Jessie J will have songs on her next album about "penetrational sex"

who describes it that way...🤢 Reply

Thread

Link

Women who want to make it clear they fuck guys 🙊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo, str8s are wild! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my thought was that she means, like, other/more than penile penetration? like, digital, etc? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She REALLY wants people to know that she is 100% STRAIGHT now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i thought it would be about pegging... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well I know when I decide it’s time for the PIV i tell my husband it’s time for the penetrational sex.



That way there is zero confusion Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What penetrative sex doesn't have a physical form? Like when Dan Akroyd got a ghost blowjob? Reply

Thread

Link

Do blowjobs count as penetration? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oral penetration yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or Mary getting knocked up by Gawd the Father. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read the title twice before i realized she meant "penetrative sex" Reply

Thread

Link

Now I kind of want some kind of reputation-esque level of lyrical writing quality about penetrative sex. Reply

Thread

Link

"Former Bisexual" oh dear Reply

Thread

Link

MTE. "former" bisexual. oh dear, way to erase bisexual women.

fuck. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is, though...as much as a person can be. When she started out she was bi, then suddenly was all 'I'm a good and proper straight woman men rule thanks! Sexuality is a choice!' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbf it's Jessie J who came out and claimed she's straight now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Former bisexual and current heterosexual

discovered herself after finding God

physical form of penetrational sex



Reply

Thread

Link

LOL same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is her album called 'Heterosexual Feelings'? Reply

Thread

Link

"Can I Borrow A Heterosexual Feeling" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok, I guess Reply

Thread

Link









I guess sex just been a concept, it was just a concept to her Reply

Thread

Link

More of a theoretical exercise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loving that concept Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

So sexy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something I need Reply

Thread

Link