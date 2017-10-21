Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween Schedule 🎃

I had no idea freeform was ABC family. This whole time I thought it was some weird streaming service aimed at the youths. I am lazy. Reply

Thread

Link

OH I didn't hit the source at first and was like "They're playing all those movies for thirteen days straight???"



I legit love the 2005 Chocolate Factory movie so much. Even with D*pp in the role.



Also oh my GOD i'm mad I missed The Sorcerer's Apprentice yesterday :( that movie is hilarious! Reply

Thread

Link

I agree OP, the line up is too repetitive. I'm surprised Corpse Bride isn't listed. There used to be so much more variety.... Reply

Thread

Link

Gomez & Morticia are perfection. ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-10-21 04:28 pm (UTC) lull the children into a false sense of Halloween high school fun and then stream The Craft Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yeeeeessssss! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no paranorman? rude Reply

Thread

Link

nvm went to the source and it's on the schedule. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All she wanted was Ballerina Barbie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao amazing perfect etc. etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"But what about Debbie." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get how Matilda is a halloween movie but tbh I was never here for the original ABC Family movies and only ever tuned in for Hocus Pocus and the Addams family movies so this works for me. I wonder how long Disney will take to actually air Halloweentown this year though Reply

Thread

Link

I can kinda see it with parts of Matilda, but not the movie as a whole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i really only watch to re-watch hocus pocus, casper(when they used to air it), and addams family



i didn't even know they made original movies for this until this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw halloweentown on once in august so far, rme. theyre slacking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All those Tim Burton movies and still no Beetlejuice? And E.T. should be included instead of Hook Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand why Beetlejuice never seems to get played anywhere. It's strange. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's silly to play Sleepy Hollow on Freeform with how much they have to edit it, lol. (At least last time I watched, which admittedly has been a while.) Reply

Thread

Link

I’ve never seen Hocus Pocus. :/



Also, I have a friend who will debate you on the fact that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is NOT an “appropriate movie for kids”. She gets so riled up about it. lol. Reply

Thread

Link

lol that's funny, interesting thing to get worked up over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me either but i feel like i won't like it if i finally watch hocus pocus since i'm not a kid or don't have nostalgia glasses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the movie holds up by adult standards imo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think hocus pocus is great. i did see it when i was younger, but i've rewatched/read things i used to love as a kid and hated them, so i think it holds up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nor have I....I tried but I just didn't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's silly fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen it but have no memory of the plot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that Watcher in the Woods remake is on Lifetime tonight, I just rewatched the original a couple weeks ago. Reply

Thread

Link

Ohhhh yeah that's right. It's produced/directed by Melissa Joan Hart, lol. I didn't even know she was a director soooo.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found out Harper’s Island is on Prime, so I’ve been watching that. It’s so over the top lol.



Keeping a body count. So far I’m at 9 and I have 7 episodes left. Reply

Thread

Link

Fun Size is such a guilty pleasure for me. Reply

Thread

Link

They don't even play Teen Witch or the Worst Witch anymore. These fake ass bitches.



Also how about Return to Oz or something? Reply

Thread

Link

Teen Witch is being played twice but at odd times; midnight and 7am. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh cool! Thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link