Harvey Weinstein Denies Lupita Nyong'o's Harassment Account
Update: Harvey Weinstein responds to Lupita Nyong'o's essay detailing his advances toward her https://t.co/ldDuZT56Ka pic.twitter.com/7JlVazLaJh— Variety (@Variety) October 21, 2017
Weinstein's people put out a statement refuting Lupita Nyong'o's claims that Harvey harassed her, saying Harvey has "a different recollection of events" and that Lupita supposedly invited him to see her in "Eclipsed" on Broadway.
He was also incredibly physically violent with men (I don't think this has been covered very much, but it shows that his company and lots of people knew he had anger management issues and was constantly physically attacking men). Disgusting in every way.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/harvey-weinstein-is-also-a-jerk-that-alone-should-have-gotten-him-fired/2017/10/20/d0aee328-b4d6-11e7-9e58-e6288544af98_story.html?utm_term=.355871b0d27d
Also idk what he's trying with the 'she invited me to see her play!' line, she said exactly that herself in her NYT piece.
the only accusation he denies is the one made by a black woman....
What’s insidious is that he invited her over and let her start the movie in the room with his kids and then asked her to his room privately while everyone else in the house was still in the sound proof room, presumably for the remainder of the movie’s length so no one would hear if something happened to her.