P!nk Scores Best Pure Sales Week of 2017, Best Sales Week of Her Entire Career with Beautiful Trauma

Whoever thought of doing ticket bundles was a very, very smart person. Isn't Madonna one of the first people who did it? Or am I way off?

i think the rules changed when madonna did it

I feel like the Chainsmokers were the first ones to do it recently.

I'm loving it even though I know essentially I'm paying for the album with each ticket purchase which is annoying. I own 8 copies of The Killer's Wonder Wonderful because of this.

it's only really smart when it works like how it just did here for pink. when you do it and you only end up selling like 180k, it's embarrassing lmao.

White moms went hard for her when they found out she wasn't black. Her career took off once ha mask was revealed.

lmao. this is so sad but true. i remember when pink first came out and being so shook when we all realized she wasn't black.

most girls still goes hard though.

I think it's hilarious that everyone (including me ) thought pink was black but now everyone has a difficult time believing Hasley is black. 😂. Is that you spell her name ? Lol.

The power of Trump voting, white soccer moms.

May they all die.



May they all die. Reply

I don't really like the album besides You Give me Love because her vocals are amazing there.



Idk what this outfit is, but she sounded really good on SNL and I love how much she interacts with her band.











Edited at 2017-10-20 11:05 pm (UTC) She also debuted at #1 in the UK with 70k sales which is super impressive there. Australia loves her, so I wonder what she did there.I don't really like the album besides You Give me Love because her vocals are amazing there.Idk what this outfit is, but she sounded really good on SNL and I love how much she interacts with her band.

She and Beyonce have a live performance quality and production value that surpasses every other major pop star, her success doesn't mystify me at all.

Yes both are very well rounded artists and performers. P!nk can sing, dance, write, and do acrobatics. Beyonce can sing, dance, and is very experimental with her music. The only thing they lack is that P!nk needs to be more experimental with her music again (tho I guess being safer with her music has worked for her and kept her from having a Bionic era) and Beyonce needs to stop stealing writing credits and stealing in general (tho I guess she always gets away with it).

Yup. I just wish that her (P!nk) music was different, but she is talented and works her butt off. Beyonce is queen too, of course.

People here keep saying "I don't get why P!nk is more successful than Britney and Christina! Makes no sense!". But like, have you seen them perform recently? They're lazy!

Beyonce? lol don't

Lady Gaga, Shakira, Xtina tho. You sound sheltered

We don't have the final numbers for Australia yet, but she did 50k in the first 3 days and the album is still number 1 on iTunes even though there were some new releases today

Edited at 2017-10-20 11:27 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-20 11:27 pm (UTC) Reply

It is really impressive considering she doesn't represent herself as a new Messiah or some sort of artist with some hidden message that only chosen ones can understand. She's not up her ass. She is likable, so I'm happy for her.

I definitely think she has had her messy moments but I'll never quite understand why people discount her talent and pure sales so much.

It's because she's been doing the same song for years. Nobody is saying she is a bad singer.

she's actually very up her own ass. for years he's been peddling this idea that she's better because she "doesn't sell sex or use her body". she's always been that "i'm not like other girls, I'm different" kind of person.

smh

LOL MTE

I've been too busy listening to Jessie Ware's new album.



How is the Pink album? What About Us did nothing for me. Reply

What About Us did nothing for me.

Same.

pretty much exactly like any other P!nk's album tbqh

*shrug* I bought it, (and am not white, a mother, or a Trump voter, for the sake of clarification.)

Was it a gift for a white Trump-voting mom?

Alas, I don't even know any of those people.

The soccer moms needed something new to listen to in the 9 a.m. spin class.

That's pretty amazing

shocked at her relevancy tbqh. i'm so used to seeing 100-200k pure sales

biggest pure sales week of 2017 yet the supposedly pro-women ontd would still undermine her success

right. i love her idc.

Yeah, and she has a colb with Eminem, what kind of feminist queen.

Ontd tears down sjw-friendly allies all the time. No winning here.

I'm really happy for her, tbqh. I haven't listened to the full album yet, but I've liked the few songs I've heard.

