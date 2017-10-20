Call My By Your Name Soundtrack Track Listing
‘Call Me By Your Name’ Soundtrack Features Sufjan Stevens, The Psychedelic Furs, More https://t.co/qzDbSyvFgt pic.twitter.com/XrrDMcjgL4— The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) October 20, 2017
“Call Me By Your Name” Soundtrack Tracklisting
1. Hallelujah Junction – 1st Movement – John Adams
2. M.A.Y. in the Backyard – Ryuichi Sakamoto
3. J’adore Venise – Loredana Bertè
4. Paris latino – Bandolero
5. Sonatine bureaucratique – Frank Glazer
6. Zion hört die Wächter singen (From “Cantata Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme”, BWV 140) – Alessio Bax
7. Lady Lady Lady – Giorgio Moroder & Joe Esposito
8. Une barque sur l’océan from Miroirs – Andre Laplante
9. Futile Devices (Doveman Remix) – Sufjan Stevens
10. Germination – Ryuichi Sakamoto
11. Words – F.R. David
12. È la vita – Marco Armani
13. Mystery of Love – Sufjan Stevens
14. Radio Varsavia – Franco Battiato
15. Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs
16. Le jardin féerique from Ma mère l’Oye – Valeria Szervánszky & Ronald Cavaye
17. Visions of Gideon – Sufjan Stevens
According to the article, the soundtrack is going to be released on November 17th by Sony Classical.
I read another article last week that said the soundtrack might be out on the 27th of this month. Idk what to believe D:
Yes
anyway i just need mystery of love but i love the opening credits music and the way they used Une barque sur l’océan from Miroirs in the war memorial scene
i think he's cheesy and didn't even hate his music in the movie
Or at least give me all the Sufjan songs, I need them to live ;;;
Also hearing the audiobook by Armie just made me lust for him so much and I'm worried now.
both the new songs are gorgeous and i need the full version of visions of gideon asap
i just finished the book and [Spoiler (click to open)]i'm sad