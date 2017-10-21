I really like Jane's new love interest. I want Adam and Jane to be endgame. Reply

It was honestly a struggle to finish this episode, I don't think I'll be watching it for longer



I'm so tired of Jane/Rafael/Petra over and over.

it's sad how i completely forgot this show existed. i was so in love w the first season, but i stopped watching after the s3 premiere and never really looked back

honestly its for the best because i'm starting to hate this show now :/

Same. I liked Rafael and Jane together but then they kept rehashing their feud or whatnot and flinging random guys Jane's way and it got boring/annoying really quickly.

I love Petra--moreso the actress than the character. I will continue to watch just for her 💜

Really? I think the actress isn't that good.

i am not feeling this season at all

Tyler P plays her boyfriend now?

i love tyler posey but not for this show, he just feels out of place to me. i watched a bit of the first ep and lost interest. also wasn't a fan of the two narrators that really threw me off.

the 2 narrators were only for one episode

thankfully

and i agree about posey, he is out of place and i don't feel him with gina

i wish they casted someone else so maybe then i would be into that couple Reply

This show went downhill so fast. Free Gina, Yael and Jaime, tbh.

[ The thing at the end of the episode ]

WHO DO YOU GUYS THINK WILL DIE????



I'm good with anyone except for Alba, Luisa, and Petra.



Also, I'm so over Petra and Rafael's thing, like either get it together or just cut it out completely. Also, I'm so over Petra and Rafael's thing, like either get it together or just cut it out completely.

Petra's mom. Why the fuck is she back..

I feel like it's getting really boring. I find myself fast forwarding through a lot of scenes. Jaime did his character from Por Ella Soy Eva or whatever that novela was called and I got nostalgic but that's it.

The storyline with Darci is so annoying.



Between that, and the constant rehashing of Luisa/Rose & Jane/Rafael/Petra, I'm really not enjoying this season :( Reply

I didn't know Tyler was in this. Almost makes me want to watch.

rogelio is a treasure

I know it’s only been two eps but I’m not feeling it this season.

Jane’s reaction to using her moms address for school was ott, it’s not that serious! It’s probably fairly common, hell my family did it the entire time we were in school, I’m glad Alba told her she did it too. Reply

That was my precise thought... "Uh, Jane, honey, people been lying about their address for school zoning purposes forever!"

Just reading these comments makes me want to not watch last night's episode and quit the show. Lol. I've been on the fence too and moving the show to Fridays shows that the network doesn't have as much faith in it either.

Everyone, except for Rogelio and Xiomara, is annoying the shit out of me this season.

