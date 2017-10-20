Elle Fanning and Jude Law on the set of Woody Allen's new film
#NEWS | Elle Fanning and Jude Law on set of #WoodyAllen’s untitled project in NYC (October 19) pic.twitter.com/cqzPCbXOrF— Elle Fanning Daily (@ElleFanning_FR) October 20, 2017
#NEWS | Elle Fanning and Jude Law on set of #WoodyAllen’s untitled project in NYC (October 19) #2 pic.twitter.com/55Os8EPboB— Elle Fanning Daily (@ElleFanning_FR) October 20, 2017
#NEWS | Elle Fanning and Jude Law on set of #WoodyAllen’s untitled project in NYC (October 20) pic.twitter.com/1B59X4Z19H— Elle Fanning Daily (@ElleFanning_FR) October 20, 2017
but i guess it's rly important to say u worked with the child rapist who made annie hall 🤷🏻♀️ separate the art from the artist!!
What some people don't know is that he keeps his budgets low, so he doesn't have trouble getting financing, no matter who's in the cast. Also, these actors are not getting big salaries in his films. They work for union scale, which is around $950 a day on an 8-week shoot. It's not like a studio film where they can make a million or several million for a film.