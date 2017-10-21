Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last Game of Thrones Script
Kit Harington is sharing his reaction after reading the final #GameofThrones script! https://t.co/85B8XJe0OG— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 20, 2017
- The GoT cast read the season 8 scripts last week
- Kit Harington says that he "knows everything now"
- He cried at the last script: "I cried at the end. You have to remember that eight years of it no one really cares about it more than us. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person."
will you cry at the end of game of thrones, ontd?
I cried when Winterfell was destroyed and the young Stark boys had to leave home (season 2 finale), but the last two seasons didn't really connect with me emotionally.
I'll probably cry tears of shock if Winds ever gets released, though. That Aeron chapter that GRRM read last year was everything.
I’ll probably be disappointed in the lack of peen or dude on dude scenes.
At least we have TWoW to look forward to and whatever else GRRM can write when he's not busy updating his livejournal
Luckily it's not so bad now that there are so many options to move on to.
how do you think it will end?
I think dany will take the throne from cersei but eventually a more low key character will end up on it
I loved season 1. but some of the scenes afterwards made me hate the show so much.. plus he can't act
