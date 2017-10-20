Jessie Ware opens up about her brutally honest new album and being paid dust by Nicki Minaj

i was OBSESSED with her first album. “running” is a masterpiece. i didn’t really like her last album. will i like this new one? Reply

i think this is her best tbh, and i was of the same mind as you re: her other albums. she really seems to have found her groove!

It's her best album yet. I'm obsessed

Honestly, its fantastic. I feel like its a great companion to both albums.

Yeah, I always thought it was weird she wasn't featured. I loved Midnight but the rest of the songs she released from this record were a little forgetfull

Thinking About You and First Time are so good, maybe check out the rest of the album.

Her last album was so good. "Keep On Lying" and "Kind Of...Sometimes...Maybe" are still on repeat. I loved that album.

IA

Those songs are masterpieces.

mte

Kind Of... Sometimes... Maybe is such a sexy song.

this album doesn't hold a candle to that album. it was perfect

I really should try and listen to her albums. Any recommendations on which songs to start out with? And which pop girl would you say has a similar sound?

The acoustic version of Wildest Moments is honestly one of my favorite songs of all time.

"wildest moments," "running," "night light," "want your feeling" are a few of my faves



idk who she is comparable to in today's scene but she def gives me sade vibes

I really like "Devotion" and "Swan Song"

i forgot about "devotion," that song is so sexy

her entire first album is a masterpiece

Kind Of...Sometimes...Maybe is amazing.

I don't think there's anyone really like her, but I always say she's like the new Sade.



Super sophisticated pop. I love her so much; she's absolutely one of the few artists I pay money to see because she actually sings. And she sings WELL.

just start with the first album and work your way through! she has lots of features so youll have plenty of music to listen to.

then go through all her youtubes and watch live versions.

Wildest Moments was my intro to her, and I'll also throw Tough Love into the mix https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLaOxbd37jc

Say You Love Me, Cruel, Pieces@

queen of music! nothing else released this week matters

Her best album yet.



'First Time', 'Finish What We Started' and 'Love to Love' ❤❤❤

omg op first stanning demi's new album and now finding out you're a jessie fan? im shook



LOVE her first two albums and this one is beautiful but just more of a grower. my immediate new fave is 'first time' with an honorable mention for 'your domino'



come thru queen. even tho her other two albums are full of bops, this one is just so cohesive and breathtaking. ugh i love her so much

what kind of kindred spirit? lemme watch simply complicated while i eat my bowl from chipotle imo

That's what I love most about this album, it feels like its telling a clear story all through and its so cohesive.

and yes lmao call nicki's flop ass out!!!

A Crying Game feature would've definitely put her on the map. That song is Nicki's best.



Edited at 2017-10-20 09:50 pm (UTC)

Her new album is so good. I'm stanning so hard. Hearts is my fave.

hearts (acoustic)

right now it's first time

Same obsessed with First Time.

I've only listened to the first half so far but I'm loving Stay Awake, Wait For Me and Your Domino. And all the singles.

rn it's "stay awake, wait for me" but that'll prob change

Loved her first 2 albums but can't get into this one

devotion is one of my fave albums of all fucking time, i saw her live when she came to the US and literally ascended. i never really got into tough love b/c nothing really wowed me (besides the title track).



gotta listen to this album tho, my friend said it was really amazing

i saw her when she toured w devotion as well, it had to have been late 2013/early 2014? she's unreal. i hope you like the album!

yup i saw her in november 2013, one of my fave concerts ever. she was just stunning.

Parent

i saw her when she came to the us for tough love and i ascended too. she's ethereal, stunning, beautiful, even more magnificent vocally live. i can't tbh she's so underrated

"An "office mistake" led to her being the only artist not given a feature on the tracklist for The

Pinkprint"



What a fucking joke...

mte, onika wanted people to think it was all her vocals

Didnt she try pulling the same shit with Bebe Rexha?

Parent

she didnt feature credit for the guy on Anaconda too and superbass

Her last album is everything

Excited to delve into this one

