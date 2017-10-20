Call My By Your Name Soundtrack Track Listing

Tina sandwitch white

“Call Me By Your Name” Soundtrack Tracklisting

1. Hallelujah Junction – 1st Movement – John Adams
2. M.A.Y. in the Backyard – Ryuichi Sakamoto
3. J’adore Venise – Loredana Bertè
4. Paris latino – Bandolero
5. Sonatine bureaucratique – Frank Glazer
6. Zion hört die Wächter singen (From “Cantata Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme”, BWV 140) – Alessio Bax
7. Lady Lady Lady – Giorgio Moroder & Joe Esposito
8. Une barque sur l’océan from Miroirs – Andre Laplante
9. Futile Devices (Doveman Remix) – Sufjan Stevens
10. Germination – Ryuichi Sakamoto
11. Words – F.R. David
12. È la vita – Marco Armani
13. Mystery of Love – Sufjan Stevens
14. Radio Varsavia – Franco Battiato
15. Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs
16. Le jardin féerique from Ma mère l’Oye – Valeria Szervánszky & Ronald Cavaye
17. Visions of Gideon – Sufjan Stevens



According to the article, the soundtrack is going to be released on November 17th by Sony Classical.



I read another article last week that said the soundtrack might be out on the 27th of this month. Idk what to believe D:

