Jessie J will have songs on her next album about "penetrational sex"


Former bisexual and current heterosexual who discovered herself after finding God and rom-coms Jessie J is coming out with a new album.

When asked about whether or not there where going to be sex songs she said:
"There are definitely songs on this record about the physical form of penetrational sex"

In other Jessie J news, she has a couple new songs out



