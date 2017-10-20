P!nk Scores Best Pure Sales Week of 2017, Best Sales Week of Her Entire Career with Beautiful Trauma
US chart update: P!nk's 'Beautiful Trauma' finishes with ~410k units and the biggest pure sales week of 2017 (~385k).— chart data (@chartdata) October 20, 2017
P!nk's new album Beautiful Trauma is expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with sales exceeding 410,000 copies (her personal best sales week ever), and pure sales of 385,000 copies (the highest pure sales week of 2017, so far).
ONTD, are you bowing at this upward trajectory of a 17-year career?
May they all die.
I don't really like the album besides You Give me Love because her vocals are amazing there.
Idk what this outfit is, but she sounded really good on SNL and I love how much she interacts with her band.
People here keep saying "I don't get why P!nk is more successful than Britney and Christina! Makes no sense!". But like, have you seen them perform recently? They're lazy!
How is the Pink album? What About Us did nothing for me.
