Julia Louis-Dreyfus posts update on cancer treatment + Veep co-stars send message of support

I love her! Please, please, please beat this! Reply

so cute. I hope she recovers, God please please help her heal fully Reply

Those two fucking goobers making me tear up at a Katy Perry song, I love this cast sfm. Reply

right? i legit teared up too. Reply

Mfte Reply

Also his twitter his awesome. The love i have for timothy simons is so confusing to me. I despised his character on Veep for so long and but since I've found the real life him so endearing, now I absolutely love Jonad.Also his twitter his awesome. Reply

I fucking LOVE Jonah, like he physically repulses me and the words that come out of his mouth make me want to pour bleach into my ears but he's the embodiment of every dick head in DC under age 40 and it is just utter perfection in both writing and performance. They think they are Dans but they are are ALL Jonahs. I knew that show was going to be perfection when Jonah wore those JCrew patchwork dockers in the first episode - I fucking SCREAMED, LMAO. Reply

Same, glad to read this hahaha I was like what is wrong with me Reply

Aw ❤️ Reply

*sniffle* QUEEN Reply

Aww that was cute. I love her! I hope she'll be okay Reply

I wish her all the best.



and some really good weed for the side effects. Reply

Awww! ♥



I hope she has a full, speedy recovery. Reply

I hope her body responds to the chemo <3 Reply

i love her so much. this cast is such a kind group of people (unlike those jags from seinfeld) Reply

Jason Alexander can stay Reply

(i'm sure you know why jerry and michael are garbage) he's # on notice for me because he refused to participate in this: http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/01/living/seinfeld-cast-terminally-ill-birthday-videos-feat/index.html (i'm sure you know why jerry and michael are garbage) Reply

I hope she's doing well and makes a speedy recovery.



Aw Tony & Timothy ;_; what good friends. it's so weird, with the beard he looks so much like an ex of mine but I'm so endeared to him that I'm fighting my instincts to hate the look of him. Reply

I was full on ugly crying watching that I love how tony knows ALL the words and Tim is just like mouthing nonsense lmao Reply

Fuck, that was three weeks ago? Every week feels a it's a month long lately. Reply

Timothy just keeps being amazing. I love him every bit as much as people should hate Jonah. It's surreal. I wish Julia all the best, she genuinely seems like good people. Reply

