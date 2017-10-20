Gabrielle Union discusses rimjobs: "It’s all about equality"
Dwyane Wade Gets His Salad Tossed, Per Gabrielle Union—Twitter Sh*ts Itself [VIDEO] https://t.co/LQxeltBm7E pic.twitter.com/pL1chJnaxs— HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) October 20, 2017
- In a podcast interview with Sway, actor Gabrielle Union spoke about her sex life with husband Dwyane Wade quite openly.
- Union discusses sexual reciprocity in relationships. She says men should be open to performing cunnilingus if they're already receiving fellatio from their partners. Union finally adds: "And then, ask him to eat your ass."
- To which Sway asked Union: "How old were you when you first ate a butt?"
- Union's response started with: "Listen, it’s all about equality..." The rest, well, needs to be viewed/heard.
Thoughts, experiences, advice, ONTD?
Not the booty hole!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_veXiDyQvU
