October 21st, 2017, 01:16 pm blaahhblaahh Jane The Virgin 4x03 Promo "Chapter Sixty-Seven" Source Tagged: jane the virgin (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
I'm so tired of Jane/Rafael/Petra over and over.
thankfully
and i agree about posey, he is out of place and i don't feel him with gina
i wish they casted someone else so maybe then i would be into that couple
WHO DO YOU GUYS THINK WILL DIE????
I'm good with anyone except for Alba, Luisa, and Petra.
Also, I'm so over Petra and Rafael's thing, like either get it together or just cut it out completely.
Between that, and the constant rehashing of Luisa/Rose & Jane/Rafael/Petra, I'm really not enjoying this season :(
Jane’s reaction to using her moms address for school was ott, it’s not that serious! It’s probably fairly common, hell my family did it the entire time we were in school, I’m glad Alba told her she did it too.