new love but its most likely going to get cancelled so I'm trying to not get attached) Reply

i'm just waiting for westworld and jessica jones to come back. Reply

I watched GA until what happened to Mark & Lexie.



Right now I'm rewatching Pushing Daisies and waiting for S2 of Stranger Things. Reply

