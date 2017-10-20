Paris Jackson joins relief efforts in Puerto Rico

Good.

A colleague with family in Aguadilla said water and food wasn't getting to residents there, despite several supposed shipments of relief supplies. The supplies were being stolen or hoarded by the mayor/officials. I hope Paris and others in this group are able to get help to the families on the ground who need it.

That's so awful :( I keep hearing that things are really dire in Aguadilla. we need more government officials or anyone really actually delivering it directly to the people

I wrote "donation" on the barcode of every item I donated. It makes me angry that people wouldn't steal donators

I just talked to my step-mom yesterday (for the first time since the hurricane hit) and this isn't the whole truth. they are getting help in aguadilla. i'm sure the government IS pulling some shady shit, but some stuff is getting to the people who need it.



idk where your colleague's family is going for help, though.

I was surprised Paris went, but good for her! These people need all the help we can give them.



I donated through the American Black Cross and was happy to see that some of their goods were included on this flight too!

Shit is getting dire over there. It's infuriating to see how the administration simply dgaf. My family in Ponce has been saying how aid hasn't really gotten there. They have no power, most have no water on top of that. The bugs are eating them alive, food and water is scarce. They're waiting in lines at the grocery store at like 6 am and my uncle who is in his 60s has to climb onto his roof in order to try and get a cell signal to call my mom. We sent packages going on 2 weeks ago and they have yet to receive them. We've heard stories about people stealing packages and it just makes me so anxious and sad and pissed off. I have one cousin who lost her house and everything in it and another relative who passed away due to a heart attack during the hurricane. This is a crisis and the lack of response is fucking shameful.

idk what to do to help, but fuuuuuck, i wish there was something to do besides donate to charities.

Bethenny Frankel is actually doing an amazing job with her organization. I think she was the first one to send out help.

The whole situation is just so messed up.

