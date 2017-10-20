Elle Fanning and Jude Law on the set of Woody Allen's new film

he's gonna play her love interest isnt he Reply

Thread

Link

They're laughing and running through the rain, he's dressed up as the Woody stand-in, and she's 19. Do you even have to ask? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh that’s what I came to ask too. Gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a Woody Allen movie. Old average nerd hooks up with young hot chick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

elle stays picking shitty projects that show what lack of talent she has Reply

Thread

Link

lol :( mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her talent seems to inverse w her age Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the same thing happened to her sister tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought she was great in neon demon & the beguiled tbh. disappointed she accepted to work for allen tho. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Edited at 2017-10-20 09:18 pm (UTC) Hey Jude.... you deserve that hairline! Reply

Thread

Link

i thought he'd had plugs...did they fall out? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not sure, his hairline has always been terrible (RIP 90s + Alfie era Jude) but I've never noticed it looking this awful. Let me pour one out for what used to be...

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn, Ru looks fucking flawless here. I know Raven and Delta had zero time to transition, but I hope they did a better job for All-Stars 3. Totally OT so... lol yeah, I guess RIP Jude Law's beauty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's playing her father...right? Reply

Thread

Link

well it's possible...if he has an affair with her friend Selena? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woody Allen film starring a woman and a man with a significant age difference...they’re probably fucking in the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, no -- he'll spend most of the movie desperately trying to push her away and explain how wrong it would be for them to be together. *Then* he'll fuck her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a 19 year old and a 44 year old are a plausible couple what are you talking about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn’t she playing her adopted daughter whomst he falls in love with? Or is that another movie? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, that gif. Irrational Man was godawful. Reply

Thread

Link

Genuinely one of the worst things I've ever seen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhhhh don't tell me he's her love interest. Reply

Thread

Link

oh god lemme guess they're a fucking couple? ugh Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even know Elle was cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

elle been cancelled no one was here for the neon devil or the beguled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neon demon was awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please tell me this literal child isnt playing his love interest oh my god Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even understand why anyone would want to work with Allen. Mayeb they're pretending he's not a sex offender, but he's a shit and lazy director with only a few legit good movies to his name. He's been doing the same shit for years. Perhaps these actors are lazy fuckers themselves and just want the ''prestige'' and a paycheck for very little effort at all Reply

Thread

Link

he makes pathetic self inserting flops that go unnoticed FAR more often than anything that's acknowledged by the general public or critics as decent



but i guess it's rly important to say u worked with the child rapist who made annie hall 🤷🏻‍♀️ separate the art from the artist!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, he's made the same movie 50 times, he just changes the characters' names and the setting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess cos his movies get oscar buzz (god knows why) and they're thirsty for a nomination Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the commenter above hit the nail on the head re: oscar buzz. But I still don't get it. IMO there is no prestige, and his movies suck... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's because out of every 10 shitty films he makes, he manages to squeeze out one that gets Oscars noms for everyone involved, and everyone just hopes they're in the lucky 10%. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They do it because they think they could get an Oscar nomination. He has a track record and they figure they have a better chance in one of his movies than with an unknown or someone who's never won Oscars before.



What some people don't know is that he keeps his budgets low, so he doesn't have trouble getting financing, no matter who's in the cast. Also, these actors are not getting big salaries in his films. They work for union scale, which is around $950 a day on an 8-week shoot. It's not like a studio film where they can make a million or several million for a film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gee yet another self insert with a much younger woman, what will he think of next?? Reply

Thread

Link

I hope it flops. Reply

Thread

Link

It probably will, most of his films flop at the box office. He usually keeps the budget low, so investors don't lose huge amounts, but Cafe Society was his biggest budget film at $30 million, and it only took in $43 mil worldwide, which does not equal a profit. It would have needed to make $60 to $90 million before showing a real profit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link