October 20th, 2017, 08:27 pm fauxkaren Crazy Ex Girlfriend 3x03 Promo sourceEveryone should be watching this brilliant show, tbh! Human Disaster Rebecca Bunch is a gift.The musical numbers were great tonight and were such great homages.
Paula not even noticing how she is destroying Tim
im dying lmaoo
The visual threw me off with the new theme song to be honest, but just listening to it, I actually like it better than the 2nd season theme song already (and I love that one). The first season is still the best though.
I like Josh's songs, but I've never just flat-out LOVED his songs. This one?
I freaking adored! It was so light and airy (and so perfectly Josh!) and Vincent Rodriguez III's dancing was beautiful.
The second song, Rebecca's Fosse-style sexed-up number to Nathaniel truly was the sexiest number this show has ever done (and I do think that Rachel Bloom and Scott Michael Foster have great chemistry), but the bits of humor--the discomfort of the thong!--made it totally CEX.
The Les Miz song (that was TOTALLY an "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" take!) had me dying. It was beyond amazing! And the subject matter, this show. THIS FREAKING SHOW!!!! Michael McMillian was wonderful.
Finally, the reprise of "After Everything You Made Me Do (That You Didn’t Ask For)" from Rebecca's point of view to Josh was just, she's so freaking crazy, but man she needed to let loose.
Brilliant episode. And I haven't even touched on the briefing on orgasm statistics, Roe vs. Wade, school vouchers, poor miscommunication in relationships and how people run from their problems. Plus, GEORGE! This show is just SO, SO, SOOOOOOOOOOOO good. Man, this episode was sensational.
everything about this episode was just omggg!!!!!!! give her the emmy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
(HAH! Your gif!)
Also the throwback to "After Everything I've Done For You" blew me away, as soon as she said "hit it!" and the chords came on for the song, I was like YAAAAAAAS.
Bless this show <3
I find Scott Michael Foster so hot on this show.
After Everything I've Done For You (That You Didn't Ask For) is my FAVORITE song from the show and this new version was insanely good, so intense, hilarious and unexpected! Also who doesn't love a good reprise, honestly?