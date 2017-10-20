Those innuendos tonight were hilarious.



Paula not even noticing how she is destroying Tim Reply

Thread

Link

Rachel Bloom is having so much fun weeing what she can get past the censors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





im dying lmaoo



The original lyric was "Dude, I'm so wet" but that was too dirty so we changed it to "let me choke on your cocksuredness" and that was fine. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) October 21, 2017

RIGHT?!?!im dying lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO! This is one time where I can't wait to see if we get an explicit version on ITunes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was THE best episode of the series yet. Every song was absolutely brilliant. I was in absolute awe after the episode finished. I just adored it.



The visual threw me off with the new theme song to be honest, but just listening to it, I actually like it better than the 2nd season theme song already (and I love that one). The first season is still the best though.



I like Josh's songs, but I've never just flat-out LOVED his songs. This one?







I freaking adored! It was so light and airy (and so perfectly Josh!) and Vincent Rodriguez III's dancing was beautiful.



The second song, Rebecca's Fosse-style sexed-up number to Nathaniel truly was the sexiest number this show has ever done (and I do think that Rachel Bloom and Scott Michael Foster have great chemistry), but the bits of humor--the discomfort of the thong!--made it totally CEX.







The Les Miz song (that was TOTALLY an "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" take!) had me dying. It was beyond amazing! And the subject matter, this show. THIS FREAKING SHOW!!!! Michael McMillian was wonderful.







Finally, the reprise of "After Everything You Made Me Do (That You Didn’t Ask For)" from Rebecca's point of view to Josh was just, she's so freaking crazy, but man she needed to let loose.







Brilliant episode. And I haven't even touched on the briefing on orgasm statistics, Roe vs. Wade, school vouchers, poor miscommunication in relationships and how people run from their problems. Plus, GEORGE! This show is just SO, SO, SOOOOOOOOOOOO good. Man, this episode was sensational.





Edited at 2017-10-21 03:48 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

"Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" is my favorite song from Les Miserables, so the homage to it had me dead on the floor! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that song too, so I was like... hmm, when I first heard it... "That's Les Miz" A few bars later because the song was legit making me laugh so hard I couldn't really concentrate. "Oh my God, this is 'Empty Chairs at Empty Tables!' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vincent was channeling Gene Kelly so hard during his number and I think that given his background in dance, that's the best way to approach Vincent's songs. Last season they seemed to just lean into Josh being a 30 year old bro by having his songs be something he would have listened to in high school which is fine... but idk. Not the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I liked "Thought Bubbles" because it had this goofy, sweet quality the most, and "Duh" just because it fit the sweet, stupidity of Josh so much but those were more about the character rather than "Oh, I really love this song!" And that's how it's always been with his songs, but this is legitimately the first solo song of his where I LOVED it, the song itself just because the song was so fabulous and everything about it--especially his dancing and the Gene Kelly-esque-ness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?!?! theres so much to unpack in this episode i honestly dont know where to start, so i just keep rewatching that reprise number lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rewound EVERY musical number--which I've never done, and I didn't delete the episode because I know I'm going to rewatch it tomorrow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rebecca trying to hobnob with all the rich conservatives was hilarious. Reply

Thread

Link

the consistency in quality is amazing. like they're on season 3 and these last 2 episodes are def among the best!! that reprise left me so SHOOK i can't even go to bed lmao



everything about this episode was just omggg!!!!!!! give her the emmy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Rachel freaking SO deserves an Emmy for this episode. The writing, directing, her acting SO DESERVE the Emmys for this one. GAH!



(HAH! Your gif!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG This episode was fucking amazing. You always kind of worry if the next season is gonna go downhill but I'm already loving the songs in this one much more than season 2's songs.



Also the throwback to "After Everything I've Done For You" blew me away, as soon as she said "hit it!" and the chords came on for the song, I was like YAAAAAAAS.



Bless this show <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i need a new show to watch so i'll probably start this one Reply

Thread

Link

This season has already been on fire! Loving every second of it.



I find Scott Michael Foster so hot on this show. Reply

Thread

Link

does anyone have a link to clips of the rebecca/nathaniel scenes from tonight ... for science Reply

Thread

Link

Great episode! I enjoyed all the musical numbers (even Josh's song!) and Tim's orgasm subplot.



After Everything I've Done For You (That You Didn't Ask For) is my FAVORITE song from the show and this new version was insanely good, so intense, hilarious and unexpected! Also who doesn't love a good reprise, honestly? Reply

Thread

Link

One of my favorite things about CEG is their consistent references to past songs, whether it's through reprises or just dialogue. I love it :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This season has been firing on all cylinders so far. Also the darker hair really suits Rachel. Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot to ask earlier but who did the voice for the Holy Ghost? He sounded like John Mulaney but I'm not sure. Reply

Thread

Link

Did you guys notice that Rebecca ACTUALLY SANG to josh about what she did. I think she actually sang it IRL. Its showing that her psychosis is blending with her real life. Reply

Thread

Link

Based on this promo, yeah I think it's plausible she actually sang to Josh. But lmao even if she didn't sing and just like shouted all those things at him... girl... you just admitted to a LOT of crazy stuff... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link