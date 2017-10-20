The Drag Race All Stars 3 cast has been (officially) revealed!

Omg what a boring ass cast, rooting for Chi Chi tho. Reply

idg why people are saying this - this is a solid cast? Who would you have had on?

Because I only care about like 3 of them



Idk some fun folks like

Laganja

Kim chi

Willam

Jasmin Masters

Chi chi

Jiggly

Gia

I wouldn't consider more than two or three of them "stars". The fact that ppl are calling Trixie the front-runner says enough tbh. She bombed S7.

Is there a secret 10th queen? I'm only counting 9 listed.

yep

Other than it being Willam which lol no then it's gonna be a boring ruveal

Omg yes!!!!!!!!!

no shade, but why

Great, so we're going to live in a world where Trixie is a winner and Katya, Raven and Adore are runners up. WONDERFUL.

So basically handing it to Trixie.

tbh this is why I don't like All Stars seasons that much. They're all literally just rigged to give one specific queen a crown - tbh I don't remember AS1 that well, but everyone and their dog knows it only existed to give Chad a crown; then for AS2 they may as well have just handed the crown to Alaska in episode 1 and saved everybody the bother*.



So I guess Trixie, the 'has her own TV show now' money maker, is the one RuPaul wants to belatedly realise is a drag superstar this year.



*don't get me wrong, Alaska's a great drag artist, but it would have actually meant something as a win if they hadn't tailored everything to her and handed her wins even when she wasn't the clear winner Reply

I think Alaska's win would've mattered more had she not eliminated Alyssa or Tatianna. I can ignore the rigga morris but eliminating them when you're gonna get the crown in the end no matter what? Smh. Reply

My top 3: Shangela, Trixie, Chi Chi Except when the 10th queen is revealed, she'll be my #3 over Chi Chi

Man, Shangela must have blown Ru's back the fuck out, because what other queen got 3 fucking chances...

And she's not even that interesting, at least not from what I've seen in RPDR.

she was pretty funny on season 3/untucked, she's good tv at the very least

Trixie kinda had 3 chance...

Team Trixie. I thought Ben said he regretted the show? Fuck Aja especially, but the rest of them... eh. Not all stars imo.

team chichi.

what a lame ass cast



Ben i guess Reply

I was about to make a post so ty. I'm team Haus of Edwards obvs. And I'm living for Milk's promo pic lmao

Milk is cute outside of drag imo

He is so fucking sexy, my god... 💦💦

Yeah he is

Bc his drag sure is lackluster Reply

Pearl looks cute out of drag.

Who else besides these two? I'm curious Reply

God I love Milk. And I love his early-'90s Club Kid aesthetic he's got going on thesedays. So glad he's there!

I'll be rooting for ChiChi, Shangela and THORGY THOR.

chi chi is a gem. is this season gonna be fixed for trixie like it was for alaska last time?

Yes she is! 💘



And MTE re: Trixie. Reply

who are you rooting for, ontd?

Shangela is the only correct answer

lol

I wonder if they're gonna keep the lip sync for your legacy format so Ru can keep pretending to be impartial

I hope so it was a nice change seeing the actually competent girls turn a fucking show

True, i'm still gagging from Alyssa and Tatiana's showdown

