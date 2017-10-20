"Harry Styles" Scares Niall Noran on The Ellen Show

lmao he's so cute Reply

Thread

Link









and I noticed the similarities with Harry Styles I was watching Romeo + Juliet yesterday and I came by a scene with this scene with Leo...and I noticed the similarities with Harry Styles Reply

Thread

Link

95th Academy award winner for best actor Harold is on the right path with this resemblance ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

harry will follow in his footsteps of banging random models for the rest of his life as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

since we're alone and the tide >>>>>



Reply

Thread

Link

the tide is so good, I love all the deluxe tracks they should have been on the standard edition Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the bonus tracks should have replaced fire away and this town. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this town should not have even been on the album it doesn’t fit with the rest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ellen is weirdly obsessed with Harry. Reply

Thread

Link

She's the literal worst. Portia deserves better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so is Chelsea handler Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they have the same management, that's why lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's weirdly obsessed with all the wrong people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is obsessed with anything that is seem as ~kewl and popular on social media. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because he’s click bait Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it said “fucker world tour.”

Reply

Thread

Link

THE GIF lmao who wouldn’t react that way to harry looking like that it was truly the worst he’s ever looked in his life Reply

Thread

Link

he looks more attractive than before? Reply

Thread

Link

OMG THE GIF fucking hell Reply

Thread

Link

THE GIF BYE Reply

Thread

Link

Lol irl @ that gif Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Those scares she always do are so dumb. Reply

Thread

Link

everything about her show is dumb tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





On the Loose is a Bop. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if Taylor ever had to hold down her puke when she was fucking Harry Reply

Thread

Link