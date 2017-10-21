didn't they try this kind of gimmick before and they filmed 3mvs with different people and when they revealed who it really was it was some rando Reply

Thread

Link

Who is fancy lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it was iamamiwhoami and like 1/4 of ONTD thought it was Christina Aguilera lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

manufactured gimmicks like these rarely work. the only mystery that i can think of that captured public's imagination was q lazzarrus and that was a result of circumstances, not some elaborate planning. i hope this guy can sustain it long enough. i really like the song.



Edited at 2017-10-21 05:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also WU LYF, but same, it was more the circumstances & the band's 'philosophy' that people found intriguing, rather than a deliberate gimmick. but mte, bc i like it a lot too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love the q lazzarrus mystery Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard mac demarco is creepy :\ Reply

Thread

Link

i heard it's members of his band rather than him, but i also heard v disturbing things abt his concerts. and well, by all accounts he knows abt this stuff & does nothing, so fuck him anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





And then there’s this too



https://www.reddit.com/r/circlebroke/comments/3mx1yk/mac_demarco_films_his_friend_masturbating_at_a/



Edited at 2017-10-21 04:46 pm (UTC) The rumors i heard is that he sleeps with underage groupiesAnd then there’s this too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





a podcaster i follow talked abt her own experience a while ago -



and y i k e s. glad i was never a huge fan of his music bc ew. i'm just surprised (and a bit disappointed) that angel olsen seems to be such good friends with him :/ that's exactly what i heard but abt band members, but not groupies, regular girls that go to his concerts & that they hit on.a podcaster i follow talked abt her own experience a while ago - https://soundcloud.com/vaginaslims/vagina-slims-episode-7 and y i k e s. glad i was never a huge fan of his music bc ew. i'm just surprised (and a bit disappointed) that angel olsen seems to be such good friends with him :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think you can recreate the magic that was Triology era The Weeknd. Can't even recreate iamwhoiam. Reply

Thread

Link

i really like the song.



his voice kinda reminds me of Alex Cameron's, and he'd def be one for a gimmick like this, but idk. bonus, i believe he and Mac Demarco are friends. Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like dude lana del rey Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought so too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like what would happen if you put Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash and Lana Del Rey in a blender on HIGH Reply

Thread

Link

Who gives a fuck? Reply

Thread

Link

I heard a million songs like these Reply

Thread

Link

do y'all remember when jive records tried this wish asia cruise? selfish is still a banger Reply

Thread

Link

who gives a shit? this is going to be like iamwhoiam and people are going to stop caring once they reveal who the person is (a nobody). Reply

Thread

Link