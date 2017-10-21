got | winter dany

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last Game of Thrones Script




- The GoT cast read the season 8 scripts last week
- Kit Harington says that he "knows everything now"
- He cried at the last script: "I cried at the end. You have to remember that eight years of it no one really cares about it more than us. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person."

source 1 2

will you cry at the end of game of thrones, ontd?
