Harvey Weinstein is Cured!
Harvey Weinstein Completes 1-Week Outpatient Program, Psychologist Says 'He Took it Seriously' https://t.co/Xi6dlNBZ39— TMZ (@TMZ) October 21, 2017
... Harvey is cured of being a sexual predator after one whole week
... gave his psychologist permission to discuss his treatment of one whole week
... has received extensive therapy on boundary issues for one whole week
... claims any reports of his behavior are false because he’s received personalized therapy for one whole week, so no one else would’ve been around to see said behavior during his one whole week treatment
... oops, decided returning to Los Angeles after one whole week would be a distraction, so he’ll stay in Arizona and continue to be cured via outpatient recovery for one whole month!
ONTD have you been cured of a lifelong deviant behavior after one whole week? Did you let your mental health provider talk to friendly press about your breakneck speed cure?
Source
Would it be mean if I suggested exposing him to radiation?
Not at all.
he will be back to work in no time
what a trooper!!
once you get used to it, it's no biggie, but i wish lj would get it's act together
What a joke
Nah
Edited at 2017-10-21 03:44 am (UTC)