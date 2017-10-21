Reputation might have Future and Ed Sheeran features

there is NO WAY that "rip off the page" bullshit is real, so I automatically think this is fake Reply

actually, now that gorgeous exists, I'll believe any shit will make this album

lol WHAT is this

This reminds me of that fake track for Perfect Illusion lmao.

what in the jersey shore hell is this?!

Lmao @ your icon. That gross man looks like he died 10 years ago and everyone forgot to tell him.

"this is why we can't have nice things"

Lol bye

Lol bye Reply

Future AND Ed Sheeran? LMAOOOOO

mte, on the same track? sounds awful already

She is just baiting ONTD, LoL

lmao ontd will combust

I can't see Taylor Swift flowing on a trap beat with Future yodeling in the background but he did do that Cher commercial song so who knows...

mte

LMAO on the same track too

It sounds like a disaster in the making.

lmfao

The only rumor I wanted to be true was her releasing the entirety of "All Too Well".

Scott Swift is loading his shot gun and heading to the middle school, because the Circle of Trust™ has been BREACHED

also someone stole a board game score sheet from her house and posted it on twitter bragging..



what a mess. also "rip off the page" is generic background music. it's been used in DIY videos on youtube so i think some of these song titles are fake. Reply

She is insane for letting 200 strangers into an actual residence she lives in, I don't care how well they are vetted and how much security she has.

apparently they use metal detectors but i would just use an office building or an empty studio. they still get the feeling of hanging out with you without knowing the floorplan of your house.

Most of them are kids though. I'd think inviting a bunch of adult dudes or something would be sketchy, but what shes doing doesn't seem that unsafe.

mfte

I totally agree. Its nice for her fans but she needs boundaries

I think her security has to be doing sweeps afterwards but my biggest fear would be someone leaving a small camera or any other type of recording device. And of the experience making the crazy fans even more unhinged.

Link to the twitter?

A Taylor Swift, Future, and Ed Sheeran track seems like a sign of the endtimes.



Edited at 2017-10-21 03:52 pm (UTC)

End Game (feat. Future & Ed Sheeran)



this I gotta hear Reply

Of course she has a track called "This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"



Loooool I'm intrigued by this tracklist ngl Reply

Mte

ahahhahaha november 10th, here we come!

i hope whatever song beneath is is like her old stuff



Edited at 2017-10-21 04:02 pm (UTC)

This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things



lmaoo awful





after the Gorgeous release I feel kind of bad for the (nice) stans on this site, that sucks that you waited for years to get this garbage Reply

LoL, this is so me. She put them through the fucking ringer, and she delivers what sounds like it could be her first "miss" of an album?

Gorgeous is the biggest let-down ever, esp when Secret Sessions stan said it was the song most representative of the album w/ lyrics to cut class, the only those lyrics are cutting is toe jam cheese

Those are the same fans who think any of her disses are hardcore and easily gets "shook" by anything she does.

Every single time she says, "made fun of the way you talk" the OCD in me wants to punch something. SPEAK!! It's SPEAK and not "talk!!" ARGH!



Edited at 2017-10-21 06:56 pm (UTC)

i appreciate this comment sis



because i am HURT by that god awful song Reply

rip. off. the. page... LMAO she is so pathetic

rip her cute hair in this gif

lmao

LMAO

ICONIC

ok I just watched GeoStorm and I thought this was about Robert Sheehan and it freaked me outfor a second, I clearly need more sleep

Also gorgeous is so bad

Also gorgeous is so bad Reply

lol i'm thinking of watching that at home for shits and gigs, is it like funny bad or just bad bad?

