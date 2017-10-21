Tyga's Pet Tiger Leads to Arrest of Florida Man

scum



wtf do people think they're going to be able to do with a fucking tiger, even when it's a cub? sometimes my 6 month old kitten bites me when we're playing and it fucking hurts lol, so imagine a bloody tiger/lion cub.



i blame that black jaguar white tiger knobhead for leading these idiots to believe they can have an apex predator as a pet.



He has stans here - I fucking hate that guy, he is a disgrace and he has fooled so many people even though he's a starfucker with big cats who uses them to elevate his own status and feel famous.



There's more tigers in captivity in the US than there are in the wild in Asia. I can't imagine how many people just casually have endangered animals. Reply

you can't make this stuff up... does he even know what Maverick means? Reply

He really is a piece of shit isn't he? Reply

Burn in hell, assholes. Reply

They can charge Tyga too if they want. Reply

Lol ikr Reply

Law enforcement officials later found Maverick confined to a dog crate in the brothers' backyard shed.



poor babe :( Reply

Where did he get the money from? Reply

he bought maverick in 2014 when he still had access to kylie's money Reply

really too bad the tiger couldn't have eaten all of them Reply

Yeah I was waiting for this to turn into that Big Boi episode of Law and Order Reply

Needs the basketball lemur Reply

that would've been great but wouldn't the tiger be put down in that case :( Reply

people that own Tigers and Lions as pets, especially the ones that have them roaming around their houses, are like the definition of absolute, pure, unadulterated stupididy. Reply

I fucking hate people who buy wild animals. You think just because you nuture them from a young age that somehow their instincts will change? So often thse assholes buy tigers, lions, whatever, have no idea how to care for them, and then the animal attacks someone and is put down. It's of no benefit to the animal to live with some loser with a "poppin' Insta". Reply

the tiger confined in a dog crate? fuck, that is messed up



fine and arrest everyone



*oops didn’t mean to reply to you



To buy a baby wild tiger, it means the poachers had to kill the mother. Anyone who does this is a murderer, not an animal lover. Reply

fucking disgusting. the exotic animal trade is truly evil Reply

Holy SHIT. Fuck everyone in this story. Reply

All of these people are just awful, horrible wastes of air. Reply

Mess Reply

