Will Shay Mitchell Appear in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Spin-Off?
Shay on the Spin-Off News: “I was super excited for everybody when I first heard about it — I think it’s amazing. It’s going to be so much fun for Sasha and Janel. And why not? The fans love it. For me, it was like hearing that Sex and the City was getting a movie. I was such a huge fan of that show, and that just extended my enjoyment of it. So I think it’s great. Some of the fans may have grown up and moved on, but other fans want more. They want to find out what happens to certain characters. This show will really get into the aftermath of what happened in Rosewood.”
Maybe?
“It’s just difficult with all of our schedules right now. At the end of the day, regardless of whether I’m on it or not, I will 100-percent support the show and be a fan of it myself. But we’re all just doing so many different things right now, so it’s hard to commit to something like that.”
Other than Instagram vacationing, Mitchell is busy and has several projects on the way: She’s set to star in The Heiresses by PLL Troll I. Marlene King. She has an upcoming horror flick titled Cadaver and is also filming her Lifetime drama television show You.
ONTD, will you be supporting Mitchell and her upcoming projects?
The first 2 seasons were so fun and 3rd was watchable.
I read the spoilers on the end and ???????????? w h y
The first two seasons were okay-ish and the mystery element kept me interested but after that, I just gave up and never looked back lol.
This Misty Copeland realness!
idk if I should finish it but I'm sure it'll just make me roll my eyes.
hardly any of the reveals throughout the show even made sense. and they would just drop plots and we'd forget about a character until they showed up again like 2 seasons later.