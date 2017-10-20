Paris Jackson joins relief efforts in Puerto Rico
It’s wheels up 4 @ParisJackson who’s on a plane w #BStrongglobalbetter to help those in need in PR today & distrib our relief #thisisacrisis— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 20, 2017
· Paris is in Aguadilla, PR helping distribute water provided by Bethenny Frankel's organization (??) B Strong
· Bethenny was on the ground in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in TX and made headlines during her visit to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck the island, wiping out power & roads and killing at least 49 people (it's difficult to know how many people were killed - & the tally will probably be much higher - because of the damage and how poorly relief efforts have been handled by the Trump admin)
· 29 days after the hurricane struck PR, almost 80% of people have no power and 1 million are without water. There has been concern about contaminated water (although water from 3 wells in Dorado were recently tested & determined to be safe) while Puerto Rico's state epidemiologist Carmen Deseda says there were 74 suspected case of leptospirosis in October (PR usually sees about 60 per year) because of standing water
source 1 2 3 4 5
Jfc it’s been a month. Unreal
idk where your colleague's family is going for help, though.
I donated through the American Black Cross and was happy to see that some of their goods were included on this flight too!