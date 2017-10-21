Graham Norton Show -Hillary Clinton, Jeff Goldblum, Gerard Butler, Jack Whitehall

Jack looks 12 without facial hair. Reply

omg he does lmao Reply

I enjoy the episodes where he is, although he tends to monopolize the attention; he's funny, though. Reply

I find him hilarious. An attention whore for sure though. His episode with Harrison Ford was amazing. Reply

Lol yeah he needs the beard also to hide his dubble chin Reply

I've always been attracted to him the times I've seen him on this show and now I'm like.... eaux. Reply

mte



he's so skinny and flubby and weak, but he's hilarious so I see why Gemma keeps him around, I'd rather be laughing every day and happy Reply

oooh what a couch Reply

4 dudes and 1 woman? alrighty then. Reply

at least she had the couch to herself lmao Reply

Wow Gerard Butler Reply

i see she’s still on her victory tour 😂 Reply

lmaoo Reply

no red chair again this week!! what a rip!



Also Hillary saying she "assumed" the elder Bushes were legit in the hospital cracked me up Reply

You know she was jealous as hell lol. Reply

lol, then they'd really go after her ~stamina~ Reply

I’m going to see her on Tuesday! Reply

Ahhhh, so exciting! Reply

I’m excited! But also kind of scared. I’m going alone and it’s like that anxiety I get before going to a concert or something? LOL. You also get her book with your ticket. I can’t wait to read it! Reply

i'm going monday! we do not get a book with our ticket smh. Reply

me too! I am seeing her in Ann Arbor as well! So excited. Reply

Whenever I see Jack I just think of him running from Mr Blobby on BFQ Reply

yessss



I have never laughed so hard in my life watching that Reply

What did Gerard do to warrant an interview? Reply

He's got a new film out that looks like it was made by the SyFy channel. Reply

Jfc, Phantom should have never left his opera. Reply

In which Hillary Clinton swears on camera. Bask in the glory.

pic.twitter.com/OalWjaSEsB — Molly (@isteintraum) October 21, 2017

lol @ nobody wanting to go to the inauguration Reply

She’s so right about that speech Reply

Link

lmaooo omg bush of all people. this makes me want to cry 😂😭😂😭



Edited at 2017-10-21 05:37 pm (UTC) Reply

LMAO IRL @ "we thought, okay, maybe others aren't going." Reply

When GWB is judging the shit out of you then you know you're really insane Reply

How you gonna ignore Gregory Porter, OP? He's sitting on that couch too! Reply

I love the little girls visiting Hillary in pantsuits <3 Reply

Me too Reply

Made me cry Reply

she should have stayed and had a convo with jeff goldblum. Reply

"Hillary wanted to get out of going to Trump inauguration"

still have no idea how she mustered up the strength to do that. i couldn't even watch a second of it Reply

