Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last Game of Thrones Script

i usually cry at the end of everything (catch me straight sobbing when i watched the series finale of frasier) but idt i'll cry at the end of got. the last two seasons have felt so divorced from what the show used to be like that it already feels like got is dead!!!

yeah same



I cried when Winterfell was destroyed and the young Stark boys had to leave home (season 2 finale), but the last two seasons didn't really connect with me emotionally.

i'll cry tears of joy finally being released of this show

comments like this are so stupid. Nobody is forcing you to watch it - release yourself.

mte

and comments like this are so defensive. sometimes after investing so much time in a tv show you just wanna know how it ends & can't let go, despite recognizing that it's little more than entertaining trash. some ppl don't think/feel the same way you do, live and let live.



Edited at 2017-10-21 12:29 pm (UTC)

can we expect spoilers now? I am the most impatient person ever

Probably not, but I will definitely miss the cast as a whole when it's over.



I'll probably cry tears of shock if Winds ever gets released, though. That Aeron chapter that GRRM read last year was everything.

ita about the aeron chapter! i'm really intrigued to see what grrm does with euron in the books, if we ever get them.

I love what a good time Euron's actor is obviously having in the show but, man. Euron in the books is absolutely terrifying. A missed opportunity for sure.

I'm sure those amazing thespians Emilia and Kit will do it right..

I haven't watched the show in years, but I ohhh catch up before this last season.



I'll probably be disappointed in the lack of peen or dude on dude scenes.

i already know i'll cry ;_; I hate anything ending, it gives such a weird feeling. I know this is silly, but I remember feeling so empty when Friends ended because it was such a big part of my life growing up (watched it with my family, we still quote it to this day haha). Don't get me started on LOST, that finale gutted me and I miss that show so much. The fan theories, conspiracies, trying to figure it all out (and being wrong, and loving being wrong). Intricate shows (GoT included) are so hard to say goodbye to.



At least we have TWoW to look forward to and whatever else GRRM can write when he's not busy updating his livejournal

honestly the lost fandom was so much fun with the theories and everything, it still makes me nostalgic over what was ultimately a mediocre show with a disappointing ending lol.

Aw, I totally get what you mean. You invest so much time into these shows over the years that by the time they end it's like saying goodbye to a friend. I even get that feeling when I fall out of love with a show which sadly has happened with GoT.



Luckily it's not so bad now that there are so many options to move on to.

I have a feeling that Jon will die in the last episode in an act of sacrifice, kinda like how Jack died at the end of Lost. And Dany will raise their 'Charles II of Spain' baby to sit on the throne. Is that too sad? or is it 'bittersweet' (whatever that means lol)



Edited at 2017-10-21 08:28 am (UTC)

i would have said before this season that there wouldn't be an iron throne at the end but the writing for last season made me question that so idk.

yeah last season was definitely the worst writing wise, if the iron thron gets destroyed what will be in it place? I can't imagine that there will be some sort of 'democracy' although tyrions speech in season 7 does imply that there will be some sort of elective system

tbh the only good way for it to end is to have rhaegal and drogon fry the shit out of it

Poor Charles ll of Spain

Im my opinion I don't think it would be too sad, or too much of a uproar if jon was to die for the show. I know hes like one of the main character....but do people REAAAAAALLY care about him that much? It doesn't seem like it to me. He is written so superficially, that I feel like ppl only care for him on a superficial level. Not saying he is a bad character or anything! Just he is kind of....meeeeh.

I will be annoyed if either Jon or Dany end up on the throne



I think dany will take the throne from cersei but eventually a more low key character will end up on it

I feel like that's something GRRM would do, but the show's been a lot more cliche and predictable since the books fell off, so it'll probably be Dany dying and Jon ruling.

i truly hope not :(((((

good. enough with this shit show

I loved season 1. but some of the scenes afterwards made me hate the show so much.. plus he can't act

How does he know that's not one of the fake endings 🤔🙄

Idk, depends on how it ends.

same, i have a feeling i'm going to be disappointed like i was with harry potter.

Great. Now end this fucking show asap so I can stop hearing about it.

lol, mte

