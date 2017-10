THE LION AND THE CUB!!!!! 😭😭😭 i'm glad we got a glimpse into both tomas and marcus's personal lives this ep. i hope we see more of tomas's family, could be linked to the season 3 plan . but first, plot!bennett/mouse are a great pair. the demons feel like a real threat. the bone dust circle could've easily become a camp episode of SPN but it feels grounded, which is something slater has spoken about before. the physical mark the demon has left on her was clear and threatening.the question of "how much of her is really left in there w/ the demon?" will come up again, with either andy, marcus, or tomas. 1 of them (i think tomas) will be pushed to a similar point and have to be brought back. ben/alfonso said here that there's some kind of force of destiny drawing the two of them there. the demons are looking for them, but they don't seem to know where the two of them are yet. it might be cool if the island demon has its own agenda for using the two of them and the vatican demons get involved! enemy vs. enemy is fun.it was nice to see more of the foster fam! love them all and their dynamics are so engaging. rose and john cho is acceptable het to me lmao, curious about her role. i think it'll parallel marcus/andy moving on from losing their loved ones in the past (marcus's ~friend he mentioned before). this episode was slower than the last 3, but slater it would be this way since the season started off with such a bang and it couldn't maintain that pace. lots of character stuff to do.marcus. 💞 based on the pics for ep 5 he's gonna take up the dude on his offer, tho i don't see it lasting. if he's a good guy (and who knows with the island demon) i think for marcus this will be an opportunity for him to explore something he's held himself back from his whole life, and that will be it. he'll return to tomas, probably in response to some emergency or climax of the ep. (has marcus told tomas he's gay btw? idts... that moment might be in the next ep)anyway i've been talking abt PLOT & DEVELOPMENT instead of screaming abt the gay. the motel scene was exactly what i wanted i can't believe my dream came true. 😭 i didn't even imagine that we'd see tomas help his cut. godisreal.gif.tomas is feeling lost and confused. marcus is feeling abandoned and aimless. they find purpose & trust in each other. marcus is jealous of tomas's connection with god (is it though? like marcus said in that first scene of them, it might not be), and is taking it out on him. tomas is confused abt his abilities and his faith in himself, guilty for leaving his family, and just wants to work with marcus, but now marcus is putting that responsibility on him, which is an interesting shift.this is my religion now btw. what kind of sistine chapel realness? build a new one tbh.little things too. marcus resisting tomas's touch, tomas telling him to sit still. marcus patting his stomach, smiling at him. both noticing signs of possession in/outside the house. brushing his hand across the back of tomas's neck to comfort him. which is an interesting thing abt marcus; he's physically/emotionally intense, and he'll go in with his heart on his sleeve, so you see flashes of stuff like that even though he's still got a lifetime of armor. he's very lonely and touch starved ofc, daniels has said before that marcus is a virgin (or, mostly one). alfonso is doing a good job measuring tomas's ambition, empathy, and learning the ropes. there's a noticeable difference in how he's changed and behaves just over the last 4 eps.and... there are 6 left.tomas has been conflated with god, both of whom marcus is afraid of abandoning him, tomas is afraid of losing control and marcus being afraid of him, and all those things continued here.a demon had to tell him to his face. can marcus even admit it to himself?