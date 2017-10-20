Call My By Your Name Soundtrack Track Listing

To the mod that approved this, thanks for adding the additional tags! Reply

so is this movie about a twink and a closeted beefcake?

skinny white gay and hairy older white gay like a modern Weho love story...

Yes

a twink and a bi intellectual stiff actor that is outshined by all the others but still isn't horrible

it's probably oct 27th in the uk and nov in the us, reflecting the films release dates. so it will find its way online by the end of the month i'm sure



anyway i just need mystery of love but i love the opening credits music and the way they used Une barque sur l’océan from Miroirs in the war memorial scene Reply

Yeah I can see that being the case tho it doesn't make sense to me

they better campaign sufjan for best original song!!!!

i need him to get a nom just to see what the hell hed wear to the oscars lmao

i hope he shows up wearing this

My dream.

they will



i think he's cheesy and didn't even hate his music in the movie Reply

GIVE IT TO ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Or at least give me all the Sufjan songs, I need them to live ;;; Reply

Can Sony do their job and give the gays some CONCRETE DATES

LEAK HA ALREADY

9. Futile Devices (Doveman Remix) – Sufjan Stevens

The original release date was today then it got moved to October 27th. This says it's now November 17th and my friend just told me it's November 3rd. WTFFF JUST LEAK IT ALREADY!

why are u punishing me

Sent from my Sony Xperia Z2 Reply

So much Sufjan Stevens, I need this in my life now.



Also hearing the audiobook by Armie just made me lust for him so much and I'm worried now. Reply

the psychedelic furs song's usage in the movie is my favorite

yes same

i'm ready for academy award winner sufjan stevens



both the new songs are gorgeous and i need the full version of visions of gideon asap



Edited at 2017-10-21 02:41 am (UTC) Reply

i just finished the book and [ Spoiler (click to open) ] i'm sad i need sufjan's songs, or at least just mystery of love, now

