"Harry Styles" Scares Niall Noran on The Ellen Show



Niall Horan is out promoting On the Loose Flicker.

During the interview, "Harry Styles" pops out and scares Nail.

A real picture displayed on the screen behind them would have sufficed.



Speaking of frightening things, ONTD what are you going to be for Halloween?

