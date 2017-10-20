Hippo Cop

Gabrielle Union discusses rimjobs: "It’s all about equality"

Source

  • In a podcast interview with Sway, actor Gabrielle Union spoke about her sex life with husband Dwyane Wade quite openly.

  • Union discusses sexual reciprocity in relationships. She says men should be open to performing cunnilingus if they're already receiving fellatio from their partners. Union finally adds: "And then, ask him to eat your ass."

  • To which Sway asked Union: "How old were you when you first ate a butt?"

  • Union's response started with: "Listen, it’s all about equality..." The rest, well, needs to be viewed/heard.

The full interview:

Source

