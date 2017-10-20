Adrienne Bailon wears a watch but can't tell time
- Former Cheetah Girl and co-host of talk show The Real Adrienne Bailon (33) confessed that she does not know how the tell the time.
- "I wear this watch here but I can't tell time."
- Co-host Loni Love blames it on millennial culture.
ONTD, what basic tasks do you struggle with?
# <-- i also know that's a pound sign first, THEN a hashtag
My 25 year old brother can tell time if he has to, but most of the time he's just too lazy to put in the effort.
How else would we find out that Tamera sniffs her toenails
i mean, if it's one of those clocks with just the pointers and no number whatsoever maybe i could understand but otherwise it's really easy.
Damn...really? Schools did this?
That sounds kinda messed up to me lol.
I did it once for my driving test when I was 16 and have never done it since. I've attempted it, but always failed and end up valeting
I can, but it wasn't even on my driving test. -___- I just drove around the neighborhood, stopped at 2 traffic lights and went back to the station.
My grandfather taught me, took 2 weeks of cursing at me. Now when I park in the city, I can still hear him screaming 😢
Same. Did it for the and haven't done it since.
How can you NOT KNOW how to tell time?
And if you don't....why don't you just google it?
LORD.
Her phone tells the time anyways
Oh you said you were ten, I get the vocabulary could be tricky at that age.
Eta: homegirl is 33 yikes sis don’t drag us into this you barely meet the cut off
for the longest time, i couldn't understand telling time by increments - such as "half past, quarter of, etc" like bitch just tell me its 8:45, no one has time for that mess
i used to be a bank teller, and thats the only reason i know how to write a check. with paypal, venmo, and all the mobile apps, most people don't need checks so i understand why people my age don't know how to.
the other day at work, i had to send a letter with a return envelope and my coworker had to explain where to place the labels for a solid 5 minutes......
*furiously shakes cane*
I was born in '87 tho.
i'm old af too though ('88)
If it’s a time ending in 00, I kinda figure it out.