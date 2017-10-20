The Drag Race All Stars 3 cast has been (officially) revealed!





• Aja
• BenDeLaCreme
• Chi Chi DeVayne
• Kennedy Davenport
• Milk
• Morgan McMichaels
• Shangela
• Thorgy Thor
• Trixie Mattel
#10 To Be Revealed (but look in the comments if you really want to know)

who are you rooting for, ontd?

source
