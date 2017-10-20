lmfao @ them bringing in a Potential Love Interest™ for Marcus to distract himself with for a little while until Tomas gets possessed and Marcus comes running back to save him. Reply

I loved that flirty scene but i hope that guy isn't a bad guy. Reply

lol ia, it doesn’t exactly scream epic romance. Reply

I CAN'T WAIT 2 WEEKS



why aren't more people watching this show 😭 Reply

2 weeks, damn, thata fucked Reply

Wait. Two weeks?! I was so busy screaming that I missed that part lol. Reply

i can't believe we're nearly half way through but still have so far to go lmfao Reply

He's so cute Reply

gurl why you don't make a separate post for these so we have more excuses to have exorcist posts!!! Reply

i've never made a post here lmao! and just saw them yesterday. Reply

Parent

Thread

They will never give it to us but god I’d love to see Marcus/Tomas. Reply

They revealed it earlier than I thought. Wonder why they want Andy.



I thought the flirting on the beach was cute.

I’m thinking they want him because of his wife. Reply

But they already 'got' his wife. Them apparently wanting him all to themselves, is pretty intriguing. Reply

Ummm...



Ummm... Reply

i really wish you bitches werent so smart because i 100% wouldnt have thought of the grace aint real thing on my own and that reveal would have killed me



Also, Tomas is so friggin hot I just cant.



Glad they're all in one place finally. so is grace the demon, or is she a ghost (since Tomas heard her) and who's getting possessed.. Reply

Lmao same... Reply

Her pattern is different from the demon from the first season, in that she didn't promise him anything. Don't know what her agenda is?



The late wife was a redhead too right? Wonder if there's a connection. Reply

lmao mte, that comment the second episode was on point. too bad they didn’t show footage of john cho dancing out in his backyard alone. Reply

The twist was nice but it wasn’t as scary as they said it was going to be.



I feel like the guy Marcus was talking(/flirting?) to is probably a bad guy but I did enjoy their scene. I just love Marcus. He tends to know what is up and hearing him say he only really trusted Tomas made me happy & sad.



That being said, the season is half way over and all the episode have felt a bit like filler. If by some miracle they get a third season then I need them to pick up the pace.



Also, I know everyone thinks Tomas will get possessed but I think it will be Marcus. Tomas is way too obvious. Reply

that scene with tomas and marcus at the end was really sad.



btw as i posted above, the season will have 10 eps. the article last week was worded badly. Reply

That ending tho 😱



Episode is too good. I also like Bennett's storyline but I was scared for him when he was alone with that demon-Sister Reply

Bennett was dumb to get that close to her. He's a black guy on a horror show, he should have known better. Reply

I knew there was something up with the little girl.



So is it known that Marcus is gay because there was that one bar scene last season and he was clearly flirting with this wildlife services/park ranger/whoeverhewas guy in tonights episode. Reply

yeah the showrunner jeremy slater confirmed he's gay last year after the bar scene.



Edited at 2017-10-21 04:41 am (UTC) Reply

Oh! I must've missed that. During tonights episode I was half convinced I was only seeing what I wanted to see from these scenes but my SIL said she agreed, ha, so I'm glad we weren't wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m watching this now on Hulu because of ONTD. I just finished s.1 ep3 and oh my god this show! I am really loving it. Tomas is so beautiful and I love Marcus. Reply

glad you're enjoying it! the show improves in quality as it goes on imo. Reply

that twist tho i fuckin knew it!! Reply

and marcus and tomas continue to be flawless Reply

lady wat are you doing with andy Reply

me every ep:







[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



bennett/mouse are a great pair. the demons feel like a real threat. the bone dust circle could've easily become a camp episode of SPN but it feels grounded, which is something slater has spoken about before. the physical mark the demon has left on her was clear and threatening.



the question of "how much of her is really left in there w/ the demon?" will come up again, with either andy, marcus, or tomas. 1 of them (i think tomas) will be pushed to a similar point and have to be brought back. ben/alfonso said here that



it was nice to see more of the foster fam! love them all and their dynamics are so engaging. rose and john cho is acceptable het to me lmao, curious about her role. i think it'll parallel marcus/andy moving on from losing their loved ones in the past (marcus's ~friend he mentioned before). this episode was slower than the last 3, but slater it would be this way since the season started off with such a bang and it couldn't maintain that pace. lots of character stuff to do.



marcus. 💞 based on the pics for ep 5 he's gonna take up the dude on his offer, tho i don't see it lasting. if he's a good guy (and who knows with the island demon) i think for marcus this will be an opportunity for him to explore something he's held himself back from his whole life, and that will be it. he'll return to tomas, probably in response to some emergency or climax of the ep. (has marcus told tomas he's gay btw? idts... that moment might be in the next ep)



anyway i've been talking abt PLOT & DEVELOPMENT instead of screaming abt the gay. the motel scene was exactly what i wanted i can't believe my dream came true. 😭 i didn't even imagine that we'd see tomas help his cut. godisreal.gif.



tomas is feeling lost and confused. marcus is feeling abandoned and aimless. they find purpose & trust in each other. marcus is jealous of tomas's connection with god (is it though? like marcus said in that first scene of them, it might not be), and is taking it out on him. tomas is confused abt his abilities and his faith in himself, guilty for leaving his family, and just wants to work with marcus, but now marcus is putting that responsibility on him, which is an interesting shift.



this is my religion now btw. what kind of sistine chapel realness? build a new one tbh.







little things too. marcus resisting tomas's touch, tomas telling him to sit still. marcus patting his stomach, smiling at him. both noticing signs of possession in/outside the house. brushing his hand across the back of tomas's neck to comfort him. which is an interesting thing abt marcus; he's physically/emotionally intense, and he'll go in with his heart on his sleeve, so you see flashes of stuff like that even though he's still got a lifetime of armor. he's very lonely and touch starved ofc, daniels has said before that marcus is a virgin (or, mostly one). alfonso is doing a good job measuring tomas's ambition, empathy, and learning the ropes. there's a noticeable difference in how he's changed and behaves just over the last 4 eps.



and... there are 6 left.



tomas has been conflated with god, both of whom marcus is afraid of abandoning him, tomas is afraid of losing control and marcus being afraid of him, and all those things continued here.



What does your heart want, man of god?



a demon had to tell him to his face. can marcus even admit it to himself?



THE LION AND THE CUB!!!!! 😭😭😭 i'm glad we got a glimpse into both tomas and marcus's personal lives this ep. i hope we see more of tomas's family, could be linked to the season 3 plan . but first, plot!bennett/mouse are a great pair. the demons feel like a real threat. the bone dust circle could've easily become a camp episode of SPN but it feels grounded, which is something slater has spoken about before. the physical mark the demon has left on her was clear and threatening.the question of "how much of her is really left in there w/ the demon?" will come up again, with either andy, marcus, or tomas. 1 of them (i think tomas) will be pushed to a similar point and have to be brought back. ben/alfonso said here that there's some kind of force of destiny drawing the two of them there. the demons are looking for them, but they don't seem to know where the two of them are yet. it might be cool if the island demon has its own agenda for using the two of them and the vatican demons get involved! enemy vs. enemy is fun.it was nice to see more of the foster fam! love them all and their dynamics are so engaging. rose and john cho is acceptable het to me lmao, curious about her role. i think it'll parallel marcus/andy moving on from losing their loved ones in the past (marcus's ~friend he mentioned before). this episode was slower than the last 3, but slater it would be this way since the season started off with such a bang and it couldn't maintain that pace. lots of character stuff to do.marcus. 💞 based on the pics for ep 5 he's gonna take up the dude on his offer, tho i don't see it lasting. if he's a good guy (and who knows with the island demon) i think for marcus this will be an opportunity for him to explore something he's held himself back from his whole life, and that will be it. he'll return to tomas, probably in response to some emergency or climax of the ep. (has marcus told tomas he's gay btw? idts... that moment might be in the next ep)anyway i've been talking abt PLOT & DEVELOPMENT instead of screaming abt the gay. the motel scene was exactly what i wanted i can't believe my dream came true. 😭 i didn't even imagine that we'd see tomas help his cut. godisreal.gif.tomas is feeling lost and confused. marcus is feeling abandoned and aimless. they find purpose & trust in each other. marcus is jealous of tomas's connection with god (is it though? like marcus said in that first scene of them, it might not be), and is taking it out on him. tomas is confused abt his abilities and his faith in himself, guilty for leaving his family, and just wants to work with marcus, but now marcus is putting that responsibility on him, which is an interesting shift.this is my religion now btw. what kind of sistine chapel realness? build a new one tbh.little things too. marcus resisting tomas's touch, tomas telling him to sit still. marcus patting his stomach, smiling at him. both noticing signs of possession in/outside the house. brushing his hand across the back of tomas's neck to comfort him. which is an interesting thing abt marcus; he's physically/emotionally intense, and he'll go in with his heart on his sleeve, so you see flashes of stuff like that even though he's still got a lifetime of armor. he's very lonely and touch starved ofc, daniels has said before that marcus is a virgin (or, mostly one). alfonso is doing a good job measuring tomas's ambition, empathy, and learning the ropes. there's a noticeable difference in how he's changed and behaves just over the last 4 eps.and... there are 6 left.tomas has been conflated with god, both of whom marcus is afraid of abandoning him, tomas is afraid of losing control and marcus being afraid of him, and all those things continued here.a demon had to tell him to his face. can marcus even admit it to himself? time to dive in at 1:00 AM on a friday night.me every ep: Reply

