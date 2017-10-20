P!nk Scores Best Pure Sales Week of 2017, Best Sales Week of Her Entire Career with Beautiful Trauma



P!nk's new album Beautiful Trauma is expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with sales exceeding 410,000 copies (her personal best sales week ever), and pure sales of 385,000 copies (the highest pure sales week of 2017, so far).

Source

ONTD, are you bowing at this upward trajectory of a 17-year career?
Tagged: