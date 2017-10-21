P!nk is obsessed with Grey's Anatomy
In her talk show run promoting her new album "Beautiful Trauma", P!nk revealed that she is obsessed with Grey's Anatomy.
She also said that at one time, she watched 3 seasons of the show in one sitting.
She also said that she watches Scandal, WAGS Miami, Homeland, Ray Donovan and Billions.
I may or may not be watching the first episode of Greys for the third time. I'm also probably not crying and I'm definitely not nuts 🥜— P!nk (@Pink) September 30, 2017
source 1, 2, 3
what show(s) are you obsessed with, ONTD?
my other favorite recent show is schmidt's creek
I just wish both of those shows didn't have such short seasons!
It is ABC's highest rated drama
I just started binge watching Riverdale though. I think I’ll start Stranger Things next.
Obsessed with Fringe though and I think I'm due for a re-watch.
Me: watch Halt and Catch Fire
/i already miss u
Edited at 2017-10-21 05:40 pm (UTC)
i will watch greys until the day i die because let's be honest it's going to outlive us all.
I somehow used to watch over 25+ shows at the same time. Now i am down to 10ish fall shows
I'm not really obsessed with any shows right now. There are those I enjoy - Veep, Superstore, Outlander, Brooklyn 99, Exorcist... but I'm not dying to watch any of them or would miss them terribly if they were cancelled (well exorcist is a new love but its most likely going to get cancelled so I'm trying to not get attached)
Right now I'm rewatching Pushing Daisies and waiting for S2 of Stranger Things.