October 21st, 2017, 02:40 pm theemii College Kids React to Marina & The Diamonds 💎 Songs they reacted to:- Primadonna- Froot- Hollywood- How To Be A Heartbreaker- Lies (Acoustic)sourceWhat's your favorite Marina & The Diamonds song??
I have too many favorites tbh
my favs are Froot, Fear and Loathing, Numb, Gold and I really like Forget, Blue, Seventeen, Miss Y, Valley of the Dolls
Love the book too
editing bc looking at my listed faves i kept thinking of more to add, it'd be easier to list the songs i dislike tbh
Edited at 2017-10-21 01:39 am (UTC)
my faves are teen idle, numb, i am not a robot, are you satisfied, buy the stars, blue
edit: i should also add hollywood since it's the song that made me fall in love with her back in 2009 (?!), and actually, i think i saw it cuz someone posted the video here!
Edited at 2017-10-21 01:43 am (UTC)
I'm pleased that they all enjoyed her music <3
My favorite songs are: Miss Y, True Colors (cover), Happy, I'm a Ruin, Living Dead, Teen Idle, Buy the Stars, The Outsider
And I need this song to be released/
leakedimmediately
and ok i was trying to list my favorite songs from her but i was basically listing half of every album lol
Edited at 2017-10-21 02:02 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-21 02:18 am (UTC)
i like a few from electra heart... i like sex, yeah b/c it made me think about feminism and sexuality. i think i'll give another listen to the first and third albums