Valley of the Dolls, Sex Yeah, Savages, Hermit the Frog, I'm A Ruin, Teen Idle, etc etc



I have too many favorites tbh Reply

Her Dr. Luke songs are her worst ones



my favs are Froot, Fear and Loathing, Numb, Gold and I really like Forget, Blue, Seventeen, Miss Y, Valley of the Dolls Reply

Valley of the Dolls is one of the most beautifully haunting songs I've ever listened to. Reply

I can't believe I left out valley of the dolls. So great



Love the book too Reply

Marina usually makes music Ja'mie King would listen to but Lies is amazing. Reply

i truly adore her



editing bc looking at my listed faves i kept thinking of more to add, it'd be easier to list the songs i dislike tbh



Edited at 2017-10-21 01:39 am (UTC) Reply

they should've had them react to teen idle!



my faves are teen idle, numb, i am not a robot, are you satisfied, buy the stars, blue



edit: i should also add hollywood since it's the song that made me fall in love with her back in 2009 (?!), and actually, i think i saw it cuz someone posted the video here!



Edited at 2017-10-21 01:43 am (UTC) Reply

I am Sheila!!



I'm pleased that they all enjoyed her music <3



My favorite songs are: Miss Y, True Colors (cover), Happy, I'm a Ruin, Living Dead, Teen Idle, Buy the Stars, The Outsider



And I need this song to be released/ leaked immediately

Reply

yeah, i'll never understand why we didn't get this song. Reply

Radioactive, Shampain and I'm A Ruin. Reply

phew ok i thought this was going to be a react video based on a generational disconnect or w/e which would make me feel old af but glad most of them were at least familiar with marina. Reply

i saw this post and instantly played the family jewels, it's a tie between it and froot as my fave albums from her



and ok i was trying to list my favorite songs from her but i was basically listing half of every album lol



Edited at 2017-10-21 02:02 am (UTC) Reply

Faves are Numb, Mowgli's Road, Buy the Stars, Power and Control, Lonely Hearts Club, I'm a Ruin, Savages Reply

Mowgli’s road is such an underrated bop



Edited at 2017-10-21 02:18 am (UTC) Reply

This is true. So many good songs on Family Jewels it's hard to pick a favourite. Reply

mowgli's road (and hermit the frog) are easily the best from the family jewels Reply

Mowgli's Road is fucking amazing and her video for it is one of my faves of all time.



Reply

of course they took the majority of the songs from electra heart ❤️ Reply

I saw her live in Utrecht and she was AMAZING. She is a marvellous singer! Reply

this video gives me hope for the future lol! so many right opinions. marina is one of my fave pop artists and each of her albums are so incredibly and unique. i wish they'd shown blue though, it's one of the best songs of froot and one of my fave videos of her. it's so cathartic, sad, and hopeful all at once. Reply

"Gimme love, gimme dreams, gimme a good self-esteem" speaks to me so much lmao Reply

same. unapologetic in its expression. Reply

Screw Taylor Swift, Marina's lyrics have always resonated more (with me, at least). Reply

i like a few from electra heart... i like sex, yeah b/c it made me think about feminism and sexuality. i think i'll give another listen to the first and third albums Reply

