Kerry Washington attends the Respect Awards, calls American political climate a "horrific dream"
Washington was at the 2017 GLSEN Awards where she was honoured with the Inspiration award. Part of her speech:
Sometimes I feel as if we are living through a horrific dream. It is a communal nightmare. The flames of terror and exclusion are being ignited by some of our most powerful leaders. These people who have been entrusted with the protection of our rights, the rights of all of us, the rights of we the people, have chosen instead to traffic in hate. We’ve gone from a White House lit in all the colors of pride to a White House that literally preaches division and discrimination. And so sometimes I worry because the stakes are high and fear is rampant.
'a horrible dream' so a nightmare? lol :/
I love that more women are wearing suits on the red carpet but I hate that they're never allowed to wear shirts under them. At most they get a bra. :(
but i like her suit