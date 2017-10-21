Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween Schedule 🎃
Here's the full schedule for @FreeformTV's #13NightsOfHalloween: https://t.co/89mZddUYF3 #HocusPocus pic.twitter.com/LHSXMjzoLm— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 21, 2017
- Freeform, formally ABC Family, has posted their 13 Nights of Halloween lineup
- Runs from Oct 19 to Halloween
Saturday, October 21
7 a.m. Edward Scissorhands
9:30 a.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
12:30 p.m. Fun Size
2:35 p.m. Matilda
4:40 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
7:10 p.m. The Addams Family
9:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:25 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Always here for the Addams Family & Hocus Pocus, but the lineup isn't great. Remember when they created new movies just for this? Like The Hollow & When Good Ghouls Go Bad? They should go back to that.
I legit love the 2005 Chocolate Factory movie so much. Even with D*pp in the role.
Also oh my GOD i'm mad I missed The Sorcerer's Apprentice yesterday :( that movie is hilarious!
i didn't even know they made original movies for this until this post
Also, I have a friend who will debate you on the fact that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is NOT an “appropriate movie for kids”. She gets so riled up about it. lol.
Keeping a body count. So far I’m at 9 and I have 7 episodes left.
Also how about Return to Oz or something?