Jessie Ware opens up about her brutally honest new album and being paid dust by Nicki Minaj
"Maybe I feel more confident to be able to just say it how it is now." @JessieWare on her latest: https://t.co/lqXzm4iuiQ— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 17, 2017
With the her third album Glasshouse, Jessie Ware released the only music worth checking for this week. She spoke to GQ about new motherhood, writing her most honest body of work yet, and being "mistakenly" uncredited on the tracklist of rape apologist Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint.
Summary:
• Feels most comfortable writing about her personal life/relationships with friends like Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran
• The song "Sam" (her husband's name), which she co-wrote with Sheeran, marks the most direct references she has made to people in her life lyrically: "I hope [my mother] knows that I found a man far from my father/Sam, my baby, and me" (Ware's parents "didn't work out")
• Recognizes her albums' lack of "bangers" and the fact that she is not particularly known/blowing up the charts, feels making a third album was important to maintaining what fanbase she has cultivated
• Does not believe she is famous enough to book a session with Max Martin, but feels she has an equivalent in her partnership with Blanco
• Once submit a demo to Britney Spears but doubts she heard it: "I think it was emo. I think I went emo or dark Britney. Probably why she didn't want it! I basically made a depressing song."
• Glasshouse is her "offering" to her husband, and the title came from a poem her friend sent her called "I Built Myself a House of Glass" by Edward Thomas
• "The Crying Game" was written in her first session with producer/songwriter Pop Wansel, and nobody thought it was right for her. Nicki voiced interest in recording the song, retaining Ware's vocals on the chorus. An "office mistake" led to her being the only artist not given a feature on the tracklist for The Pinkprint, which was "a real fucking shame": "it would have been quite helpful for me to have been featured."
Tweet, Apple Music
idk who she is comparable to in today’s scene but she def gives me sade vibes
Super sophisticated pop. I love her so much; she's absolutely one of the few artists I pay money to see because she actually sings. And she sings WELL.
then go through all her youtubes and watch live versions.
'First Time', 'Finish What We Started' and 'Love to Love' ❤❤❤
LOVE her first two albums and this one is beautiful but just more of a grower. my immediate new fave is 'first time' with an honorable mention for 'your domino'
come thru queen. even tho her other two albums are full of bops, this one is just so cohesive and breathtaking. ugh i love her so much
Edited at 2017-10-20 09:50 pm (UTC)
Fave song on Glasshouse
Re: Fave song on Glasshouse
Re: Fave song on Glasshouse
Re: Fave song on Glasshouse
Re: Fave song on Glasshouse
Re: Fave song on Glasshouse
gotta listen to this album tho, my friend said it was really amazing
Pinkprint”
What a fucking joke...
Excited to delve into this one