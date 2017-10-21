Tyga's Pet Tiger Leads to Arrest of Florida Man
A Florida man has been hit with federal charges for illegally purchasing and delivering a Bengal tiger cross-country, allegedly at the request of rapper Tyga. Tyga, who is perhaps best known for dating Kylie Jenner, has not been charged.
Nicholas Lee Bishop (known as "Nick the Wrangler") used a fake name and falsified documents to purchase Maverick the tiger when he was just a cub and then delivered him cross-country to Tyga in 2014. He said that he and Tyga "built cages" for the animal at the mansion Tyga was renting in Calabasas, California.
After owning the tiger for a few months, Tyga allegedly grew fearful of being caught with the illegal animal and gave it to a friend in Ventura. Maverick briefly escaped from the friend's custody and was photographed roaming a backyard unrestrained, and he subsequently gave the tiger to two brothers who lived in Piru, California. Law enforcement officials later found Maverick confined to a dog crate in the brothers' backyard shed.
Maverick now lives in a California sanctuary. This is him, now fully grown:
source
wtf do people think they're going to be able to do with a fucking tiger, even when it's a cub? sometimes my 6 month old kitten bites me when we're playing and it fucking hurts lol, so imagine a bloody tiger/lion cub.
i blame that black jaguar white tiger knobhead for leading these idiots to believe they can have an apex predator as a pet.
poor babe :(
fine and arrest everyone
Holy SHIT. Fuck everyone in this story.