P!nk is obsessed with Grey's Anatomy



In her talk show run promoting her new album "Beautiful Trauma", P!nk revealed that she is obsessed with Grey's Anatomy.
She also said that at one time, she watched 3 seasons of the show in one sitting.
She also said that she watches Scandal, WAGS Miami, Homeland, Ray Donovan and Billions.









what show(s) are you obsessed with, ONTD?
