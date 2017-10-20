Jessie J will have songs on her next album about "penetrational sex"
.@JessieJ talks new album R.O.S.E.: "I need to nurture the side of me that is why I did this in the first place" https://t.co/I75VbhNVrv pic.twitter.com/UecALW5Hpr— Official Charts (@officialcharts) October 20, 2017
Former bisexual and current heterosexual who discovered herself after finding God and rom-coms Jessie J is coming out with a new album.
When asked about whether or not there where going to be sex songs she said:
"There are definitely songs on this record about the physical form of penetrational sex"
In other Jessie J news, she has a couple new songs out
