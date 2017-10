i thought this would never come out 😭❤️



the pilot was so good. can't wait to see how they sustain the comedy throughout a full season. Reply

This looks awesome omg! GO JCVD! Reply

Yo JCVD still looks good.



I weirdly want to watch this. Reply

JCVD definitely aged the best out of his class of 80s/90s action stars Reply

Lmao it got deep there, I'm hft Reply

So this is Damme but ...not? Reply

Lol What? This looks awesome. I was so in love with him back in the day. Universal Soldier was his peak attractiveness. 😍 Reply

This looks great, but what is that show with Carrie Fisher at the end? Reply

She had a recurring role on Catastrophe, which I think Amazon was airing.



Anyway, seems I'll watch my first amazon series



This looks fucking amazing, but why did the trailer had to show so much. Show us the concept, fuckers.Anyway, seems I'll watch my first amazon series Reply

