Kerry Washington attends the Respect Awards, calls American political climate a "horrific dream"

If you're literally changing the game yet you're not playing....What's the point ? Not like you're concerned by it anyway... Reply

Thread

Link

Thats not what she means by we arent playing.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for her, I like her speech. And she looks great. Reply

Thread

Link

she's so amazing Reply

Thread

Link

i don't follow ha but she looks amazing



'a horrible dream' so a nightmare? lol :/



Reply

Thread

Link

Beautiful nightmare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like that suit should be hideous but it looks good on her. Reply

Thread

Link

it is and it does lol i like her blue eyeliner too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That suit is super busy but Kerry works it. I love it!



I love that more women are wearing suits on the red carpet but I hate that they're never allowed to wear shirts under them. At most they get a bra. :( Reply

Thread

Link

nnnn that's what my eyeliner looks like when i fuck up my cateye



but i like her suit Reply

Thread

Link

Love her Reply

Thread

Link

OP I think the 2nd half of the speech you posted was actually Zendaya's LOL. Reply

Thread

Link

Hem those pants and I love all of it. Reply

Thread

Link

I love that blazer but with the matching pants it's too much Reply

Thread

Link

so, like, a nightmare Reply

Thread

Link

Lol my reaction exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her entire look here is amazing. Anyone know who the suit is by? Reply

Thread

Link