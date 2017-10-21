Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween Schedule 🎃



- Freeform, formally ABC Family, has posted their 13 Nights of Halloween lineup
- Runs from Oct 19 to Halloween

Saturday, October 21

7 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

9:30 a.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

12:30 p.m. Fun Size

2:35 p.m. Matilda

4:40 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

7:10 p.m. The Addams Family

9:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:25 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Always here for the Addams Family & Hocus Pocus, but the lineup isn't great. Remember when they created new movies just for this? Like The Hollow & When Good Ghouls Go Bad? They should go back to that.
