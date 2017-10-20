lutherxalice

Julia Louis-Dreyfus posts update on cancer treatment + Veep co-stars send message of support




officialjld Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.” Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.

- Julia Louis-Dreyfus share her breast cancer diagnosis three weeks ago
- She posted today that she finished her second round of chemo
- She also thanked Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons after they sent her an adorable rendition of "Roar" to show their support
- She remains a queen




