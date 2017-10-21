Reputation might have Future and Ed Sheeran features
Vaza suposta tracklist do “Reputation” com participação de Ed Sheeran e Future https://t.co/vSXjpRsN4v pic.twitter.com/Zh2tbafJOH— PAN (@forumpandlr) October 21, 2017
Ready For It
A Second Glance
Blind For Love
This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
Dress
Look What You Made Me Do
Delicate
Gorgeous
Getaway Car
Guilty
Rip Off The Page
Reputation
New Year's Eve
End Game (feat. Future & Ed Sheeran)
Beneath
The Secret Sessioners have apparently confirmed it....
Source: https://pandlr.com/cmm/15-pan/forum/topic/taylor-swift-fas-que-foram-na-secret-session-vazam-tracklist-do-reputation/
actually, now that gorgeous exists, I'll believe any shit will make this album
Lol bye
what a mess. also "rip off the page" is generic background music. it's been used in DIY videos on youtube so i think some of these song titles are fake.
Edited at 2017-10-21 03:52 pm (UTC)
this I gotta hear
Loooool I'm intrigued by this tracklist ngl
i hope whatever song beneath is is like her old stuff
Edited at 2017-10-21 04:02 pm (UTC)
lmaoo awful
after the Gorgeous release I feel kind of bad for the (nice) stans on this site, that sucks that you waited for years to get this garbage
Edited at 2017-10-21 06:56 pm (UTC)
because i am HURT by that god awful song
Also gorgeous is so bad
lol so cringeworthy