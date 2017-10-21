Graham Norton Show -Hillary Clinton, Jeff Goldblum, Gerard Butler, Jack Whitehall
-Hillary talks about her book, tweeting Donald Trump, how she felt during presidential debates
-Hillary wanted to get out of going to Trump inauguration
-Jeff Goldblum talks about how much he admires Hillary
-Jeff talks about Thor
-Gerard talks about how he fucked up his leg
source
he's so skinny and flubby and weak, but he's hilarious so I see why Gemma keeps him around, I'd rather be laughing every day and happy
Also Hillary saying she "assumed" the elder Bushes were legit in the hospital cracked me up
I have never laughed so hard in my life watching that
Edited at 2017-10-21 05:37 pm (UTC)
still have no idea how she mustered up the strength to do that. i couldn't even watch a second of it
read this whole thread. this is trash of the highest order.
trumps a cunt.