Julia Louis-Dreyfus posts update on cancer treatment + Veep co-stars send message of support
officialjld Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.” Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus share her breast cancer diagnosis three weeks ago
- She posted today that she finished her second round of chemo
- She also thanked Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons after they sent her an adorable rendition of "Roar" to show their support
- She remains a queen
How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day. Thanks to @MrTonyHale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry pic.twitter.com/kjFxOnxI0I— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2017
Also his twitter his awesome.
and some really good weed for the side effects.
I hope she has a full, speedy recovery.
(i'm sure you know why jerry and michael are garbage)
Aw Tony & Timothy ;_; what good friends. it's so weird, with the beard he looks so much like an ex of mine but I'm so endeared to him that I'm fighting my instincts to hate the look of him.
Timothy just keeps being amazing. I love him every bit as much as people should hate Jonah. It's surreal. I wish Julia all the best, she genuinely seems like good people.