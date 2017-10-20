The Drag Race All Stars 3 cast has been (officially) revealed!
• Aja
• BenDeLaCreme
• Chi Chi DeVayne
• Kennedy Davenport
• Milk
• Morgan McMichaels
• Shangela
• Thorgy Thor
• Trixie Mattel
• #10 To Be Revealed (but look in the comments if you really want to know)
who are you rooting for, ontd?
Idk some fun folks like
Laganja
Kim chi
Willam
Jasmin Masters
Chi chi
Jiggly
Gia
So I guess Trixie, the 'has her own TV show now' money maker, is the one RuPaul wants to belatedly realise is a drag superstar this year.
*don't get me wrong, Alaska's a great drag artist, but it would have actually meant something as a win if they hadn't tailored everything to her and handed her wins even when she wasn't the clear winner
Except when the 10th queen is revealed, she'll be my #3 over Chi Chi
Ben i guess
Bc his drag sure is lackluster
Pearl looks cute out of drag.
Who else besides these two? I'm curious
And MTE re: Trixie.
Shangela is the only correct answer
Rooting for my girl Shangie.