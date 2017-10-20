Will Shay Mitchell Appear in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Spin-Off?

It always confused me that people were so unironically into this show. Like, this is one of the verrryy few shows I had to quit because the acting & writing were both SO bad. And like, I willing watch a LOT of trash lmfao. Reply

Thread

Link

Same I stuck around as long as possible and would check in routinely to make sure it was still bad.



The first 2 seasons were so fun and 3rd was watchable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ended up quitting towards the end but I watched the premiere/finale and felt like I had missed nothing in between. They "aged" the characters and that was about all, they were still stupid as hell and learned nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how it sucked me in, but it just did. I fell behind at certain points, but I'd always find myself binging the seasons I missed to catch up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't make it past like halfway through season 1. And it just kept going and going and every time I heard it was coming back and Who Is A I was like HOW IS THIS STILL HAPPENING IS IT 2012?



I read the spoilers on the end and ???????????? w h y Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first few seasons were campy trash, the rest was just... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the first five seasons were watchable and the acting (apart from toby) wasn't too bad, after season 5 its like they all gave up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The mystery aspect made it fun to follow w/ other fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first two seasons were okay-ish and the mystery element kept me interested but after that, I just gave up and never looked back lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! I had 0 investment in it, would pop in from time to time though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never trust a Marlene King show again.

Reply

Thread

Link

She should never be allowed to work again tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn’t Shay about to be not-pregnant? Reply

Thread

Link

I am glad that she isn't ruling out appearing. I know stars have no obligations to a franchise once it's done, they've done their part but it always annoys me when I see some act like they above returning to franchise (as a guest star) that made them a star .



Reply

Thread

Link

lol that dance scene from pll was so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

She is a v bad dancer if that gif is anything to go by. Yikes. Reply

Thread

Link



hdu she has karla-level talent! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my b!

This Misty Copeland realness! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I just recently started watching pll again (I probably missed a couple seasons in the middle) but I watched 5 through the first half of the last episode.

idk if I should finish it but I'm sure it'll just make me roll my eyes.



hardly any of the reveals throughout the show even made sense. and they would just drop plots and we'd forget about a character until they showed up again like 2 seasons later. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh I hope not. she's the worst actress on that terrible show. Reply

Thread

Link

not an actress but keegan allen was worse, not by much though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





true but at least he gave us this treasure: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idc if she's a bad actress I still get the feels when she finds out Maia dies. And she is one of the most beautiful people I've ever seen in my life. Reply

Thread

Link

all of this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a spin off???? WHY Reply

Thread

Link

...The shoes she's wearing in the gif are really pretty Reply

Thread

Link

Just let this franchise go. My goodness. Reply

Thread

Link